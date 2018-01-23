Dylan Vincent scores 41 in Eisenhower’s emphatic win over Maize

6:00 'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Pause

0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

1:52 Dylan Vincent, Eisenhower top Maize

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness

0:42 This new bill could let you drink 6 a.m.

3:12 Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita

0:16 Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what to do