Thursday’s high school basketball tournament scores (10:25 p.m.)

Boys Tournaments
Burrton
Inman 54, Fairfield 38
Pretty Prairie 54, Goessel 53
Never miss a local story.
Berean Academy 60, Central Christian 30
Little River 73, Burrton 49
Canton-Galva
Sedgwick 95, St. John’s Military 32
Moundridge 61, Bennington 40
Warriros 78, Ell-Saline 58
Wichita Classical 65, Canton-Galva 34
Chanute
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Heights 49
Joplin (Mo.) 59, Goddard 57
Andover Central 57,. SM South 38
Emporia 75, Chanute 30
Chaparral
Arkansas City 66, Conway Springs 36
Clearwater 51, Wellington 39
Colby
Fountain Fort Carson (Colo.) 63, Scott City 52
Far Northeast (Colo.) vs. Lotus SE (Colo.)
Falcon (Colo.) 60, Hutchinson 46
Colby vs. Pine Creek (Colo.).
Dodge City
Hays 63, Manhattan 45
Wichita Heights 56, Leavenworth 45
Maize 98, Dodge City 71
Bishop Miege 71, Wichita East 45
El Dorado
Campus 68, Collegiate 59
Kapaun 47, Newton 38
Circle 57, El Dorado 48
Trinity Academy 60, Great Bend 58
Flint Hills
Lyndon 54, Mission Valley 20
Council Grove 66, Osage City 60
Fredonia
Caney Valley 58, Douglass 47
Girard 65, Neodesha 48
Frontenac
Frontenac 62, Riverton 32
Halstead
Rose Hill 67, Garden Plain 54
Minneapolis 65, Winfield 62
Hillsboro
Holcomb 64, Republic County 19
Sunrise 94, Clay Center 90, 2OT
Hesston 63, Riley County 57, OT
Hoisington
Victoria at La Crosse
Russell at Ellinwood
McPherson
Carroll 76, Derby 60
Free State 67, Junction City 45
SM East 83, Wichita North 77
McPherson 55, BV West 41
Pittsburg
Olathe Northwest 56,. Wichita West 37
Carthage (Mo.) 61, Atchison 47
Pittsburg 62, Carl Junction (Mo.) 33
BV Northwest vs. Blue Springs (Mo.)
Pleasanton
Humboldt 62, Heritage Christian 44
Marmaton Valley 60, Oswego 40
Pleasanton 57, Altoona-Midway 21
Salina
Andover 58, Abilene 51
Buhler 48, Liberal 37
Salina South 55, Goodland 44
Salina Central 60, Concordia 32
SE-Cherokee
Parsons 76, St. Paul 54
Jayhawk-Linn 75, SE Cherokee 49
Spring Hill
BV Southwest 35, Sumner Academy 34
Spring Hill 73, Veritas Christian 50
Olathe South 61, Gardner-Edgerton 46
Eisenhower 70, KC Piper 61
St. John
Salina Central 49, Concordia 47
Central Plains 64, Nickerson 40
Defenders vs. KC Christian
Topeka
Lawrence 78, Topeka 77, OT
Wichita South 72, Highland Park 68
Wichita Northwest vs. Vashon (Mo.)
Topeka West bye
Valley Center
Topeka Seaman 59, Garden City 45
Wichita Southeast 74, KC Turner 71, OT
Ulysses 53, Valley Center 51
Maize South 95, Coffeyville 72
Statewide
Southwestern Heights 70, Elkhart 35
Girls
Frontenac
William Chrisman 62, Frontenac 44
Hillsboro
Holcomb 53, Riley County 50
Clay Center 48, Eureka 27
Hesston 44, Republic County 32
Hillsboro 60, Sunrise 41
Hoisington
Pratt 60, Victoria 31
Ellinwood at Hoisington
Pittsburg
Carl Junction (Mo.) vs. North Kansas City B
Tulsa East Central 46, Pittsburg 43
North Kansas City vs. Wichita West
West Plains (Mo.) vs. BV Northwest
Pleasanton
Heritage Christian 51, Oswego 50
Pleasanton 50, Osawatomie 43
Uniontown 46, Altoona-Midway 8
Royal Valley
Royal Valley 61, Chapman 44
Wabaunsee 49, Santa Fe Trail 20
Salina
Liberal 56, Goodland 16
Abilene 45, Buhler 36
Salina South 52, Andover 46
Salina Central 49, Concordia 47
SCBL
Caldwell 56, Udall 39
Cedar Vale/Dexter 38, Oxford 19
Flinthills 58, Central-Burden 57
SE-Cherokee
Parsons 54, Baxter Springs 41
Springfield (Mo.)
Ozark (Mo.) 66, Chanute 34
Rogers (Ark.) 58, Fort Scott 48
Sterling
Beloit 63, Remington 51
Wilson County
Girard 56, Fredonia 43
Area
Bluestem 57, Neodesha 56
Circle 52, Collegiate 24
Conway Springs 52, Belle Plaine 24
Garden Plain 53, Trinity Academy 35
Independent 64, Medicine Lodge 27
Kingman 50, Larned 17
Statewide
Cherryvale 50, Caney Valley 44
Madison 29, Burlingame 28
Scott City 59, Pine Creek 43
Sublette 42, Cimarron 36
Comments