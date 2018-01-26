Friday’s high school basketball scores (9:50 p.m.)

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS
Cunningham
Norwich 41, Medicine Lodge 39
Kinsley 52, Pratt-Skyline 28
El Dorado
Augusta 57, Campus 40
Maize South 63, El Dorado 33
Gardner-Edgerton 50, Circle 44
Mill Valley 63, Wichita East 37
Emporia
Shawnee Heights 47, Great Bend 43
BV Southwest 57, SM North 34
Olathe East 58,. Wichita Southeast 49
Emporia 40, Hutchinson 36
Great Bend
Ell-Saline 53, Ness City 36 (7th)
Macksville 40, Larned 39, OT (5th)
Moundridge 43, Little River 34 (3rd)
Central Plains vs. St. John (1st)
Haven
Rose Hill 40, Goddard 37
Haven 59, Nickerson 32
Garden Plain 49, Kingman 45
Cheney 59, Wellington 23
Lawrence Free State
Leavenworth 47, Free State 40
Junction City 64, Olathe West 53
Wichita South 62, Wichita Heights 43
Washburn Rural 57, KC Sumner 48
McPherson
SM Northwest 36, Hays 32
Ulysses 39, SM South 35
Manhattan 46, Wichita Northwest 29
McPherson 57, Olathe South 32
Newton
Kapaun 52, Dodge City 45
Andover Central 54, Garden City 46
Miege 54, Olathe Northwest 36
Newton 25, Carroll 24
Topeka West
Eisenhower 53, Life Prep 50
Topeka vs. SM East
Derby 76, Topeka West 23
Maize 56, Topeka Seaman 40
Others
Abilene 38, Thomas More Prep 34
Atchison County 46, Oskaloosa 30
Bluestem 61, Cherryvale 50
Burlingame 47, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
Caldwell 46, Sedan 35
Chanute 57, Iola 37
Cheylin 48, Weskan 45
Clay Center 42, Smoky Valley 32
Colby 36, Norton 34
Columbus 51, Parsons 47
Cornerstone 38, Perry-Lecompton 24
Crest 44, Uniontown 34
DeSoto 49, Pittsburg 35
Ellsworth 45, SE-Saline 20
Elyria Christian 42, Herington 26
Erie 44, Humboldt 32
Eudora 50, Tonganoxie 22
Eureka 48, Fredonia 43
Fort Scott 53, Girard 51
Goodland 63, Scott City 59
Hannover 59, Wetmore 29
Holcomb 37, Southwestern Heights 29
Hutchinson Trinity 59, Sacred Heart 31
Independence 64, Frontenac 51
Jackson Heights 44, St. Marys 37
Jefferson North 71, Pleasant Ridge 47
Labette County 56, Basehor-Linwood 39
LaCrosse 38, Victoria 27
Lakeside 39, Osborne 25
Liberal 58, Hugoton 44
Lincoln 41, Natoma 24
Linn 39, Onaga 15
Mission Valley 55, Lyndon 37
Northern Valley 59, Logan 35
Oswego 30, Altoona 7
Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 39
Pittsburg 78, DeSoto 49
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 23
Plainville 53, Ellis 46
Pleasanton 48, SE-Cherokee 28
Riley County 45, Wabaunsee 42
Rural Vista 59, Wakefield 21
Sabetha 50, Riverside 39
St. John’s-Beloit 52, Texcott 25
St. Paul 55, NE-Arma 24
Scott City 66, Goodland 32
South Haven 57, Flinthills 28
Stockton 56, Smith Center 47
Udall 51, Cedar Vale-Dexter 30
Valley Heights 81, Solomon 23
Wamego 50, Rock Creek 22
Wheatland-Grinnell 73, Western Heights-Healy12
Wilson 63, Rock Hills 32
Yates Center 58, Marmaton Valley 27
BOYS
AV-CTL
Campus 64, Goddard 51
Collegiate 75, Circle 72
Hutchinson 51, Valley Center 37
Maize 66, Maize South 55
Winfield 63, Wellington 48
Central Kansas
Pratt 59, Macksville 47
Smoky Valley 66, Clay Center 37
Others
Abilene 50, Thomas More Prep 40
Baxter Springs 65, Cassville, Mo. 51
Bishop Miege 66, Olathe South 48
Blue Valley 71, Olathe West 65
Burlingame 71, Hartford 31
Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Udall 41
Dodge City 64, Great Bend 61
Ellsworth 65, SE-Saline 49
Elyria Christian 43, Herington 17
Emporia 62, Shawnee Heights 39
Erie 60, Humboldt 57
Eudora 51, Tonganoxie 37
Free State 67, BV West 47
Frontenac 68, Independence 63
Hannover 68, Wetmore 36
Hoxie 67, Quinter 58
Junction City 55, Topeka 51
Lincoln 55, Natoma 49
Moundridge 50, Goessel 29
Northern Valley 76, Logan 46
Osborne 39, Lakeside 31
Oxford 61, Central-Burden 22
Parsons 83, Columbus 65
Phillipsburg 64, Oakley 38
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Riverton 21
Riley County 58, Wabaunsee 50
Royal Valley 50, Hiawatha 36
Sacred Heart 69, Hutch Trinity 50
St. Marys 59, Jackson Heights 50
SM Northwest 59, Turner 43
SE-Cherokee 44, Pleasanton 42
Stockton 57, Smith Center 53
Topeka Seaman 56, Manhattan 50
Uniontown 55, Crest 42
Wamego 58, Rock Creek 55
