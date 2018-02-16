Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:10 p.m.)

February 16, 2018 07:42 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 56, Kapaun 43

East 48, Northwest 41

Southeast 80, North 26

South at Heights

AV-CTL

Andale 54, Collegiate 34

Andover 53, Valley Center 42

Andover Central 65, Arkansas City 46

Circle 43, Augusta 41

Derby 45, Campus 15

Hutchinson 40, Eisenhower 32

Maize 55, Salina Central 46

Maize South 50, Goddard 48

McPherson 71, Buhler 22

Newton 43, Salina South 32

Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 12

Winfield 44, El Dorado 43

Wellington 64, Mulvane 25

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 56, Douglass 22

Conway Springs 56, Medicine Lodge 18

Independent 68, Belle Plaine 26

Chaparral at Trinity

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 55, Nickerson 45

Hesston 55, Hillsboro 34

Pratt 52, Lyons 38

Smoky Valley 42, Larned 37

Sterling 57, Kingman 37

Hoisington at Haven

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 51, Udall 42

Berean Academy 34, Goessel 20

Bluestem 59, Neodesha 28

Caldwell 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22

Central Christian 40, Pratt Skyline 18

Eureka 66, Cherryvale 45

Otis-Bison 48, Ellinwood 29

South Barber 50, Burrton 27

STATEWIDE

Beloit 50, Minneapolis 21

Bennington 50, Solomon 27

Blue Valley 58, BV Northwest 54 OT

Bucklin 50, Satanta 46

Central Plains 56, Kinsley 34

Chetopa 35, Oswego 32

Clay Center 52, Abilene 42

Columbus 36, Galena 34

Dodge City 44, Great Bend 31

Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 13

Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36

Free State 64, SM North 59, OT

Fort Scott 58, Coffeyville 37

Frankfort 68, Wetmore 42

Frontenac 49, Riverton 36

Garden City 50, Hays 36

Gardner-Edgerton 61, Olathe West 50

Girard 60, Pittsburg Colgan 55

Golden Plains 48, Palco 14

Holcomb 44, Colby 39

Hodgeman County 67, Ashland 27

Hugoton 42, Scott City 40

Humboldt 41, Central Heights 36

Independence 54, Chanute 38

Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24

Jefferson West 57, Royal Valley 40

Kiowa County 61, South Gray 46

Labette County 67, Pittsburg 46

Lakeside 46, Natoma 17

Lansing 70, KC Turner 40

Lawrence 60, SM South 49

Linn 37, Wakefield 21

Manhattan 56, Highland Park 43

Nemaha Central 87, Riverside 21

Norton 42, Ellis 36

Olathe East 40, Olathe South 23

Osborne 51, Chase 24

Paola 43, Eudora 35

Republic County 48, Sacred Heart 41

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 51 2OT

Riley County 45, Rossville 41

Russell 53, SE-Saline 40

SE-Cherokee 53, Marmaton Valley 42

Shawnee Heights 35, Topeka West 34

South Central 53, Spearville 29

St. John’s-Tipton 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25

St. Paul 59, Yates Center 28

Thomas More Prep 64, Stockton 45

Topeka Seaman 68, Junction City 52

Trego 53, Smith Center 40

Triplains-Brewster 48, Cheylin 46

Ulysses 34, Goodland 28

Uniontown 45, NE-Arma 41

Valley Falls 45, Cornerstone 21

Victoria 62, Ness City 47

Wabaunsee 58, Herington 17

Wellsville 69, Santa Fe Trail 39

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Logan 35

Wilson 59, Pike Valley 31

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 48, Kapaun 44

East 69, Northwest 38

Heights 57, South 43

Southeast 82, North 57

AV-CTL

Andale 55, Collegiate 31

Andover 67, Valley Center 50

Arkansas City 59, Andover Central 56

Augusta 56, Circle 48

Derby 75, Campus 68

Eisenhower 65, Hutchinson 29

Goddard 82, Maize South 71

Maize 49, Salina Central 42

McPherson 57, Buhler 37

Mulvane 61, Wellington 53

Newton 51, Salina South 44

Rose Hill 74, Clearwater 62

Winfield 62, El Dorado 53

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 71, Douglass 35

Medicine Lodge 55, Conway Springs 48

Trinity Academy 56, Chaparral 19

Belle Plaine 64, Independent 49

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 61, Nickerson 52

Hesston 64, Hillsboro 53

Pratt 39, Lyons 27

Smoky Valley 70, Larned 45

Sterling 59, Kingman 53

Hoisington at Haven

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 49, Udall 37

Burrton 55, South Barber 36

Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale-Dexter 39

Eureka 60, Cherryvale 37

Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 26

Otis-Bison 39, Ellinwood 35

Sedan 66, Flinthills 34

STATEWIDE

Abilene 65, Clay Center 37

Atwood 75, Dighton 50

BV Northwest 56, Blue Valley 27

Burlington 68, Osawatomie 30

Caney Valley 67, Erie 43

Central Plains 55, Kinsley 23

Coffeyville 67, Fort Scott 53

Cornerstone 60, Valley Falls 47

Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 34

Frankfort 74, Wetmore 58

Free State 74, SM North 52

Frontenac 52, Riverton 48

Galena 49, Columbus 41

Golden Plains 58, Palco 46

Great Bend 70, Dodge City 60

Hodgeman County 57, Ashland 45

Hoxie 65, Doniphan West 46

Humboldt 42, Central Heights 33

Hugoton 63, Scott City 53

Independence 60, Chanute 54

Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 34

Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 33

Lakeside 55, Natoma 45

Lawrence 67, SM South 63

Linn 54, Wakefield 38

Logan 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

Macksville 52, St. John 50

Maranatha Christian 57, Barstow 42

Marysville 60, Chapman 25

Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 33

Ness City 92, Victoria 43

NE-Arma 79, Uniontown 49

Olathe South 67, Olathe East 50

Olathe West 65, Gardner-Edgerton 54

Osborne 62, Chase County 32

Oswego 50, Chetopa 38

Ottawa 52, Baldwin 47

Paola 47, Eudora 43

Pike Valley 69, Wilson 47

Pittsburg 76, Labette County 53

Pittsburg Colgan 47, Girard 43

Plainville 59, Hill City 43

Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 33

Rock Hills 72, Thunder Ridge 37

Rossville 61, Riley County 46

Sabetha 60, Hiawatha 36

Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47

SE-Cherokee 53, Marmaton Valley 42

SE-Saline 71, Russell 58

Southern Cloud 55, Tescott 26

South Gray 76, Kiowa County 49

St. Francis 66, Greeley County 55

St. John’s-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 51

Stanton County 61, Meade 60

Thomas More Prep 50, Stockton 21

Topeka 65, Washburn Rural 51

Topeka Hayden 78, Emporia 60

Topeka Seaman 59, Junction City 43

Trego 53, Smith Center 51 OT

Wabaunsee 38, Herington 24

Wamego 67, Concordia 61

