Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

February 06, 2018 07:38 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

East 41, Carroll 39

Kapaun 47, North 14

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heights 65, Northwest 43

Southeast 70, West 23

AV-CTL

Andover 70, Eisenhower 53

Circle 64, Collegiate 42

Clearwater 39, El Dorado 30

Derby 53, Salina Central 48

Goddard 45, Arkansas City 31

Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37

Maize 58, Campus 21

Maize South 68, Andover Central at 49

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

McPherson 86, Great Bend 47

Mulvane at Augusta

Rose Hill at Winfield

Wellington 52, Buhler 36

CENTRAL PLAINS

Garden Plain 32, Cheney 22

Independent 43, Conway Springs 34

Medicine Lodge 56, Belle Plaine 31

Trinity Academy 61, Douglass 37

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven 52, Pratt 29

Hesston 54, Nickerson 33

Kingman 54, Halstead 24

Larned at Hoisington

Lyons 54, Hillsboro 47

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean 41, Hutchinson Trinity 37

Bluestem 60, Fredonia 50

Canton-Galva 65, Peabody 13

Ellinwood 43, Ness City 34

Eureka 49, Northern Heights 22

Goessel 66, Herington 28

Hartford 52, Wichita Homeschool 33

Inman 48, Remington 39

Little River 43, Solomon 40

Marion 51, Sedgwick 35

West Elk 39, Udall 27

STATEWIDE

Abilene 46, Council Grove 41

Baldwin 65, Eudora 35

Bucklin 59, Western Plains 19

Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 39

Central Plains 85, Plainville 25

Chapman 52, Wamego 43

Chetopa 44, Oswego 24

Ellsworth 42, Minneapolis 20

Elyria Christian 34, Centre 30

Galena 43, Riverton 31

Girard 53, SE-Cherokee 27

Goessel 66, Herington 28

Highland Park 63, Shawnee Heights 49

Humboldt 58, Neodesha 43

Independence 47, Coffeyville 27

Jefferson West 48, Atchison County 21

Labette County 59, Chanute 42

Lawrence 65, Olathe West 40

Leavenworth 57, Free State 54

Liberal 48, Guymon (Okla.) 44

Manhattan 55, Washburn Rural 50

Nemaha Central 50, Sabetha 34

Olathe East 49, SM South 13

Olathe South 40, SM East 33

Piper 66, Lansing 45

Pittsburg 61, Parsons 49

Pittsburg Colgan 53, Columbus 30

Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Russell 62, Sacred Heart 30

St. Mary’s 62, Lyndon 47

St. Paul 54, Jayhawk-Linn 27

Scott City 55, Southwestern Heights 16

SM West 45, Gardner-Edgerton 39

Spring Hill 47, Paola 45

Sylvan-Lucas 40, Chase 25

Topeka 46, Topeka West 38

Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 51

Topeka Seaman 56, Emporia 32

Ulysses 48, Dodge City 43

Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 33

WaKeeney 49, Stockton 43

Wellsville 58, Burlington 52

Wilson 59, Tescott 21

Yates Center 53, Uniontown 30

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 58, East 45

Heights 68, Northwest 44

Kapaun 92, North 70

Southeast 55, West 44

AV-CTL

Arkansas City 63, Goddard 44

Andover Central 79, Maize South 65

Augusta 83, Mulvane 51

Buhler 45, Wellington 26

Collegiate 75, Circle 65

Derby 62, Salina Central 62, 2OT

Eisenhower 80, Andover 51

El Dorado 55, Clearwater 50

Maize 62, Campus 48

McPherson 68, Great Bend 38

Salina South 63, Hutchinson 30

Winfield 62, Rose Hill 59

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine 64, Medicine Lodge 50

Cheney 83, Garden Plain 42

Conway Springs 48, Independent 44, OT

Douglass at Trinity

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 48, Kingman 35

Haven 46, Pratt 36

Hesston 58, Nickerson 43

Hillsboro 60, Lyons 31

Larned at Hoisington

OTHER AREA GAMES

Bluestem 68, Fredonia 47

Canton-Galva 70, Peabody 67

Flinthills 52, Central Burden 48

Eureka 66, Northern Heights 63

Hutch Trinity 39, Berean Academy 31

Inman 51, Remington 48, OT

Oxford 64, Argonia 35

West Elk 59, Udall 25

STATEWIDE

BV North 63, Blue Valley 59

BV Northwest 56, Bishop Miege 39

Central Plains 62, Plainville 48

Chapman 70, Wamego 54

Chetopa 49, Oswego 24

Council Grove 61, Atchison 57

Dodge City 73, Ulysses 46

Eudora 63, Baldwin 57

Free State 71, Leavenworth 52

Herington 48, Goesel 29

Highland Park 85, Shawnee Heights 80

Independence 56, Coffeyville 50, 2OT

Jackson Heights 61, Pleasant Ridge 38

Jefferson West 56, Atchison County 20

Labette County 69, Chanute 65

Liberal 67, Guymon (Okla.) 33

Macksville 68, Kinsley 39

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 42

Olathe West 69, Lawrence 66

Pittsburg 89, Parsons 56

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Columbus 41

Scott City 67, Southwestern Heights 47

South Gray 101, Fowler 46

Spring Hill 45, Paola 26

Stockton 63, WaKeeney 38

Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 51

Topeka Seaman 76, Emporia 67

Wabaunsee 59, Mission Valley 57, OT

Washburn Rural 41, Manhattan 42, OT

Yates Center 69, Uniontown 38

  Comments  