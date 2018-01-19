Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball tournament scores (10:50 p.m.)

January 19, 2018 06:22 PM

Boys Tournaments

Baldwin

KC Harmon 64, Louisburg 56

Baldwin 69, Bishop Ward 45

Bonner Springs 74, Anderson County 55

Augusta 68, Wellsville 33

Canton-Galva

Canton-Galva 58, St. John’s Military 45

Sedgwick 76, Classical 53

Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54

Moundridge 68, Warriors 51

Chanute

Shawnee Heights 48, Goddard 45

Shawnee Mission South 80, Chanute 58

Olathe North 64, Joplin (Mo.) 48

Andover Central 66, Emporia 55

Chaparral

Chaparral 75, Mulvane 58

Belle Plaine 54, Kingman 53

Arkansas City 54, Clearwater 23

Colby

Scott City 52, Lotus (Colo.) 33

Hutchinson 60, Pine Creek (Colo.) 52

Dodge City

Manhattan 54, Leavenworth 44

Wichita East 76, Dodge City 58

Wichita Heights 76, Hays 51

Maize 64, Bishop Miege 59

El Dorado

Collegiate 81, Newton 68

Great Bend 60, El Dorado 46

Trinity Academy 70, Circle 37

Kapaun 40, Campus 38

Fredonia

Douglass 46, Neodesha 36

Halstead

Andale 55, Haven 28

Cheney 61, Halstead 52

Hillsboro

Hillsboro 54, Clay Center 48

Holcomb 71, Hesston 41

Riley County 53, Republic County 44

Hoisington

Pratt 52, Ellsworth 50

Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 46

McPherson

Derby 73, Junction City 68

North 60, BV West 48

Carroll 59, Free State 53

McPherson 61, SM East 49

MCL

Phillipsburg 66, Oakley 39

Thomas More Prep 65, Plainville 49

NPL

Osborne 57, Wilson 24

Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 55

Rock Hills 60, St. John’s-Tipton 57

Southern Cloud 43, Sylvan-Lucas 38

Pleasanton

Oswego 43, Altoona 14 (7th)

Marmaton Valley 56, Pleasanton 44 (5th)

Heritage Christian 53, Uniontown 46 (3rd)

Humboldt vs. Osawatomie (1st)

Pratt

Stafford 75 Cunningham 31

Kinsley 52 Norwich 46

Skyline 67, Medicine Lodge 62

Royal Valley

Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31

Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63

St. Thomas Aquinas

Aquinas 49, Blue Valley 42

Salina

Andover 54, Salina South 49

Abilene 53, Goodland 43

Liberal 69, Concordia 38

SCBL

Argonia 53, South Haven 38

Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 25

Udall 57, Central 31

West Elk 61, Oxford 24

Sedan 45, Caldwell 37

SE-Cherokee

Parsons 64, Pierce City (Mo.) 48

Erie 56, SE-Cherokee 39

SM West

Wyandotte 82, Lansing 68

Spring Hill

KC Sumner 57, Veritas 31 (7th)

Spring Hill 55, BV Southwest 51 (5th)

KC Piper 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53 (3rd)

Eisenhower 72, Olathe South 49 (1st)

St. John

St. John 44, Macksville 33

Central Plains 75, Wichita Homeschool 48

KC Christian 60, Nickerson 56

Sterling

Remington 34, Lyons 33

Sterling 63, Hutchinson Trinity 61 (1st)

Topeka

Topeka 63, Wichita Northwest 46

Vashon (Mo.) 64, Lawrence 53

Topeka West 57, Wichita South 53, OT

Valley Center

Valley Center 50, KC Turner 47

Coffeyville 80, Garden City 71 OT

Wichita Southeast 61, Ulysses 60

Topeka Seaman 63, Maize South 57

Wilson County

Bluestem 59, Fredonia 32

Yates Center 70, Cherryvale 49

Girls

Burlington

Iola 48, Prairie View 35

Independence 46, Rock Creek 38 (OT)

Labette County 69, Prairie View 34

Colby

Scott City 54, Kearney Catholic 45

Falcon (Co.) 50, Colby 47

Flint Hills

Mission Valley 57, Northern Heights 43

Frontenac

William Chrisman (Mo.) 50, Nevada (Mo.) 37

Goodland

Andover 58, Goodland 36

Hillsboro

Hesston 41, Holcomb 24

Sunrise 55, Cornerstone 44

Clay Center 39, Hillsboro 18

Riley County 39, Republic County 32

Hoisington

Russell 46, Ellsworth 40

Otis-Bison 29, LaCrosse 23

MCL

Smith Center 44, Stockton 42

Thomas More Prep 39, Hill City 27

NPL

Wilson 49, St. John’s-Tipton 41

Lakeside 56, Chase 34

Natoma 53, Rock Hills 38

Thunder Ridge 50, Sylvan-Lucas 35

Southern Cloud 35, Osborne 30

Pittsburg

Pittsburg 62, Wichita West 46

Blue Valley Northwest 47 North Kansas City B 16

North Kansas City 64 Tulsa East Central 41

Pleasanton

Oswego 45, Altoona 19 (7th)

Heritage Christian 45,. Uniontown 30 (5th)

Humboldt 39, Pleasanton 27 (1st)

Royal Valley

Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 30

Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63

Salina

Andover 58, Goodland 36

Liberal 47, Salina South 26

Salina Central 52, Abilene 40

SE-Cherokee

St. Paul 41, Parsons 32

Sterling

Trinity vs. Smoky Valley (7th)

Lyons 39, SE-Saline 31 (5th)

Hugoton 44, Remington 36 (3rd)

Sterling 59, Beloit 48 (1st)

Tonganoxie

Jefferson West 36, Eudora 21

Wilson County

Caney Valley 54, Wichita North 40

Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39

Fredonia 62, Neodesha 45

Girard 76, Bluestem 58

Area Girls

Maize 59, Maize South 32

Moundridge 45, Goessel 28

Rose Hill 57, Andover Central 54

Others

Central Christian 63, Norwich 37

Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39

Columbus 48, Baxter Springs 44

Jackson Heights 48, St. Marys 40

Labette County 54, Sabetha 46

Lawrence Free State 52, Gardner-Edgerton 44

Moundridge 45, Goessel 28

  • Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

    Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite.

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights 1:43

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights
Southeast-Ulysses highlights 1:36

Southeast-Ulysses highlights
McPherson comes back on Shawnee Mission East in semifinals 0:58

McPherson comes back on Shawnee Mission East in semifinals

