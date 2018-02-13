Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

February 13, 2018 07:47 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 61, Southeast 39

Kapaun 45, Northwest 39

South 61, East 35

West 55, North 47

AV-CTL

Andale 58, Clearwater 19

Andover 67, Andover Central 64

Arkansas City 51, Valley Center 46

Buhler 46, Augusta 28

Circle 54, El Dorado 22

Collegiate at Mulvane

Derby 49, Salina South 21

Maize South 52, Eisenhower 30

McPherson 69, Winfield 26

Newton 45, Hutchinson 24

Rose Hill 58, Wellington 55

Salina Central 65, Campus 44

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 37

Conway Springs 45, Cheney 35

Garden Plain 60, Douglass 19

Trinity Academy 79, Belle Plaine 31

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 49, Hillsboro 22

Hesston 44, Hoisington 9

Kingman 50, Haven 32

Lakin 41, Larned 29

Nickerson 42, Pratt 35

Pretty Prairie 45, Attica 28

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 42, Bennington 24

Bluestem 68, Humboldt 51

Caldwell 50, Udall 30

Central Christian 40, Burrton 30

Eureka 63, Erie 40

Goessel 62, Little River 28

Marion 40, Inman 37

South Barber 56, Fairfield 42

Sterling 46, Sedgwick 31

West Elk 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 24

STATEWIDE

Baldwin 63, Louisburg 28

Beloit 58, Sacred Heart 31

Bishop Miege 60, Blue Valley 37

Bonner Springs 60, Bishop Ward 15

Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 38

Central Plains 94, Ness City 14

Chapman 47 Rock Creek 32

Chanute 67, Coffeyville 42

Chetopa 47, Marmaton Valley 27

Colby 51, Goodland 22

Dodge City 33, Garden City 29

Eudora 38, DeSoto 31

Fort Scott 46, Pittsburg 37

Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 37

Free State 59, Olathe West 56

Galena 46, Girard 45

Hartford 54, Rural Vista 47

Hays 57, Abilene 37

Hill City 57, Logan 13

Hodgeman County 50, Ingalls 45

Holton 64, Atchison County 28

Jefferson West 49, Sabetha 37

Junction City 62, Topeka West 40

Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45

Liberal 61, Cimarron 27

Lyndon 53, Waverly 45

Manhattan 61, Topeka 43

Nemaha Central 74, Hiawatha 12

Northern Valley 45, Palco 15

Olathe Northwest 44, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Olathe South 51, Leavenworth 43

Olpe 86, Northern Heights 46

Osborne 45, Sylvan-Lucas 32

Paola 40, Ottawa 31

Parsons 47, Independence 44 2OT

Pittsburg Colgan 61, McDonald (Mo.) 48

Pleasanton 50, Jayhawk-Linn 47

Royal Valley 76, Riverside 28

Scott City 63, Holcomb 45

SE-Cherokee 51, Crest 36

Southern Cloud 59, Rock HIlls 41

St. John’s-Tipton 61, Pike Valley 39

St. Paul 53, Oswego 16

Stockton 61, LaCrosse 46

Sublette 64, South Gray 46

Tescott 51, Natoma 36

Thomas More Prep 64, Great Bend 51

Topeka Hayden 61, Shawnee Heights 46

Topeka Seaman 57, Highland Park 43

Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 21

Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 31

Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 46

Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 28

Wellsville 63, Metro Academy 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Decatur 29

Yates Center 54, NE-Arma 37

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 59, Southeast 52

Kapaun 64, Northwest 59

North 79, West 63

South 55, East 53

AV-CTL

Andale 71, Clearwater 36

Andover Central 59, Andover 37

Arkansas City 55, Valley Center 50

Augusta 45, Buhler 42

Circle 60, El Dorado 52

Collegiate 84, Mulvane 48

Derby 85, Salina South 35

Eisenhower 96, Maize South 80

McPherson 82, Winfield 43

Newton 65, Hutchinson 58

Salina Central 62, Campus 40

Wellington 59, Rose Hill 52

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 67, Conway Springs 28

Medicine Lodge 51, Chaparral 47

Trinity Academy 46, Belle Plaine 45

Douglass at Garden Plain

CENTRAL KANSAS

Larned 69, Lakin 58

Halstead 56, Hillsboro 49

Hesston at Hoisington

Haven 49, Kingman 29

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Pratt 54, Nickerson 49

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica 63, Pretty Prairie 42

Bennington 59, Berean Academy 42

Caldwell 56, Udall 40

Central Christian 85, Burrton 60

Little River 68, Goessel 35

Oxford 45, Flinthills 39

Sterling 63, Sedgwick 51

West Elk 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 42

STATEWIDE

Abilene 66, Hays 62

Baxter Springs 58, Riverton 50

Blue Valley 65, Bishop Miege 62

Blue Valley North 67, St. James 59

Central Plains 66, Ness City 43

Coffeyville 57, Chanute 49

Crest 43, SE-Cherokee 40

DeSoto 64, Eudora 53

Emporia 47, Washburn Rural 45

Frankfort 60, Blue Valley 41

Garden City 68, Dodge City 53

Girard 58, Galena 49

Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 42

Holcomb 68, Scott City 40

Hoxie 66, Norton 33

Jackson Heights 53, Valley Falls 35

Jayhawk-Linn 46, Pleasanton 31

KC Piper 59, Basehor-Linwood 58

Lawrence 77, SM Northwest 51

Logan 46, Hill City 45

Macksville 53, Otis-Bison 43

Marmaton Valley 59, Chetopa 30

Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 40

Osborne 75, Sylvan-Lucas 49

Paola 49, Ottawa 45, OT

Parsons 68, Independence 56

Phillipsburg 67, Concordia 55

Pike Valley 63, St. John’s-Tipton 57, OT

Pittsburg 80, Fort Scott 47

Riley County 58, Council Groves 53

Rock Creek 62, Chapman 58

Rossville 61, Wabaunsee 29

Royal Valley 82, Riverside 44

Sacred Heart 73, Beloit 65

South Gray 104, Sublette 30

Stockton 74, LaCrosse 56

Thomas More Prep 62, Great Bend 43

Topeka 58, Manhattan 47

Topeka Seaman 70, Highland Park 56

Topeka West 47, Junction City 37

Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 29

Valley Heights 79, Troy 76 OT

Yates Center 65, NE-Arma 51

