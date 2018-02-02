Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:25 p.m.)

February 02, 2018 08:02 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 52, Northwest 37

East 57, Southeast 53

Heights at West

South 60, North 12

AV-CTL

Andale 61, Buhler 37

Arkansas City 57, Maize South 53

Augusta 50, Collegiate 27

Derby 43, Maize 38

Goddard 63, Andover Central 56

Newton 63, Campus 35

Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 29

Salina South 60, Andover 52

Valley Center 51, Eisenhower 36

Wellington 62, El Dorado 31

Winfield 34, Clearwater 20

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 48, Independent 36

Conway Springs 51, Trinity Academy 29

Douglass 36, Chaparral 34

Garden Plain 50, Medicine Lodge 16

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 34, Larned 20

Haven 60, Ellinwood 13

Hesston 60, Smoky Valley 34

Kingman 49, Lyons 23

Nickerson 46, Hoisington 39

Pratt 33, Hillsboro 30

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica 55, Fairfield 39

Erie 65, Bluestem 52

Eureka 61, Northwest (Mo.) 38

Fredonia-Elk Valley 46, Cherryvale 32

Goessel 71, Centre 36

Little River 44, Wakefield 17

Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 32

Northern Heights 42, Madison 34,

Pratt Skyline 40, Burrton 29

Pretty Prairie 44, Central Christian 38

Sedan 53, Oxford 22

Sedgwick 54, Ell-Saline 30

Sterling 65, Marion 52

West Elk 38, Caldwell 36

STATEWIDE

Aquinas 55, Blue Valley 34

Baldwin 63, Paola 44

Barstow 45, Heritage Christian 9

Baxter Springs 37, Pittsburg Colgan 33

Beloit 53, Ellsworth 46

Bennington 44, Remington 37

Bonner Springs 51, Turner 29

Central Plains 67, St. John 29

Cimarron 67, Lakin 55

Clay Center 51, Council Grove 44

Columbus 71, Girard 70 (2OT)

Crest 33, Chetopa 31

Emporia 38, Topeka West 30

Fort Scott 55, Chanute 50

Gardner-Edgerton 43, Olathe South 40

Greeley County 30, Decatur 22

Highland Park 69, Junction City 51

Hill City 62, Smith Center 30

Hodgeman County 53, Bucklin 51

Humboldt 51, Caney Valley 42

Jefferson North 44, Horton 33

Labette County 78, Parsons 59

Lansing 62, Bishop Ward 23

Lawrence 50, Olathe North 26

Liberal 57, Great Bend 38

Linn 52, Troy 26

Logan 49, Palco 20

Manhattan 67, Topeka Hayden 37

Marysville 47, Abilene 32

Meade 54, Otis-Bison 41

Nemaha Central 53, Holton 44

Osborne 41, Natoma 33

Pike Valley 37, Lincoln 30

Piper 63, Tonganoxie 13

Pittsburg 41, Independence 35

Riverside 50, Hiawatha 29

Rock Creek 44, Riley County 40

Rossville 43, Wabaunsee 32

Rural Vista 45, Herington 20

Russell 55, Republic County 32

Scott City 38, Colby 30

South Central 85, Fowler 23

South Gray 57, Pawnee Heights 23

SE-Cherokee 41, Uniontown 34

Spring Hill 50, DeSoto 36

St. John’s-Tipton 60, Wilson 50

Stockton 62, Ellis 30

Thomas More Prep 54, Norton 42

Topeka 46, Shawnee Heights 32

Valley Falls 55, Oskaloosa 46

Wellsville 82, Osawatomie 35

Yates Center 48, Oswego 28

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 57, Northwest 52

Heights 80, West 36

South 56, North 41

Southeast 64, East 59

AV-CTL

Andover 77, Salina South 47

Andover Central 64, Goddard 48

Arkansas City 68, Maize South 54

Augusta 53, Collegiate 41

Buhler 49, Andale 35

Campus 70, Newton 68 (OT)

Derby 72, Maize 63

Eisenhower 65, Valley Center 42

El Dorado 46, Wellington 39

Salina Central 52, Hutchinson 41

Winfield 56, Clearwater 42

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral 64, Douglass 57

Cheney 64, Independent 29

Trinity Academy 57, Conway Springs 19

Medicine Lodge at Garden Plain

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 61, Larned 49

Kingman at Lyons

Hesston 72, Smoky Valley 70

Pratt 61, Hillsboro 55

Hoisington 58, Nickerson 52

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 54, West Elk 43

Central Christian 72, Pretty Prairie 30

Erie 57, Bluestem 47

Eureka 60, Neodesha 44

Flinthills 59, Argonia 58

Sedan 51, Oxford 34

Sedgwick 62, Ell-Saline 48

Sterling 95, Marion 69

STATEWIDE

Barstow 86, Heritage Christian 40

BV Northwest 67, BV Southwest 18

Burrton 51, Skyline 45

Caney Valley 78, Humboldt 61

Central Plains 43, St. John 32

Clay Center 58, Council Grove 51

Cherryvale 57, Fredonia 39

Clifton-Clyde 72, Wetmore 48

DeSoto 46, Spring Hill 44

Ellis 58, Stockton 31

Ellsworth 56, Beloit 55

Emporia 71, Topeka West 52

Eudora 60, Louisburg 42

Hanover 50, Frankfort 29

Hodgeman County 57, Bucklin 29

Holcomb 65, Ulysses 45

Hoxie 81, St. Francis 57

Iola 63, Burlington 43

Jefferson County North 76, Horton 52

Lakin 65, Cimarron 47

Macksville 59, Victoria 30

Madison 58, Northern Heights 35

Maranatha Christian 74, Pleasant Ridge 52

Marysville 65, Abilene 60

Mill Valley 52, St. James 41

Moscow 63, Minneola 39

Nemaha Central 43, Holton 40

Olathe North 64, Lawrence 63, OT

Osborne 68, Natoma 35

Oskaloosa 44, Valley Falls 35

Paola 67, Baldwin 51

Parsons 77, Labette County 64

Phillipsburg 63, Trego 26

Pike Valley 70, Lincoln 33

Pittsburg 71, Independence 56

Pittsburg Colgan 70, Baxter Springs 44

Pleasanton 66, Altoona 22

Republic County 45, Russell 35

Rock Creek 81, Riley County 41

Rossville 53, Wabaunsee 51

Rural Vista 49, Herington 40

Scott City 49, Colby 41

Smith Center 55, Hill City 29

SE-Cherokee 53, Uniontown 34

South Gray 92, Pawnee Heights 45

Southwestern Heights 61, Stanton County 49

St. John’s-Tipton 61, Wilson 56

Thomas More Prep 69, Norton 29

Topeka 82, Shawnee Heights 55

Topeka Hayden 64, Manhattan 62

Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 47

