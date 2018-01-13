Tor’e Alford’s special performance leads Derby girls past South

More Videos 0:47 Carroll cuts down Andover Central Pause 9:09 Bennett says investigation into police officer in swatting case still ongoing 2:49 Taylor Eldridge wraps up WSU’s 72-69 win over Tulsa 2:21 ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite' 0:55 Swatting suspect makes first appearance before a Wichita judge 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 1:25 Dean Wade: Winning at KU would be huge for every K-Stater 1:03 Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Derby girls win over undefeated South The Panthers looked hard to beat in their 60-41 win over the Titans. Tor'e Alford went off for Derby, scoring 20 first-half points and setting the stage for the victory. The Panthers looked hard to beat in their 60-41 win over the Titans. Tor'e Alford went off for Derby, scoring 20 first-half points and setting the stage for the victory. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

