Varsity Basketball

Saturday’s high school basketball scores (2:30 p.m.)

January 27, 2018 02:37 PM

Girls

Berean

Trinity Academy vs. Central Christian

Berean Academy vs. Douglass

Goessel vs. Burrton

Halstead vs. Minneapolis

El Dorado

Campus vs. El Dorado (7th)

Augusta vs. Maize South (5th)

Circle vs. Wichita East (3rd)

Gardner-Edgerton vs. Mill Valley (1st)

Emporia

SM North 63, Great Bend 59, OT (7th)

BV Southwest 54, Shawnee Heights 38 (5th)

Wichita Southeast 42, Hutchinson 39 (3rd)

Olathe East vs. Emporia (1st)

Haven

Goddard vs. Nickerson (7th)

Haven 57, Rose Hill 46 (5th)

Kingman vs. Wellington (3rd)

Garden Plain vs. Cheney (1st)

Lawrence Free State

Free State vs. Olathe West (7th)

Leavenworth vs. Junction City (5th)

Wichita Heights vs. KC Sumner (3rd)

Wichita South vs. Washburn Rural (1st)

LCL

Lebo 47, Marais des Cygnes Valley 37 (7th)

Madison 38, Burlingame 34 (5th)

McPherson

Hays vs. SM South (7th)

SM Northwest vs. Ulysses (5th)

Wichita Northwest vs. Olathe South (3rd)

Manhatan vs. McPherson (1st)

Mulvane

Winfield 35, Mulvane 25 (5th)

Collegiate vs. Arkansas City (3rd)

Conway Springs vs. Andale (1st)

Newton

Dodge City 38, Garden City 24 (7th)

Kapaun vs. Andover Central (5th)

Olathe Northwest vs. Carroll (3rd)

Miege vs. Newton (1st)

Sedgwick

Chaparral vs. Belle Plaine (7th)

Canton-Galva vs. Clearwater (5th)

Fairfield vs. Inman (3rd)

Sedgwick vs. Independent (1st)

Topeka West

Life Prep vs. SM East (7th)

Eisenhower 55, Topeka 49, OT (5th)

Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka West 15 (3rd)

Derby vs. Maize (1st)

