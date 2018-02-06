Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
East 41, Carroll 39
Kapaun 47, North 14
Heights 65, Northwest 43
Southeast 70, West 23
AV-CTL
Andover 70, Eisenhower 53
Circle 64, Collegiate 42
Clearwater 39, El Dorado 30
Derby 53, Salina Central 48
Goddard 45, Arkansas City 31
Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37
Maize 58, Campus 21
Maize South 68, Andover Central at 49
McPherson 86, Great Bend 47
Mulvane at Augusta
Rose Hill at Winfield
Wellington 52, Buhler 36
CENTRAL PLAINS
Garden Plain 32, Cheney 22
Independent 43, Conway Springs 34
Medicine Lodge 56, Belle Plaine 31
Trinity Academy 61, Douglass 37
CENTRAL KANSAS
Haven 52, Pratt 29
Hesston 54, Nickerson 33
Kingman 54, Halstead 24
Larned at Hoisington
Lyons 54, Hillsboro 47
OTHER AREA GAMES
Berean 41, Hutchinson Trinity 37
Bluestem 60, Fredonia 50
Canton-Galva 65, Peabody 13
Ellinwood 43, Ness City 34
Eureka 49, Northern Heights 22
Goessel 66, Herington 28
Hartford 52, Wichita Homeschool 33
Inman 48, Remington 39
Little River 43, Solomon 40
Marion 51, Sedgwick 35
West Elk 39, Udall 27
STATEWIDE
Abilene 46, Council Grove 41
Baldwin 65, Eudora 35
Bucklin 59, Western Plains 19
Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 39
Central Plains 85, Plainville 25
Chapman 52, Wamego 43
Chetopa 44, Oswego 24
Ellsworth 42, Minneapolis 20
Elyria Christian 34, Centre 30
Galena 43, Riverton 31
Girard 53, SE-Cherokee 27
Highland Park 63, Shawnee Heights 49
Humboldt 58, Neodesha 43
Independence 47, Coffeyville 27
Jefferson West 48, Atchison County 21
Labette County 59, Chanute 42
Lawrence 65, Olathe West 40
Leavenworth 57, Free State 54
Liberal 48, Guymon (Okla.) 44
Manhattan 55, Washburn Rural 50
Nemaha Central 50, Sabetha 34
Olathe East 49, SM South 13
Olathe South 40, SM East 33
Piper 66, Lansing 45
Pittsburg 61, Parsons 49
Pittsburg Colgan 53, Columbus 30
Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Russell 62, Sacred Heart 30
St. Mary’s 62, Lyndon 47
St. Paul 54, Jayhawk-Linn 27
Scott City 55, Southwestern Heights 16
SM West 45, Gardner-Edgerton 39
Spring Hill 47, Paola 45
Sylvan-Lucas 40, Chase 25
Topeka 46, Topeka West 38
Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 51
Topeka Seaman 56, Emporia 32
Ulysses 48, Dodge City 43
Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 33
WaKeeney 49, Stockton 43
Wellsville 58, Burlington 52
Wilson 59, Tescott 21
Yates Center 53, Uniontown 30
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 58, East 45
Heights 68, Northwest 44
Kapaun 92, North 70
Southeast 55, West 44
AV-CTL
Arkansas City 63, Goddard 44
Andover Central 79, Maize South 65
Augusta 83, Mulvane 51
Buhler 45, Wellington 26
Collegiate 75, Circle 65
Derby 62, Salina Central 62, 2OT
Eisenhower 80, Andover 51
El Dorado 55, Clearwater 50
Maize 62, Campus 48
McPherson 68, Great Bend 38
Salina South 63, Hutchinson 30
Winfield 62, Rose Hill 59
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine 64, Medicine Lodge 50
Cheney 83, Garden Plain 42
Conway Springs 48, Independent 44, OT
Douglass at Trinity
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 48, Kingman 35
Haven 46, Pratt 36
Hesston 58, Nickerson 43
Hillsboro 60, Lyons 31
Larned at Hoisington
OTHER AREA GAMES
Bluestem 68, Fredonia 47
Canton-Galva 70, Peabody 67
Flinthills 52, Central Burden 48
Eureka 66, Northern Heights 63
Hutch Trinity 39, Berean Academy 31
Inman 51, Remington 48, OT
Oxford 64, Argonia 35
West Elk 59, Udall 25
STATEWIDE
BV North 63, Blue Valley 59
BV Northwest 56, Bishop Miege 39
Central Plains 62, Plainville 48
Chapman 70, Wamego 54
Chetopa 49, Oswego 24
Council Grove 61, Atchison 57
Dodge City 73, Ulysses 46
Eudora 63, Baldwin 57
Free State 71, Leavenworth 52
Herington 48, Goesel 29
Highland Park 85, Shawnee Heights 80
Independence 56, Coffeyville 50, 2OT
Jackson Heights 61, Pleasant Ridge 38
Jefferson West 56, Atchison County 20
Labette County 69, Chanute 65
Liberal 67, Guymon (Okla.) 33
Macksville 68, Kinsley 39
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 42
Olathe West 69, Lawrence 66
Pittsburg 89, Parsons 56
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Columbus 41
Scott City 67, Southwestern Heights 47
South Gray 101, Fowler 46
Spring Hill 45, Paola 26
Stockton 63, WaKeeney 38
Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 51
Topeka Seaman 76, Emporia 67
Wabaunsee 59, Mission Valley 57, OT
Washburn Rural 41, Manhattan 42, OT
Yates Center 69, Uniontown 38
