North’s Jackie Johnson shatters a McPherson Tournament scoring record

North falls at McPherson, freshman breaks record Jackie Johnson III set the McPherson Invitational Tournament freshman scoring record Thursday with 36 points against Shawnee-Mission East. The Redskins lost 83-77. Jackie Johnson III set the McPherson Invitational Tournament freshman scoring record Thursday with 36 points against Shawnee-Mission East. The Redskins lost 83-77. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

