Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 61, Southeast 39
Kapaun 45, Northwest 39
South 61, East 35
West 55, North 47
AV-CTL
Andale 58, Clearwater 19
Andover 67, Andover Central 64
Arkansas City 51, Valley Center 46
Buhler 46, Augusta 28
Circle 54, El Dorado 22
Collegiate at Mulvane
Derby 49, Salina South 21
Maize South 52, Eisenhower 30
McPherson 69, Winfield 26
Newton 45, Hutchinson 24
Rose Hill 58, Wellington 55
Salina Central 65, Campus 44
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 37
Conway Springs 45, Cheney 35
Garden Plain 60, Douglass 19
Trinity Academy 79, Belle Plaine 31
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 49, Hillsboro 22
Hesston 44, Hoisington 9
Kingman 50, Haven 32
Lakin 41, Larned 29
Nickerson 42, Pratt 35
Pretty Prairie 45, Attica 28
OTHER AREA GAMES
Berean Academy 42, Bennington 24
Bluestem 68, Humboldt 51
Caldwell 50, Udall 30
Central Christian 40, Burrton 30
Eureka 63, Erie 40
Goessel 62, Little River 28
Marion 40, Inman 37
South Barber 56, Fairfield 42
Sterling 46, Sedgwick 31
West Elk 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 24
STATEWIDE
Baldwin 63, Louisburg 28
Beloit 58, Sacred Heart 31
Bishop Miege 60, Blue Valley 37
Bonner Springs 60, Bishop Ward 15
Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 38
Central Plains 94, Ness City 14
Chapman 47 Rock Creek 32
Chanute 67, Coffeyville 42
Chetopa 47, Marmaton Valley 27
Colby 51, Goodland 22
Dodge City 33, Garden City 29
Eudora 38, DeSoto 31
Fort Scott 46, Pittsburg 37
Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 37
Free State 59, Olathe West 56
Galena 46, Girard 45
Hartford 54, Rural Vista 47
Hays 57, Abilene 37
Hill City 57, Logan 13
Hodgeman County 50, Ingalls 45
Holton 64, Atchison County 28
Jefferson West 49, Sabetha 37
Junction City 62, Topeka West 40
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45
Liberal 61, Cimarron 27
Lyndon 53, Waverly 45
Manhattan 61, Topeka 43
Nemaha Central 74, Hiawatha 12
Northern Valley 45, Palco 15
Olathe Northwest 44, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Olathe South 51, Leavenworth 43
Olpe 86, Northern Heights 46
Osborne 45, Sylvan-Lucas 32
Paola 40, Ottawa 31
Parsons 47, Independence 44 2OT
Pittsburg Colgan 61, McDonald (Mo.) 48
Pleasanton 50, Jayhawk-Linn 47
Royal Valley 76, Riverside 28
Scott City 63, Holcomb 45
SE-Cherokee 51, Crest 36
Southern Cloud 59, Rock HIlls 41
St. John’s-Tipton 61, Pike Valley 39
St. Paul 53, Oswego 16
Stockton 61, LaCrosse 46
Sublette 64, South Gray 46
Tescott 51, Natoma 36
Thomas More Prep 64, Great Bend 51
Topeka Hayden 61, Shawnee Heights 46
Topeka Seaman 57, Highland Park 43
Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 21
Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 31
Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 46
Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 28
Wellsville 63, Metro Academy 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Decatur 29
Yates Center 54, NE-Arma 37
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 59, Southeast 52
Kapaun 64, Northwest 59
North 79, West 63
South 55, East 53
AV-CTL
Andale 71, Clearwater 36
Andover Central 59, Andover 37
Arkansas City 55, Valley Center 50
Augusta 45, Buhler 42
Circle 60, El Dorado 52
Collegiate 84, Mulvane 48
Derby 85, Salina South 35
Eisenhower 96, Maize South 80
McPherson 82, Winfield 43
Newton 65, Hutchinson 58
Salina Central 62, Campus 40
Wellington 59, Rose Hill 52
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 67, Conway Springs 28
Medicine Lodge 51, Chaparral 47
Trinity Academy 46, Belle Plaine 45
Douglass at Garden Plain
CENTRAL KANSAS
Larned 69, Lakin 58
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 49
Hesston at Hoisington
Haven 49, Kingman 29
Smoky Valley at Lyons
Pratt 54, Nickerson 49
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica 63, Pretty Prairie 42
Bennington 59, Berean Academy 42
Caldwell 56, Udall 40
Central Christian 85, Burrton 60
Little River 68, Goessel 35
Oxford 45, Flinthills 39
Sterling 63, Sedgwick 51
West Elk 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 42
STATEWIDE
Abilene 66, Hays 62
Baxter Springs 58, Riverton 50
Blue Valley 65, Bishop Miege 62
Blue Valley North 67, St. James 59
Central Plains 66, Ness City 43
Coffeyville 57, Chanute 49
Crest 43, SE-Cherokee 40
DeSoto 64, Eudora 53
Emporia 47, Washburn Rural 45
Frankfort 60, Blue Valley 41
Garden City 68, Dodge City 53
Girard 58, Galena 49
Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 42
Holcomb 68, Scott City 40
Hoxie 66, Norton 33
Jackson Heights 53, Valley Falls 35
Jayhawk-Linn 46, Pleasanton 31
KC Piper 59, Basehor-Linwood 58
Lawrence 77, SM Northwest 51
Logan 46, Hill City 45
Macksville 53, Otis-Bison 43
Marmaton Valley 59, Chetopa 30
Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 40
Osborne 75, Sylvan-Lucas 49
Paola 49, Ottawa 45, OT
Parsons 68, Independence 56
Phillipsburg 67, Concordia 55
Pike Valley 63, St. John’s-Tipton 57, OT
Pittsburg 80, Fort Scott 47
Riley County 58, Council Groves 53
Rock Creek 62, Chapman 58
Rossville 61, Wabaunsee 29
Royal Valley 82, Riverside 44
Sacred Heart 73, Beloit 65
South Gray 104, Sublette 30
Stockton 74, LaCrosse 56
Thomas More Prep 62, Great Bend 43
Topeka 58, Manhattan 47
Topeka Seaman 70, Highland Park 56
Topeka West 47, Junction City 37
Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 29
Valley Heights 79, Troy 76 OT
Yates Center 65, NE-Arma 51
