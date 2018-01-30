Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 58, Heights 52
East 53, North 11
South 46, Northwest 22
Kapaun 62, West 25
AV-CTL
Andover 49, Goddard 33
Augusta 36, Clearwater 18
Buhler 51, Collegiate 37
Circle 45, Andale 44
Derby 69, Great Bend 43
Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 36
Hays 55, Salina South 50
Hutchinson 42, Campus 26
Rose Hill 67, El Dorado 21
Salina Central 37, Newton 32
Valley Center 52, Maize South 44
Winfield 38, Mulvane 31
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 61, Trinity Academy 50
Conway Springs at Chaparral
Douglass 56, Belle Plaine 24
Garden Plain 53, Independent 31
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 56, Lyons 25
Hesston 37, Haven 28
Hillsboro 49, Council Grove 44
Nickerson 54, Larned 31
Pratt 54, Kingman 43
Smoky Valley at Hoisington
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia 51, Caldwell 41
Centre 44, Solomon 32
Cunningham 44, Fairfield 36
Goessel 55, Little River 34
Hutch Trinity 37, Sedgwick 21
Marion 37, Moundridge 36
Pretty Prairie 37, Burrton 22
Remington 34, Berean Academy 31
South Haven 42, Sedan 41, OT
Sterling 53, Inman 29
STATEWIDE
Abilene 37, Wamego 24
Central Plains 75, Otis-Bison 46
Centralia 70, Rock Creek 43
Chetopa 52, Uniontown 22
Cimarron 60, Scott City 51
Clay Center 50, Chapman 28
Columbus 57, Riverton 37
Dodge City 35, Garden City 27
Erie 48, Cherryvale 40
Fort Scott 47, Parsons 42
Fredonia 52, Neodesha 34
Galena 62, SE-Saline 25
Hill City 67, Ness City 25
Hodgeman County 43, South Gray 40
Holton 68, Royal Valley 63
Jayhawk-Linn 40, Osawatomie 39
Jefferson North 59, MCLouth 23
Jefferson West 71, Riverside 20
Kiowa County 50, Meade 44
Labette County 47, Independence 33
Louisburg 67, Paola 54
Manhattan 65, Topeka 32
Marysville 62, Riley County 35
Northern Heights 43, Burlingame 28
OSwego 53, NE-Arma 45
Pittsburg 62, Coffeyville 39
Rural Vista 48, Canton-Galva 35
Russell 60, Ellsworth 43
St. Paul 38, Pleasanton 32
Sublette 65, Deerfield 30
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 32
Thunder Ridge 36, St. John’s-Tipton 35
Valley Heights 68, Doniphan West 29
Victoria 43, Ellinwood 34
Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 43
Wellsville 72, Prairie View 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40
Yates Center 47, Crest 38
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 59, Heights 53
Kapaun 66, West 43
North 61, East 52
Northwest 52, South 47
AV-CTL
Andale 59, Circle 36
Andover 67, Goddard 47
Arkansas City 56, Eisenhower 51
Augusta 69, Clearwater 37
Campus 51, Hutchinson 43
Collegiate 62, Buhler 47
Derby 59, Great Bend 50
El Dorado 58, Rose Hill 52
Hays 66, Salina South 56
Maize South 53, Valley Center 44
Newton 67, Salina Central 54
Winfield 75, Mulvane 61
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine 74, Douglass 47
Conway Springs at Chaparral
Independent 52, Garden Plain 47
Trinity Academy 57, Cheney 39
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 64, Lyons 23
Hesston 72, Haven 63
Hillsboro 64, Council Grove 39
Kingman 41, Pratt 33
LArned 46, Nickerson 42
Smoky Valley at Hoisington
OTHER AREA GAMES
Berean Academy 47, Remington 30
Caldwell 63, Argonia 39
Hutch Trinity 78, Sedgwick 56
Oxford 42, Udall 28
Pretty Prairie 50, Burrton 46
Sterling 63, Inman 57
Sedan 93, South Haven 41
West Elk 56, Flinthills 19
STATEWIDE
Abilene 52, Wamego 32
Blue Valley West 60, Blue Valley 46
Burlingame 79, Northern Heights 30
Central Plains 72, Otis-Bison 37
Chapman 70, Clay Center 53
Ellsworth 46, Russell 42
Free State 69, Olathe East 48
Galena 51, SE-Cherokee 28
Garden City 64, Dodge City 61
Girard 71, Frontenac 55
Holton 57, Royal Valley 47
Jayhawk-Linn 54, Osawatomie 43
Jefferson West 38, Riverside 34
Labette County 52, Independence 51
Lyndon 57, Wabaunsee 35
Macksville 67, LaCrosse 47
Marmaton alley 58, Altoona-Midway 25
McLouth 44, Jefferson North 41
Meade 60, Kiowa County 38
Neodesha 59, Fredonia 28
Ness City 62, Hill City 26
Paola 69, Louisburg 52
Pittsburg 59, Coffeyville 36
Rock Creek 55, Centralia 48
Rock Hills 69, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Sacred Heart 53, SE-Saline 35
Scott City 60, Cimarron 53
SM East 48, Lawrence 43
SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 46
South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 38
Uniontown 52, Chetopa 42
Victoria 49, Ellinwood 33
Yates Center 56, Crest 35
