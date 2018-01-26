Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (9:50 p.m.)

January 26, 2018 07:24 PM

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

Cunningham

Norwich 41, Medicine Lodge 39

Kinsley 52, Pratt-Skyline 28

El Dorado

Augusta 57, Campus 40

Maize South 63, El Dorado 33

Gardner-Edgerton 50, Circle 44

Mill Valley 63, Wichita East 37

Emporia

Shawnee Heights 47, Great Bend 43

BV Southwest 57, SM North 34

Olathe East 58,. Wichita Southeast 49

Emporia 40, Hutchinson 36

Great Bend

Ell-Saline 53, Ness City 36 (7th)

Macksville 40, Larned 39, OT (5th)

Moundridge 43, Little River 34 (3rd)

Central Plains vs. St. John (1st)

Haven

Rose Hill 40, Goddard 37

Haven 59, Nickerson 32

Garden Plain 49, Kingman 45

Cheney 59, Wellington 23

Lawrence Free State

Leavenworth 47, Free State 40

Junction City 64, Olathe West 53

Wichita South 62, Wichita Heights 43

Washburn Rural 57, KC Sumner 48

McPherson

SM Northwest 36, Hays 32

Ulysses 39, SM South 35

Manhattan 46, Wichita Northwest 29

McPherson 57, Olathe South 32

Newton

Kapaun 52, Dodge City 45

Andover Central 54, Garden City 46

Miege 54, Olathe Northwest 36

Newton 25, Carroll 24

Topeka West

Eisenhower 53, Life Prep 50

Topeka vs. SM East

Derby 76, Topeka West 23

Maize 56, Topeka Seaman 40

Others

Abilene 38, Thomas More Prep 34

Atchison County 46, Oskaloosa 30

Bluestem 61, Cherryvale 50

Burlingame 47, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28

Caldwell 46, Sedan 35

Chanute 57, Iola 37

Cheylin 48, Weskan 45

Clay Center 42, Smoky Valley 32

Colby 36, Norton 34

Columbus 51, Parsons 47

Cornerstone 38, Perry-Lecompton 24

Crest 44, Uniontown 34

DeSoto 49, Pittsburg 35

Ellsworth 45, SE-Saline 20

Elyria Christian 42, Herington 26

Erie 44, Humboldt 32

Eudora 50, Tonganoxie 22

Eureka 48, Fredonia 43

Fort Scott 53, Girard 51

Goodland 63, Scott City 59

Hannover 59, Wetmore 29

Holcomb 37, Southwestern Heights 29

Hutchinson Trinity 59, Sacred Heart 31

Independence 64, Frontenac 51

Jackson Heights 44, St. Marys 37

Jefferson North 71, Pleasant Ridge 47

Labette County 56, Basehor-Linwood 39

LaCrosse 38, Victoria 27

Lakeside 39, Osborne 25

Liberal 58, Hugoton 44

Lincoln 41, Natoma 24

Linn 39, Onaga 15

Mission Valley 55, Lyndon 37

Northern Valley 59, Logan 35

Oswego 30, Altoona 7

Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 39

Pittsburg 78, DeSoto 49

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 23

Plainville 53, Ellis 46

Pleasanton 48, SE-Cherokee 28

Riley County 45, Wabaunsee 42

Rural Vista 59, Wakefield 21

Sabetha 50, Riverside 39

St. John’s-Beloit 52, Texcott 25

St. Paul 55, NE-Arma 24

Scott City 66, Goodland 32

South Haven 57, Flinthills 28

Stockton 56, Smith Center 47

Udall 51, Cedar Vale-Dexter 30

Valley Heights 81, Solomon 23

Wamego 50, Rock Creek 22

Wheatland-Grinnell 73, Western Heights-Healy12

Wilson 63, Rock Hills 32

Yates Center 58, Marmaton Valley 27

BOYS

AV-CTL

Campus 64, Goddard 51

Collegiate 75, Circle 72

Hutchinson 51, Valley Center 37

Maize 66, Maize South 55

Winfield 63, Wellington 48

Central Kansas

Pratt 59, Macksville 47

Smoky Valley 66, Clay Center 37

Others

Abilene 50, Thomas More Prep 40

Baxter Springs 65, Cassville, Mo. 51

Bishop Miege 66, Olathe South 48

Blue Valley 71, Olathe West 65

Burlingame 71, Hartford 31

Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Udall 41

Dodge City 64, Great Bend 61

Ellsworth 65, SE-Saline 49

Elyria Christian 43, Herington 17

Emporia 62, Shawnee Heights 39

Erie 60, Humboldt 57

Eudora 51, Tonganoxie 37

Free State 67, BV West 47

Frontenac 68, Independence 63

Hannover 68, Wetmore 36

Hoxie 67, Quinter 58

Junction City 55, Topeka 51

Lincoln 55, Natoma 49

Moundridge 50, Goessel 29

Northern Valley 76, Logan 46

Osborne 39, Lakeside 31

Oxford 61, Central-Burden 22

Parsons 83, Columbus 65

Phillipsburg 64, Oakley 38

Pittsburg Colgan 47, Riverton 21

Riley County 58, Wabaunsee 50

Royal Valley 50, Hiawatha 36

Sacred Heart 69, Hutch Trinity 50

St. Marys 59, Jackson Heights 50

SM Northwest 59, Turner 43

SE-Cherokee 44, Pleasanton 42

Stockton 57, Smith Center 53

Topeka Seaman 56, Manhattan 50

Uniontown 55, Crest 42

Wamego 58, Rock Creek 55

