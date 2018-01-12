Friday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

Girls
AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge
Arkansas City 54, West 38
Kapaun 64, Andover 44
East 34, Goddard 29
AV-CTL
Andover Central 53, Eisenhower 43
Augusta 35, Wellington 26
Circle 60, Clearwater 17
El Dorado 34, Mulvane 22
Great Bend 52, Buhler 38
McPherson 50, Andale 46
Salina Central 49, Maize 45, OT
Central Plains
Cheney 71, Belle Plaine 17
Garden Plain 50, Chaparral 18
Independent 46, Trinity Academy 39
Medicine Lodge 41, Douglass 31
Central Kansas
Haven 59, Hillsboro 41
Kingman 57, Smoky Valley 31
Nickerson 60, Lyons 50
Pratt 37, Larned 23
Other area games
Canton-Galva 57, Solomon 18
Central Christian 38, Stafford 31
Ellsworth 62, Sacred Heart 39
Eureka 66, Erie 61
Fairfield 45, Pratt Skyline 36
Goessel 45, Elyria Christian 28
Hutch Trinity 44, Inman 40
Little River 50, Herington 32
Macksville 41, Ellinwood 30
Madison 31, Southern Coffey 21
Marion 35, Bennington 25
Moundridge 53, Sedgwick 48
Oxford 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 32
Pretty Prairie 36, Norwich 23
Sedan 57, Oswego 32
South Barber 29, Cunningham 18
Udall 64, Flinthills 47
West Elk 46, South Haven 45
Statewide
Atchison County 63, Riverside 26
Baldwin 61, Spring Hill 44
Central Plains 95, Victoria 29
Chanute 54, Parsons 35
Chase 37, Lincoln 19
Cherryvale 36, Humboldt 32
Cheylin 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 47
Cimarron 33, Syracuse 7
Clay Center 60, Abilene 55
Colby 43, Holcomb 39
Council Grove 49, West Franklin 35
Emporia 54, Junction City 31
Eudora 40, Ottawa 30
Fredonia 46, Caney Valley 36
Galena 62, Uniontown 14
Golden Plains 66, Western Plains 19
Hays 54, Garden City 34
Hill City 61, Ellis 36
Holton 58, Hiawatha 18
Independence 41, Ellinwood 30
Jefferson West 55, Perry-Lecompton 16
KC Schlagle 68, Atchison 41
Labette County 74, Coffeyville 26
Lansing 48, Tonganoxie 31
Lawrence 62, SM North 30
Liberal 47, Dodge City 27
Manhattan 77, Topeka West 23
Minneapolis 47, Beloit 37
Northern Valley 68, Palco 41
Olathe East 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Olathe North 42, Leavenworth 25
Olathe Northwest 60, Free State 50
Osage City 43, Lyndon 38, OT
Otis-Bison 41, La Crosse 31
Phillipsburg 54, Norton 49
Pittsburg 56, Girard 25
Pleasanton 41, Marmaton Valley 11
Pratt 37, Larned 23
Republic County 55, SE-Saline 43
Rolla 42, Deerfield 27
Rural Vista 59, Centre 33
St. John’s Beloit 58, Natoma 24
St. Paul 48, Frontenac 44
Scott City 50, Hugoton 41
South Central 72, Ingalls 40
South Gray 58, Ashland 18
Southern Cloud 40, Pike Valley 37
Stockton 56, Oakley 46
Sublette 47, Southwestern Heights 29
Thomas More Prep 55, Smith Center 41
Triplains-Brewster 53, Logan 41
Ulysses 52, Goodland 22
Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 27
Washburn Rural 58, Shawnee Heights 25
Wellsville 66, Iola 31
Yates Center 51, Jayhawk-Linn 44
Boys
AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge
Hutchinson 67, West 59
Carroll 56, Arkansas City 53
South 80, Derby 68
AV-CTL
Augusta 41, Wellington 33
Buhler 44, Great Bend 36
Circle 68, Clearwater 53
Eisenhower 57, Andover Central 44
El Dorado 54, Mulvane 42
Maize 52, Salina Central 29
McPherson 36, Andale 34
Central Plains
Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 37
Chaparral 68, Garden Plain 65
Medicine Lodge 51, Douglass 46
Independent vs. Trinity Academy
Central Kansas
Hillsboro 63, Haven 53
Kingman 67, Smoky Valley 61
Lyons 34, Nickerson 32
Pratt 49, Larned 42
Other area games
Burrton 63, Attica 52
Central Christian 69, Stafford 46
Classical 52, Flint Hills Christian 14
Elyria 53, Goessel 29
Pratt Skyline 56, Fairfield 37
Sedan 79, Oswego 19
Sedgwick 68, Moundridge 52
Solomon 65, Canton-Galva 34
Sterling 74, Remington 37
Udall 44, Flinthills 31
West Elk 78, South Haven 39
Statewide
Abilene 62, Clay Center 48
Beloit 45, Minneapolis 40
Caney Valley 83, Fredonia 33
Central Plains 80, Victoria 27
Cherryvale 61, Humboldt 54
Concordia 62, Chapman 55
Dodge City 76, Liberal 68
Ellis 56, Hill City 40
Emporia 61, Junction City 51
Fort Scott 70, Independence 57
Free State 56, Olathe Northwest 50
Frontenac 63, St. Paul 33
Galena 62, Uniontown 14
Hays 82, Garden City 53
Holcomb 66, Colby 41
Holton 44, Hiawatha 39
Hugoton 67, Scott City 65
Jefferson West 58, Perry-Lecompton 53
Kiowa County 51, Kinsley 46
Labette County 55, Coffeyville 48
LaCrosse 39, Otis-Bison 38
Lakeside 53, Chase 25
Lawrence 72, SM North 64
Macksville 54, Ellinwood 26
Manhattan 69, Topeka West 43
Marmaton Valley 65, Pleasanton 54
McLouth 60, Valley Falls 35
Ness City 60, WaKeeney 32
Olathe East 79, Gardner-Edgerton 70
Parsons 84, Chanute 60
Pike Valley 52, Tescott 27
Pittsburg 66, Girard 51
Pittsburg Colgan 70, Neosho (Mo.) 62
Pratt 49, Larned 42
Rawlins County 56, Greeley County 32
Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 29
Sabetha 68, Royal Valley 44
Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47
St. Francis 49, Dighton 47
St. John’s-Tipton 47, Lincoln 23
Southern Cloud 58, Natoma 31
South Gray 80, Ashland 38
Spring HIll 44, Baldwin 33
Thomas More Prep 75, Smith Center 42
Topeka Seaman 63, Topeka Hayden 58, OT
Ulysses 54, Goodland 53
Washburn Rural 52, Shawnee Heights 26
Wellsville 72, Iola 57
Wilson 51, Thunder Ridge 44
Yates Center 71, Jayhawk-Linn 61
