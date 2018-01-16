Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

January 16, 2018 09:40 PM

Boys Scores

TUESDAY’S TOURNAMENTS

Baldwin

All four games ppd. till Wednesday

Anderson County vs. Harmon, 4.

Augusta vs. Ward, 5:30 p.m.

Bonner Springs vs. Louisburg, 7.

Baldwin vs. Wellsville, 8:30.

Burrton

Berean 68, Fairfield 21, Monday

Central Christian 49, Inman 37, Monday

Little River vs. Goessel

Burrton vs. Pretty Prairie

Halstead

Andale 60, Garden Plain 28, Monday

Haven 57, Rose Hill 43, Monday

Cheney 90, Winfield 57

Halstead 58, Minneapolis 35

Hillsboro

Hillsboro vs. Sunrise, ppd. to 4 p.m. Wed.

Holcomb vs. Republic, ppd. to 4:30 Thurs.

Sunrise vs. Clay Center, ppd. to 6 Thurs.

Hesston vs. Riley Co., ppd. to 7:30 Thurs.

Hoisington

Otis-Bison 53, Ellinwood 42

Hoisington 54, Russell 46

Pratt 51, LaCrosse 47

MCL

Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 42

Thomas More Prep 51, Hill City 20

NWKL

Rawlins County 53, Atwood 37

St. Francis 45, Wallace County 39

Hoxie 81, Oberlin 27

Dighton 55, Greeley County 47

Pratt Skyline

South Barber 42, Norwich 23

Attica 63, Kinsley 34

Medicine Lodge 65, Stafford 37

Pratt Skyline 63, Cunningham 16

Sterling

Remington 48, Hutch Trinity 38

Southeast-Saline 55, Smoky Valley 51

Spring Hill

Piper 70, BV Southwest 46

Eisenhower vs. Sumner, ppd. To Wed.

Olathe South 56, Spring Hill 39

Gardner 49, Veritas 36

St. John

St. John vs. Larned

Macksville 51, Ness City 43

Girls Scores

CITY LEAGUE

Heights 66, Kapaun 56

Northwest at West

South at Southeast

AV-CTL

Goddard 57, Campus 40

Eisenhower at Maize

Maize South at Derby

Rose Hill at Andover Central

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Wellington at Winfield

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Conway Springs

Cheney 68, Chaparral 21

Trinity Academy at Garden Plain

TOURNAMENTS

Hoisington

Russell 51, Pratt 26

MCL

Thomas More Prep 62, Ellis 41

