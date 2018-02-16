Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:10 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 56, Kapaun 43
East 48, Northwest 41
Never miss a local story.
Southeast 80, North 26
South at Heights
AV-CTL
Andale 54, Collegiate 34
Andover 53, Valley Center 42
Andover Central 65, Arkansas City 46
Circle 43, Augusta 41
Derby 45, Campus 15
Hutchinson 40, Eisenhower 32
Maize 55, Salina Central 46
Maize South 50, Goddard 48
McPherson 71, Buhler 22
Newton 43, Salina South 32
Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 12
Winfield 44, El Dorado 43
Wellington 64, Mulvane 25
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 56, Douglass 22
Conway Springs 56, Medicine Lodge 18
Independent 68, Belle Plaine 26
Chaparral at Trinity
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 55, Nickerson 45
Hesston 55, Hillsboro 34
Pratt 52, Lyons 38
Smoky Valley 42, Larned 37
Sterling 57, Kingman 37
Hoisington at Haven
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia 51, Udall 42
Berean Academy 34, Goessel 20
Bluestem 59, Neodesha 28
Caldwell 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22
Central Christian 40, Pratt Skyline 18
Eureka 66, Cherryvale 45
Otis-Bison 48, Ellinwood 29
South Barber 50, Burrton 27
STATEWIDE
Beloit 50, Minneapolis 21
Bennington 50, Solomon 27
Blue Valley 58, BV Northwest 54 OT
Bucklin 50, Satanta 46
Central Plains 56, Kinsley 34
Chetopa 35, Oswego 32
Clay Center 52, Abilene 42
Columbus 36, Galena 34
Dodge City 44, Great Bend 31
Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 13
Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36
Free State 64, SM North 59, OT
Fort Scott 58, Coffeyville 37
Frankfort 68, Wetmore 42
Frontenac 49, Riverton 36
Garden City 50, Hays 36
Gardner-Edgerton 61, Olathe West 50
Girard 60, Pittsburg Colgan 55
Golden Plains 48, Palco 14
Holcomb 44, Colby 39
Hodgeman County 67, Ashland 27
Hugoton 42, Scott City 40
Humboldt 41, Central Heights 36
Independence 54, Chanute 38
Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24
Jefferson West 57, Royal Valley 40
Kiowa County 61, South Gray 46
Labette County 67, Pittsburg 46
Lakeside 46, Natoma 17
Lansing 70, KC Turner 40
Lawrence 60, SM South 49
Linn 37, Wakefield 21
Manhattan 56, Highland Park 43
Nemaha Central 87, Riverside 21
Norton 42, Ellis 36
Olathe East 40, Olathe South 23
Osborne 51, Chase 24
Paola 43, Eudora 35
Republic County 48, Sacred Heart 41
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 51 2OT
Riley County 45, Rossville 41
Russell 53, SE-Saline 40
SE-Cherokee 53, Marmaton Valley 42
Shawnee Heights 35, Topeka West 34
South Central 53, Spearville 29
St. John’s-Tipton 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25
St. Paul 59, Yates Center 28
Thomas More Prep 64, Stockton 45
Topeka Seaman 68, Junction City 52
Trego 53, Smith Center 40
Triplains-Brewster 48, Cheylin 46
Ulysses 34, Goodland 28
Uniontown 45, NE-Arma 41
Valley Falls 45, Cornerstone 21
Victoria 62, Ness City 47
Wabaunsee 58, Herington 17
Wellsville 69, Santa Fe Trail 39
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Logan 35
Wilson 59, Pike Valley 31
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 48, Kapaun 44
East 69, Northwest 38
Heights 57, South 43
Southeast 82, North 57
AV-CTL
Andale 55, Collegiate 31
Andover 67, Valley Center 50
Arkansas City 59, Andover Central 56
Augusta 56, Circle 48
Derby 75, Campus 68
Eisenhower 65, Hutchinson 29
Goddard 82, Maize South 71
Maize 49, Salina Central 42
McPherson 57, Buhler 37
Mulvane 61, Wellington 53
Newton 51, Salina South 44
Rose Hill 74, Clearwater 62
Winfield 62, El Dorado 53
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 71, Douglass 35
Medicine Lodge 55, Conway Springs 48
Trinity Academy 56, Chaparral 19
Belle Plaine 64, Independent 49
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 61, Nickerson 52
Hesston 64, Hillsboro 53
Pratt 39, Lyons 27
Smoky Valley 70, Larned 45
Sterling 59, Kingman 53
Hoisington at Haven
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia 49, Udall 37
Burrton 55, South Barber 36
Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale-Dexter 39
Eureka 60, Cherryvale 37
Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 26
Otis-Bison 39, Ellinwood 35
Sedan 66, Flinthills 34
STATEWIDE
Abilene 65, Clay Center 37
Atwood 75, Dighton 50
BV Northwest 56, Blue Valley 27
Burlington 68, Osawatomie 30
Caney Valley 67, Erie 43
Central Plains 55, Kinsley 23
Coffeyville 67, Fort Scott 53
Cornerstone 60, Valley Falls 47
Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 34
Frankfort 74, Wetmore 58
Free State 74, SM North 52
Frontenac 52, Riverton 48
Galena 49, Columbus 41
Golden Plains 58, Palco 46
Great Bend 70, Dodge City 60
Hodgeman County 57, Ashland 45
Hoxie 65, Doniphan West 46
Humboldt 42, Central Heights 33
Hugoton 63, Scott City 53
Independence 60, Chanute 54
Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 34
Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 33
Lakeside 55, Natoma 45
Lawrence 67, SM South 63
Linn 54, Wakefield 38
Logan 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Macksville 52, St. John 50
Maranatha Christian 57, Barstow 42
Marysville 60, Chapman 25
Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 33
Ness City 92, Victoria 43
NE-Arma 79, Uniontown 49
Olathe South 67, Olathe East 50
Olathe West 65, Gardner-Edgerton 54
Osborne 62, Chase County 32
Oswego 50, Chetopa 38
Ottawa 52, Baldwin 47
Paola 47, Eudora 43
Pike Valley 69, Wilson 47
Pittsburg 76, Labette County 53
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Girard 43
Plainville 59, Hill City 43
Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 33
Rock Hills 72, Thunder Ridge 37
Rossville 61, Riley County 46
Sabetha 60, Hiawatha 36
Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47
SE-Cherokee 53, Marmaton Valley 42
SE-Saline 71, Russell 58
Southern Cloud 55, Tescott 26
South Gray 76, Kiowa County 49
St. Francis 66, Greeley County 55
St. John’s-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 51
Stanton County 61, Meade 60
Thomas More Prep 50, Stockton 21
Topeka 65, Washburn Rural 51
Topeka Hayden 78, Emporia 60
Topeka Seaman 59, Junction City 43
Trego 53, Smith Center 51 OT
Wabaunsee 38, Herington 24
Wamego 67, Concordia 61
Comments