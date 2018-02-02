Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:25 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 52, Northwest 37
East 57, Southeast 53
Heights at West
South 60, North 12
AV-CTL
Andale 61, Buhler 37
Arkansas City 57, Maize South 53
Augusta 50, Collegiate 27
Derby 43, Maize 38
Goddard 63, Andover Central 56
Newton 63, Campus 35
Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 29
Salina South 60, Andover 52
Valley Center 51, Eisenhower 36
Wellington 62, El Dorado 31
Winfield 34, Clearwater 20
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 48, Independent 36
Conway Springs 51, Trinity Academy 29
Douglass 36, Chaparral 34
Garden Plain 50, Medicine Lodge 16
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 34, Larned 20
Haven 60, Ellinwood 13
Hesston 60, Smoky Valley 34
Kingman 49, Lyons 23
Nickerson 46, Hoisington 39
Pratt 33, Hillsboro 30
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica 55, Fairfield 39
Erie 65, Bluestem 52
Eureka 61, Northwest (Mo.) 38
Fredonia-Elk Valley 46, Cherryvale 32
Goessel 71, Centre 36
Little River 44, Wakefield 17
Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 32
Northern Heights 42, Madison 34,
Pratt Skyline 40, Burrton 29
Pretty Prairie 44, Central Christian 38
Sedan 53, Oxford 22
Sedgwick 54, Ell-Saline 30
Sterling 65, Marion 52
West Elk 38, Caldwell 36
STATEWIDE
Aquinas 55, Blue Valley 34
Baldwin 63, Paola 44
Barstow 45, Heritage Christian 9
Baxter Springs 37, Pittsburg Colgan 33
Beloit 53, Ellsworth 46
Bennington 44, Remington 37
Bonner Springs 51, Turner 29
Central Plains 67, St. John 29
Cimarron 67, Lakin 55
Clay Center 51, Council Grove 44
Columbus 71, Girard 70 (2OT)
Crest 33, Chetopa 31
Emporia 38, Topeka West 30
Fort Scott 55, Chanute 50
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Olathe South 40
Greeley County 30, Decatur 22
Highland Park 69, Junction City 51
Hill City 62, Smith Center 30
Hodgeman County 53, Bucklin 51
Humboldt 51, Caney Valley 42
Jefferson North 44, Horton 33
Labette County 78, Parsons 59
Lansing 62, Bishop Ward 23
Lawrence 50, Olathe North 26
Liberal 57, Great Bend 38
Linn 52, Troy 26
Logan 49, Palco 20
Manhattan 67, Topeka Hayden 37
Marysville 47, Abilene 32
Meade 54, Otis-Bison 41
Nemaha Central 53, Holton 44
Osborne 41, Natoma 33
Pike Valley 37, Lincoln 30
Piper 63, Tonganoxie 13
Pittsburg 41, Independence 35
Riverside 50, Hiawatha 29
Rock Creek 44, Riley County 40
Rossville 43, Wabaunsee 32
Rural Vista 45, Herington 20
Russell 55, Republic County 32
Scott City 38, Colby 30
South Central 85, Fowler 23
South Gray 57, Pawnee Heights 23
SE-Cherokee 41, Uniontown 34
Spring Hill 50, DeSoto 36
St. John’s-Tipton 60, Wilson 50
Stockton 62, Ellis 30
Thomas More Prep 54, Norton 42
Topeka 46, Shawnee Heights 32
Valley Falls 55, Oskaloosa 46
Wellsville 82, Osawatomie 35
Yates Center 48, Oswego 28
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 57, Northwest 52
Heights 80, West 36
South 56, North 41
Southeast 64, East 59
AV-CTL
Andover 77, Salina South 47
Andover Central 64, Goddard 48
Arkansas City 68, Maize South 54
Augusta 53, Collegiate 41
Buhler 49, Andale 35
Campus 70, Newton 68 (OT)
Derby 72, Maize 63
Eisenhower 65, Valley Center 42
El Dorado 46, Wellington 39
Salina Central 52, Hutchinson 41
Winfield 56, Clearwater 42
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral 64, Douglass 57
Cheney 64, Independent 29
Trinity Academy 57, Conway Springs 19
Medicine Lodge at Garden Plain
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 61, Larned 49
Kingman at Lyons
Hesston 72, Smoky Valley 70
Pratt 61, Hillsboro 55
Hoisington 58, Nickerson 52
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 54, West Elk 43
Central Christian 72, Pretty Prairie 30
Erie 57, Bluestem 47
Eureka 60, Neodesha 44
Flinthills 59, Argonia 58
Sedan 51, Oxford 34
Sedgwick 62, Ell-Saline 48
Sterling 95, Marion 69
STATEWIDE
Barstow 86, Heritage Christian 40
BV Northwest 67, BV Southwest 18
Burrton 51, Skyline 45
Caney Valley 78, Humboldt 61
Central Plains 43, St. John 32
Clay Center 58, Council Grove 51
Cherryvale 57, Fredonia 39
Clifton-Clyde 72, Wetmore 48
DeSoto 46, Spring Hill 44
Ellis 58, Stockton 31
Ellsworth 56, Beloit 55
Emporia 71, Topeka West 52
Eudora 60, Louisburg 42
Hanover 50, Frankfort 29
Hodgeman County 57, Bucklin 29
Holcomb 65, Ulysses 45
Hoxie 81, St. Francis 57
Iola 63, Burlington 43
Jefferson County North 76, Horton 52
Lakin 65, Cimarron 47
Macksville 59, Victoria 30
Madison 58, Northern Heights 35
Maranatha Christian 74, Pleasant Ridge 52
Marysville 65, Abilene 60
Mill Valley 52, St. James 41
Moscow 63, Minneola 39
Nemaha Central 43, Holton 40
Olathe North 64, Lawrence 63, OT
Osborne 68, Natoma 35
Oskaloosa 44, Valley Falls 35
Paola 67, Baldwin 51
Parsons 77, Labette County 64
Phillipsburg 63, Trego 26
Pike Valley 70, Lincoln 33
Pittsburg 71, Independence 56
Pittsburg Colgan 70, Baxter Springs 44
Pleasanton 66, Altoona 22
Republic County 45, Russell 35
Rock Creek 81, Riley County 41
Rossville 53, Wabaunsee 51
Rural Vista 49, Herington 40
Scott City 49, Colby 41
Smith Center 55, Hill City 29
SE-Cherokee 53, Uniontown 34
South Gray 92, Pawnee Heights 45
Southwestern Heights 61, Stanton County 49
St. John’s-Tipton 61, Wilson 56
Thomas More Prep 69, Norton 29
Topeka 82, Shawnee Heights 55
Topeka Hayden 64, Manhattan 62
Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 47
