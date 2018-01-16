Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

Boys Scores
TUESDAY’S TOURNAMENTS
Baldwin
All four games ppd. till Wednesday
Anderson County vs. Harmon, 4.
Augusta vs. Ward, 5:30 p.m.
Bonner Springs vs. Louisburg, 7.
Baldwin vs. Wellsville, 8:30.
Burrton
Berean 68, Fairfield 21, Monday
Central Christian 49, Inman 37, Monday
Little River vs. Goessel
Burrton vs. Pretty Prairie
Halstead
Andale 60, Garden Plain 28, Monday
Haven 57, Rose Hill 43, Monday
Cheney 90, Winfield 57
Halstead 58, Minneapolis 35
Hillsboro
Hillsboro vs. Sunrise, ppd. to 4 p.m. Wed.
Holcomb vs. Republic, ppd. to 4:30 Thurs.
Sunrise vs. Clay Center, ppd. to 6 Thurs.
Hesston vs. Riley Co., ppd. to 7:30 Thurs.
Hoisington
Otis-Bison 53, Ellinwood 42
Hoisington 54, Russell 46
Pratt 51, LaCrosse 47
MCL
Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 42
Thomas More Prep 51, Hill City 20
NWKL
Rawlins County 53, Atwood 37
St. Francis 45, Wallace County 39
Hoxie 81, Oberlin 27
Dighton 55, Greeley County 47
Pratt Skyline
South Barber 42, Norwich 23
Attica 63, Kinsley 34
Medicine Lodge 65, Stafford 37
Pratt Skyline 63, Cunningham 16
Sterling
Remington 48, Hutch Trinity 38
Southeast-Saline 55, Smoky Valley 51
Spring Hill
Piper 70, BV Southwest 46
Eisenhower vs. Sumner, ppd. To Wed.
Olathe South 56, Spring Hill 39
Gardner 49, Veritas 36
St. John
St. John vs. Larned
Macksville 51, Ness City 43
Girls Scores
CITY LEAGUE
Heights 66, Kapaun 56
Northwest at West
South at Southeast
AV-CTL
Goddard 57, Campus 40
Eisenhower at Maize
Maize South at Derby
Rose Hill at Andover Central
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Wellington at Winfield
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine at Conway Springs
Cheney 68, Chaparral 21
Trinity Academy at Garden Plain
TOURNAMENTS
Hoisington
Russell 51, Pratt 26
MCL
Thomas More Prep 62, Ellis 41
