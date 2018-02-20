Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

February 20, 2018 07:41 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

East 60, Kapaun 55

Heights 53, Southeast 50

Northwest 61, North 36

South at West

AV-CTL

Arkansas City 44, Campus 41

Salina South 45, Salina Central 43

Andover Central at Eisenhower ppd. Wednesday

Augusta at El Dorado ppd. Saturday

Buhler at Winfield ppd. Wednesday

Circle at McPherson ppd. Friday

Clearwater at Wellington ppd. Monday

Collegiate at Rose Hill ppd. Wednesday

Hutchinson at Derby ppd. Friday

Maize at Newton ppd. Wednesday

Maize South at Andover ppd. Wednesday

Mulvane at Andale, cancelled

Valley Center at Goddard ppd. Wednesday

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain, ppd. Wednesday

Chaparral at Independent, cancelled

Douglass at Conway Springs ppd. Thursday

Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy ppd. Thursday

CENTRAL KANSAS

Kingman 47, Nickerson 35

Pratt 47, Hoisington 44

Lyons at Larned

Haven at Halstead ppd. Thursday

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro ppd. Thursday

Sterling at Hesston ppd. Thursday

OTHER AREA GAMES

Cunningham 38, Attica 25

Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 17

STATEWIDE

Beloit 47, Smith Center 43

Central Plains 95, Ellinwood 38

Dighton 52, Ness City 22

Ellsworth 49, Sacred Heart 31

Girard 56, Riverton 23

Golden Plains 57, Northern Valley 51

Hays 48, Dodge City 38

Hill City 46, Norton 37

Holton 63, Sabetha 34

Kiowa County 86, Fowler 16

Lakeside 49, Logan 34

Liberal 49, Garden City 25

Manhattan 63, Junction City 28

Natoma 33, Palco 26

Pike Valley 46, Rock Hills 45

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 50

Scott City 57, Goodland 41

St. John 36, Otis-Bison 35

Stockton 72, Phillipsburg 49

Thomas More Prep 69, Plainville 60

Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka West 41

Valley Heights 56, Clifton-Clyde 41

Victoria 55, Osborne 49

Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 25

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Heights 52, Southeast 44

Kapaun 50, East 46

North 70, Northwest 65

South 65, West 22

AV-CTL

Arkansas City 61, Campus 49

Salina Central 41, Salina South 22

Andover Central at Eisenhower ppd. Wednesday

Augusta at El Dorado ppd. Saturday

Buhler at Winfield ppd. Wednesday

Circle at McPherson ppd. Friday

Clearwater at Wellington ppd. Monday

Collegiate at Rose Hill ppd. Wednesday

Hutchinson at Derby ppd. Friday

Maize at Newton ppd. Wednesday

Maize South at Andover ppd. Wednesday

Mulvane at Andale, cancelled

Valley Center at Goddard ppd. Wednesday

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain, ppd. Wednesday

Chaparral at Independent, cancelled

Douglass at Conway Springs ppd. Thursday

Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy ppd. Thursday

CENTRAL KANSAS

Kingman 64, Nickerson 50

Hoisington at Pratt

Lyons at Larned

Haven at Halstead ppd. Thursday

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro ppd. Thursday

Sterling at Hesston ppd. Thursday

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica 66, Cunningham 23

STATEWIDE

Central Plains 68, Ellinwood 28

Galena 51, Pittsburg Colgan 45

Garden City 50, Liberal 46

Girard 59, Riverton 42

Hays 92, Dodge City 80

Kiowa County 66, Fowler 27

Macksville 59, Hodgeman County 43

Manhattan 65, Junction City 61, OT

Natoma 42, Palco 40

Ness City 80, Dighton 38

Osborne 65, Victoria 33

Phillipsburg 67, Stockton 56

Pittsburg 66, Joplin (Mo.) 49

Rock Hills 63, Pike Valley 45

Sacred Heart 80, Ellsworth 74, 3OT

Thomas More Prep 68, Plainville 67

Topeka Hayden 42, Topeka West 41

Topeka Seaman 72, Shawnee Heights 69

Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 59, OT

