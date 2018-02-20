Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
East 60, Kapaun 55
Heights 53, Southeast 50
Northwest 61, North 36
South at West
AV-CTL
Arkansas City 44, Campus 41
Salina South 45, Salina Central 43
Andover Central at Eisenhower ppd. Wednesday
Augusta at El Dorado ppd. Saturday
Buhler at Winfield ppd. Wednesday
Circle at McPherson ppd. Friday
Clearwater at Wellington ppd. Monday
Collegiate at Rose Hill ppd. Wednesday
Hutchinson at Derby ppd. Friday
Maize at Newton ppd. Wednesday
Maize South at Andover ppd. Wednesday
Mulvane at Andale, cancelled
Valley Center at Goddard ppd. Wednesday
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine at Garden Plain, ppd. Wednesday
Chaparral at Independent, cancelled
Douglass at Conway Springs ppd. Thursday
Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy ppd. Thursday
CENTRAL KANSAS
Kingman 47, Nickerson 35
Pratt 47, Hoisington 44
Lyons at Larned
Haven at Halstead ppd. Thursday
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro ppd. Thursday
Sterling at Hesston ppd. Thursday
OTHER AREA GAMES
Cunningham 38, Attica 25
Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 17
STATEWIDE
Beloit 47, Smith Center 43
Central Plains 95, Ellinwood 38
Dighton 52, Ness City 22
Ellsworth 49, Sacred Heart 31
Girard 56, Riverton 23
Golden Plains 57, Northern Valley 51
Hays 48, Dodge City 38
Hill City 46, Norton 37
Holton 63, Sabetha 34
Kiowa County 86, Fowler 16
Lakeside 49, Logan 34
Liberal 49, Garden City 25
Manhattan 63, Junction City 28
Natoma 33, Palco 26
Pike Valley 46, Rock Hills 45
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 50
Scott City 57, Goodland 41
St. John 36, Otis-Bison 35
Stockton 72, Phillipsburg 49
Thomas More Prep 69, Plainville 60
Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka West 41
Valley Heights 56, Clifton-Clyde 41
Victoria 55, Osborne 49
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 25
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Heights 52, Southeast 44
Kapaun 50, East 46
North 70, Northwest 65
South 65, West 22
AV-CTL
Arkansas City 61, Campus 49
Salina Central 41, Salina South 22
Andover Central at Eisenhower ppd. Wednesday
Augusta at El Dorado ppd. Saturday
Buhler at Winfield ppd. Wednesday
Circle at McPherson ppd. Friday
Clearwater at Wellington ppd. Monday
Collegiate at Rose Hill ppd. Wednesday
Hutchinson at Derby ppd. Friday
Maize at Newton ppd. Wednesday
Maize South at Andover ppd. Wednesday
Mulvane at Andale, cancelled
Valley Center at Goddard ppd. Wednesday
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine at Garden Plain, ppd. Wednesday
Chaparral at Independent, cancelled
Douglass at Conway Springs ppd. Thursday
Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy ppd. Thursday
CENTRAL KANSAS
Kingman 64, Nickerson 50
Hoisington at Pratt
Lyons at Larned
Haven at Halstead ppd. Thursday
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro ppd. Thursday
Sterling at Hesston ppd. Thursday
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica 66, Cunningham 23
STATEWIDE
Central Plains 68, Ellinwood 28
Galena 51, Pittsburg Colgan 45
Garden City 50, Liberal 46
Girard 59, Riverton 42
Hays 92, Dodge City 80
Kiowa County 66, Fowler 27
Macksville 59, Hodgeman County 43
Manhattan 65, Junction City 61, OT
Natoma 42, Palco 40
Ness City 80, Dighton 38
Osborne 65, Victoria 33
Phillipsburg 67, Stockton 56
Pittsburg 66, Joplin (Mo.) 49
Rock Hills 63, Pike Valley 45
Sacred Heart 80, Ellsworth 74, 3OT
Thomas More Prep 68, Plainville 67
Topeka Hayden 42, Topeka West 41
Topeka Seaman 72, Shawnee Heights 69
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 59, OT
