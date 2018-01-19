Friday’s high school basketball tournament scores (10:50 p.m.)

Boys Tournaments
Baldwin
KC Harmon 64, Louisburg 56
Baldwin 69, Bishop Ward 45
Never miss a local story.
Bonner Springs 74, Anderson County 55
Augusta 68, Wellsville 33
Canton-Galva
Canton-Galva 58, St. John’s Military 45
Sedgwick 76, Classical 53
Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54
Moundridge 68, Warriors 51
Chanute
Shawnee Heights 48, Goddard 45
Shawnee Mission South 80, Chanute 58
Olathe North 64, Joplin (Mo.) 48
Andover Central 66, Emporia 55
Chaparral
Chaparral 75, Mulvane 58
Belle Plaine 54, Kingman 53
Arkansas City 54, Clearwater 23
Colby
Scott City 52, Lotus (Colo.) 33
Hutchinson 60, Pine Creek (Colo.) 52
Dodge City
Manhattan 54, Leavenworth 44
Wichita East 76, Dodge City 58
Wichita Heights 76, Hays 51
Maize 64, Bishop Miege 59
El Dorado
Collegiate 81, Newton 68
Great Bend 60, El Dorado 46
Trinity Academy 70, Circle 37
Kapaun 40, Campus 38
Fredonia
Douglass 46, Neodesha 36
Halstead
Andale 55, Haven 28
Cheney 61, Halstead 52
Hillsboro
Hillsboro 54, Clay Center 48
Holcomb 71, Hesston 41
Riley County 53, Republic County 44
Hoisington
Pratt 52, Ellsworth 50
Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 46
McPherson
Derby 73, Junction City 68
North 60, BV West 48
Carroll 59, Free State 53
McPherson 61, SM East 49
MCL
Phillipsburg 66, Oakley 39
Thomas More Prep 65, Plainville 49
NPL
Osborne 57, Wilson 24
Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 55
Rock Hills 60, St. John’s-Tipton 57
Southern Cloud 43, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Pleasanton
Oswego 43, Altoona 14 (7th)
Marmaton Valley 56, Pleasanton 44 (5th)
Heritage Christian 53, Uniontown 46 (3rd)
Humboldt vs. Osawatomie (1st)
Pratt
Stafford 75 Cunningham 31
Kinsley 52 Norwich 46
Skyline 67, Medicine Lodge 62
Royal Valley
Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31
Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63
St. Thomas Aquinas
Aquinas 49, Blue Valley 42
Salina
Andover 54, Salina South 49
Abilene 53, Goodland 43
Liberal 69, Concordia 38
SCBL
Argonia 53, South Haven 38
Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 25
Udall 57, Central 31
West Elk 61, Oxford 24
Sedan 45, Caldwell 37
SE-Cherokee
Parsons 64, Pierce City (Mo.) 48
Erie 56, SE-Cherokee 39
SM West
Wyandotte 82, Lansing 68
Spring Hill
KC Sumner 57, Veritas 31 (7th)
Spring Hill 55, BV Southwest 51 (5th)
KC Piper 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53 (3rd)
Eisenhower 72, Olathe South 49 (1st)
St. John
St. John 44, Macksville 33
Central Plains 75, Wichita Homeschool 48
KC Christian 60, Nickerson 56
Sterling
Remington 34, Lyons 33
Sterling 63, Hutchinson Trinity 61 (1st)
Topeka
Topeka 63, Wichita Northwest 46
Vashon (Mo.) 64, Lawrence 53
Topeka West 57, Wichita South 53, OT
Valley Center
Valley Center 50, KC Turner 47
Coffeyville 80, Garden City 71 OT
Wichita Southeast 61, Ulysses 60
Topeka Seaman 63, Maize South 57
Wilson County
Bluestem 59, Fredonia 32
Yates Center 70, Cherryvale 49
Girls
Burlington
Iola 48, Prairie View 35
Independence 46, Rock Creek 38 (OT)
Labette County 69, Prairie View 34
Colby
Scott City 54, Kearney Catholic 45
Falcon (Co.) 50, Colby 47
Flint Hills
Mission Valley 57, Northern Heights 43
Frontenac
William Chrisman (Mo.) 50, Nevada (Mo.) 37
Goodland
Andover 58, Goodland 36
Hillsboro
Hesston 41, Holcomb 24
Sunrise 55, Cornerstone 44
Clay Center 39, Hillsboro 18
Riley County 39, Republic County 32
Hoisington
Russell 46, Ellsworth 40
Otis-Bison 29, LaCrosse 23
MCL
Smith Center 44, Stockton 42
Thomas More Prep 39, Hill City 27
NPL
Wilson 49, St. John’s-Tipton 41
Lakeside 56, Chase 34
Natoma 53, Rock Hills 38
Thunder Ridge 50, Sylvan-Lucas 35
Southern Cloud 35, Osborne 30
Pittsburg
Pittsburg 62, Wichita West 46
Blue Valley Northwest 47 North Kansas City B 16
North Kansas City 64 Tulsa East Central 41
Pleasanton
Oswego 45, Altoona 19 (7th)
Heritage Christian 45,. Uniontown 30 (5th)
Humboldt 39, Pleasanton 27 (1st)
Royal Valley
Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 30
Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63
Salina
Andover 58, Goodland 36
Liberal 47, Salina South 26
Salina Central 52, Abilene 40
SE-Cherokee
St. Paul 41, Parsons 32
Sterling
Trinity vs. Smoky Valley (7th)
Lyons 39, SE-Saline 31 (5th)
Hugoton 44, Remington 36 (3rd)
Sterling 59, Beloit 48 (1st)
Tonganoxie
Jefferson West 36, Eudora 21
Wilson County
Caney Valley 54, Wichita North 40
Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39
Fredonia 62, Neodesha 45
Girard 76, Bluestem 58
Area Girls
Maize 59, Maize South 32
Moundridge 45, Goessel 28
Rose Hill 57, Andover Central 54
Others
Central Christian 63, Norwich 37
Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39
Columbus 48, Baxter Springs 44
Jackson Heights 48, St. Marys 40
Labette County 54, Sabetha 46
Lawrence Free State 52, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Moundridge 45, Goessel 28
Comments