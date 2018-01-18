Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Thursday’s high school basketball tournament scores (10:25 p.m.)

January 18, 2018 06:07 PM

Boys Tournaments

Burrton

Inman 54, Fairfield 38

Pretty Prairie 54, Goessel 53

Berean Academy 60, Central Christian 30

Little River 73, Burrton 49

Canton-Galva

Sedgwick 95, St. John’s Military 32

Moundridge 61, Bennington 40

Warriros 78, Ell-Saline 58

Wichita Classical 65, Canton-Galva 34

Chanute

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Heights 49

Joplin (Mo.) 59, Goddard 57

Andover Central 57,. SM South 38

Emporia 75, Chanute 30

Chaparral

Arkansas City 66, Conway Springs 36

Clearwater 51, Wellington 39

Colby

Fountain Fort Carson (Colo.) 63, Scott City 52

Far Northeast (Colo.) vs. Lotus SE (Colo.)

Falcon (Colo.) 60, Hutchinson 46

Colby vs. Pine Creek (Colo.).

Dodge City

Hays 63, Manhattan 45

Wichita Heights 56, Leavenworth 45

Maize 98, Dodge City 71

Bishop Miege 71, Wichita East 45

El Dorado

Campus 68, Collegiate 59

Kapaun 47, Newton 38

Circle 57, El Dorado 48

Trinity Academy 60, Great Bend 58

Flint Hills

Lyndon 54, Mission Valley 20

Council Grove 66, Osage City 60

Fredonia

Caney Valley 58, Douglass 47

Girard 65, Neodesha 48

Frontenac

Frontenac 62, Riverton 32

Halstead

Rose Hill 67, Garden Plain 54

Minneapolis 65, Winfield 62

Hillsboro

Holcomb 64, Republic County 19

Sunrise 94, Clay Center 90, 2OT

Hesston 63, Riley County 57, OT

Hoisington

Victoria at La Crosse

Russell at Ellinwood

McPherson

Carroll 76, Derby 60

Free State 67, Junction City 45

SM East 83, Wichita North 77

McPherson 55, BV West 41

Pittsburg

Olathe Northwest 56,. Wichita West 37

Carthage (Mo.) 61, Atchison 47

Pittsburg 62, Carl Junction (Mo.) 33

BV Northwest vs. Blue Springs (Mo.)

Pleasanton

Humboldt 62, Heritage Christian 44

Marmaton Valley 60, Oswego 40

Pleasanton 57, Altoona-Midway 21

Salina

Andover 58, Abilene 51

Buhler 48, Liberal 37

Salina South 55, Goodland 44

Salina Central 60, Concordia 32

SE-Cherokee

Parsons 76, St. Paul 54

Jayhawk-Linn 75, SE Cherokee 49

Spring Hill

BV Southwest 35, Sumner Academy 34

Spring Hill 73, Veritas Christian 50

Olathe South 61, Gardner-Edgerton 46

Eisenhower 70, KC Piper 61

St. John

Salina Central 49, Concordia 47

Central Plains 64, Nickerson 40

Defenders vs. KC Christian

Topeka

Lawrence 78, Topeka 77, OT

Wichita South 72, Highland Park 68

Wichita Northwest vs. Vashon (Mo.)

Topeka West bye

Valley Center

Topeka Seaman 59, Garden City 45

Wichita Southeast 74, KC Turner 71, OT

Ulysses 53, Valley Center 51

Maize South 95, Coffeyville 72

Statewide

Southwestern Heights 70, Elkhart 35

Girls

Frontenac

William Chrisman 62, Frontenac 44

Hillsboro

Holcomb 53, Riley County 50

Clay Center 48, Eureka 27

Hesston 44, Republic County 32

Hillsboro 60, Sunrise 41

Hoisington

Pratt 60, Victoria 31

Ellinwood at Hoisington

Pittsburg

Carl Junction (Mo.) vs. North Kansas City B

Tulsa East Central 46, Pittsburg 43

North Kansas City vs. Wichita West

West Plains (Mo.) vs. BV Northwest

Pleasanton

Heritage Christian 51, Oswego 50

Pleasanton 50, Osawatomie 43

Uniontown 46, Altoona-Midway 8

Royal Valley

Royal Valley 61, Chapman 44

Wabaunsee 49, Santa Fe Trail 20

Salina

Liberal 56, Goodland 16

Abilene 45, Buhler 36

Salina South 52, Andover 46

Salina Central 49, Concordia 47

SCBL

Caldwell 56, Udall 39

Cedar Vale/Dexter 38, Oxford 19

Flinthills 58, Central-Burden 57

SE-Cherokee

Parsons 54, Baxter Springs 41

Springfield (Mo.)

Ozark (Mo.) 66, Chanute 34

Rogers (Ark.) 58, Fort Scott 48

Sterling

Beloit 63, Remington 51

Wilson County

Girard 56, Fredonia 43

Area

Bluestem 57, Neodesha 56

Circle 52, Collegiate 24

Conway Springs 52, Belle Plaine 24

Garden Plain 53, Trinity Academy 35

Independent 64, Medicine Lodge 27

Kingman 50, Larned 17

Statewide

Cherryvale 50, Caney Valley 44

Madison 29, Burlingame 28

Scott City 59, Pine Creek 43

Sublette 42, Cimarron 36

