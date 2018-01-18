McPherson shows class in opening-round win over Blue Valley West

More Videos 1:00 North falls at McPherson, freshman breaks record Pause 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:22 Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 2:34 Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:12 McPherson cruises in opening round win 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

McPherson cruises in opening round win Senior Ben Pyle scored 31 in the Bullpups’ 55-41 victory over Blue Valley West on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament. Senior Ben Pyle scored 31 in the Bullpups’ 55-41 victory over Blue Valley West on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

