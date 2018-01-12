South boys deliver Derby an ugly loss in role reversal

More Videos 9:09 Bennett says investigation into police officer in swatting case still ongoing Pause 1:05 Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge 1:21 South shoots lights out against streaking Derby 1:44 Andale creates space atop AV-CTL IV 0:14 Watch: Andale's Easton Hunter hits 3/4-court shot at buzzer 0:59 Northwest earns important overtime win against Andover 0:55 Swatting suspect makes first appearance before a Wichita judge 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South shoots lights out against streaking Derby South ran Derby out of Koch Arena with excellent shooting and strong interior play in the Titans' 80-68 win Friday. South ran Derby out of Koch Arena with excellent shooting and strong interior play in the Titans' 80-68 win Friday. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

South ran Derby out of Koch Arena with excellent shooting and strong interior play in the Titans' 80-68 win Friday. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com