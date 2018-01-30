Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

January 30, 2018 07:52 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 58, Heights 52

East 53, North 11

South 46, Northwest 22

Kapaun 62, West 25

AV-CTL

Andover 49, Goddard 33

Augusta 36, Clearwater 18

Buhler 51, Collegiate 37

Circle 45, Andale 44

Derby 69, Great Bend 43

Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 36

Hays 55, Salina South 50

Hutchinson 42, Campus 26

Rose Hill 67, El Dorado 21

Salina Central 37, Newton 32

Valley Center 52, Maize South 44

Winfield 38, Mulvane 31

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 61, Trinity Academy 50

Conway Springs at Chaparral

Douglass 56, Belle Plaine 24

Garden Plain 53, Independent 31

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 56, Lyons 25

Hesston 37, Haven 28

Hillsboro 49, Council Grove 44

Nickerson 54, Larned 31

Pratt 54, Kingman 43

Smoky Valley at Hoisington

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 51, Caldwell 41

Centre 44, Solomon 32

Cunningham 44, Fairfield 36

Goessel 55, Little River 34

Hutch Trinity 37, Sedgwick 21

Marion 37, Moundridge 36

Pretty Prairie 37, Burrton 22

Remington 34, Berean Academy 31

South Haven 42, Sedan 41, OT

Sterling 53, Inman 29

STATEWIDE

Abilene 37, Wamego 24

Central Plains 75, Otis-Bison 46

Centralia 70, Rock Creek 43

Chetopa 52, Uniontown 22

Cimarron 60, Scott City 51

Clay Center 50, Chapman 28

Columbus 57, Riverton 37

Dodge City 35, Garden City 27

Erie 48, Cherryvale 40

Fort Scott 47, Parsons 42

Fredonia 52, Neodesha 34

Galena 62, SE-Saline 25

Hill City 67, Ness City 25

Hodgeman County 43, South Gray 40

Holton 68, Royal Valley 63

Jayhawk-Linn 40, Osawatomie 39

Jefferson North 59, MCLouth 23

Jefferson West 71, Riverside 20

Kiowa County 50, Meade 44

Labette County 47, Independence 33

Louisburg 67, Paola 54

Manhattan 65, Topeka 32

Marysville 62, Riley County 35

Northern Heights 43, Burlingame 28

OSwego 53, NE-Arma 45

Pittsburg 62, Coffeyville 39

Rural Vista 48, Canton-Galva 35

Russell 60, Ellsworth 43

St. Paul 38, Pleasanton 32

Sublette 65, Deerfield 30

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 32

Thunder Ridge 36, St. John’s-Tipton 35

Valley Heights 68, Doniphan West 29

Victoria 43, Ellinwood 34

Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 43

Wellsville 72, Prairie View 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40

Yates Center 47, Crest 38

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 59, Heights 53

Kapaun 66, West 43

North 61, East 52

Northwest 52, South 47

AV-CTL

Andale 59, Circle 36

Andover 67, Goddard 47

Arkansas City 56, Eisenhower 51

Augusta 69, Clearwater 37

Campus 51, Hutchinson 43

Collegiate 62, Buhler 47

Derby 59, Great Bend 50

El Dorado 58, Rose Hill 52

Hays 66, Salina South 56

Maize South 53, Valley Center 44

Newton 67, Salina Central 54

Winfield 75, Mulvane 61

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine 74, Douglass 47

Conway Springs at Chaparral

Independent 52, Garden Plain 47

Trinity Academy 57, Cheney 39

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 64, Lyons 23

Hesston 72, Haven 63

Hillsboro 64, Council Grove 39

Kingman 41, Pratt 33

LArned 46, Nickerson 42

Smoky Valley at Hoisington

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 47, Remington 30

Caldwell 63, Argonia 39

Hutch Trinity 78, Sedgwick 56

Oxford 42, Udall 28

Pretty Prairie 50, Burrton 46

Sterling 63, Inman 57

Sedan 93, South Haven 41

West Elk 56, Flinthills 19

STATEWIDE

Abilene 52, Wamego 32

Blue Valley West 60, Blue Valley 46

Burlingame 79, Northern Heights 30

Central Plains 72, Otis-Bison 37

Chapman 70, Clay Center 53

Ellsworth 46, Russell 42

Free State 69, Olathe East 48

Galena 51, SE-Cherokee 28

Garden City 64, Dodge City 61

Girard 71, Frontenac 55

Holton 57, Royal Valley 47

Jayhawk-Linn 54, Osawatomie 43

Jefferson West 38, Riverside 34

Labette County 52, Independence 51

Lyndon 57, Wabaunsee 35

Macksville 67, LaCrosse 47

Marmaton alley 58, Altoona-Midway 25

McLouth 44, Jefferson North 41

Meade 60, Kiowa County 38

Neodesha 59, Fredonia 28

Ness City 62, Hill City 26

Paola 69, Louisburg 52

Pittsburg 59, Coffeyville 36

Rock Creek 55, Centralia 48

Rock Hills 69, Sylvan-Lucas 44

Sacred Heart 53, SE-Saline 35

Scott City 60, Cimarron 53

SM East 48, Lawrence 43

SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 46

South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 38

Uniontown 52, Chetopa 42

Victoria 49, Ellinwood 33

Yates Center 56, Crest 35

