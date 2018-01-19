Maize South falls in Valley Center semifinals

More Videos 1:43 Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights Pause 1:02 Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final 0:54 North looks strong against Blue Valley West 1:12 McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:36 Southeast-Ulysses highlights 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite. Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite. gcohen32@gmail.com

Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite. gcohen32@gmail.com