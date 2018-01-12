Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

January 12, 2018 07:48 PM

Girls

AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge

Arkansas City 54, West 38

Kapaun 64, Andover 44

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

East 34, Goddard 29

AV-CTL

Andover Central 53, Eisenhower 43

Augusta 35, Wellington 26

Circle 60, Clearwater 17

El Dorado 34, Mulvane 22

Great Bend 52, Buhler 38

McPherson 50, Andale 46

Salina Central 49, Maize 45, OT

Central Plains

Cheney 71, Belle Plaine 17

Garden Plain 50, Chaparral 18

Independent 46, Trinity Academy 39

Medicine Lodge 41, Douglass 31

Central Kansas

Haven 59, Hillsboro 41

Kingman 57, Smoky Valley 31

Nickerson 60, Lyons 50

Pratt 37, Larned 23

Other area games

Canton-Galva 57, Solomon 18

Central Christian 38, Stafford 31

Ellsworth 62, Sacred Heart 39

Eureka 66, Erie 61

Fairfield 45, Pratt Skyline 36

Goessel 45, Elyria Christian 28

Hutch Trinity 44, Inman 40

Little River 50, Herington 32

Macksville 41, Ellinwood 30

Madison 31, Southern Coffey 21

Marion 35, Bennington 25

Moundridge 53, Sedgwick 48

Oxford 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 32

Pretty Prairie 36, Norwich 23

Sedan 57, Oswego 32

South Barber 29, Cunningham 18

Udall 64, Flinthills 47

West Elk 46, South Haven 45

Statewide

Atchison County 63, Riverside 26

Baldwin 61, Spring Hill 44

Central Plains 95, Victoria 29

Chanute 54, Parsons 35

Chase 37, Lincoln 19

Cherryvale 36, Humboldt 32

Cheylin 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 47

Cimarron 33, Syracuse 7

Clay Center 60, Abilene 55

Colby 43, Holcomb 39

Council Grove 49, West Franklin 35

Emporia 54, Junction City 31

Eudora 40, Ottawa 30

Fredonia 46, Caney Valley 36

Galena 62, Uniontown 14

Golden Plains 66, Western Plains 19

Hays 54, Garden City 34

Hill City 61, Ellis 36

Holton 58, Hiawatha 18

Independence 41, Ellinwood 30

Jefferson West 55, Perry-Lecompton 16

KC Schlagle 68, Atchison 41

Labette County 74, Coffeyville 26

Lansing 48, Tonganoxie 31

Lawrence 62, SM North 30

Liberal 47, Dodge City 27

Manhattan 77, Topeka West 23

Minneapolis 47, Beloit 37

Northern Valley 68, Palco 41

Olathe East 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44

Olathe North 42, Leavenworth 25

Olathe Northwest 60, Free State 50

Osage City 43, Lyndon 38, OT

Otis-Bison 41, La Crosse 31

Phillipsburg 54, Norton 49

Pittsburg 56, Girard 25

Pleasanton 41, Marmaton Valley 11

Pratt 37, Larned 23

Republic County 55, SE-Saline 43

Rolla 42, Deerfield 27

Rural Vista 59, Centre 33

St. John’s Beloit 58, Natoma 24

St. Paul 48, Frontenac 44

Scott City 50, Hugoton 41

South Central 72, Ingalls 40

South Gray 58, Ashland 18

Southern Cloud 40, Pike Valley 37

Stockton 56, Oakley 46

Sublette 47, Southwestern Heights 29

Thomas More Prep 55, Smith Center 41

Triplains-Brewster 53, Logan 41

Ulysses 52, Goodland 22

Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 27

Washburn Rural 58, Shawnee Heights 25

Wellsville 66, Iola 31

Yates Center 51, Jayhawk-Linn 44

Boys

AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge

Hutchinson 67, West 59

Carroll 56, Arkansas City 53

South 80, Derby 68

AV-CTL

Augusta 41, Wellington 33

Buhler 44, Great Bend 36

Circle 68, Clearwater 53

Eisenhower 57, Andover Central 44

El Dorado 54, Mulvane 42

Maize 52, Salina Central 29

McPherson 36, Andale 34

Central Plains

Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 37

Chaparral 68, Garden Plain 65

Medicine Lodge 51, Douglass 46

Independent vs. Trinity Academy

Central Kansas

Hillsboro 63, Haven 53

Kingman 67, Smoky Valley 61

Lyons 34, Nickerson 32

Pratt 49, Larned 42

Other area games

Burrton 63, Attica 52

Central Christian 69, Stafford 46

Classical 52, Flint Hills Christian 14

Elyria 53, Goessel 29

Pratt Skyline 56, Fairfield 37

Sedan 79, Oswego 19

Sedgwick 68, Moundridge 52

Solomon 65, Canton-Galva 34

Sterling 74, Remington 37

Udall 44, Flinthills 31

West Elk 78, South Haven 39

Statewide

Abilene 62, Clay Center 48

Beloit 45, Minneapolis 40

Caney Valley 83, Fredonia 33

Central Plains 80, Victoria 27

Cherryvale 61, Humboldt 54

Concordia 62, Chapman 55

Dodge City 76, Liberal 68

Ellis 56, Hill City 40

Emporia 61, Junction City 51

Fort Scott 70, Independence 57

Free State 56, Olathe Northwest 50

Frontenac 63, St. Paul 33

Galena 62, Uniontown 14

Hays 82, Garden City 53

Holcomb 66, Colby 41

Holton 44, Hiawatha 39

Hugoton 67, Scott City 65

Jefferson West 58, Perry-Lecompton 53

Kiowa County 51, Kinsley 46

Labette County 55, Coffeyville 48

LaCrosse 39, Otis-Bison 38

Lakeside 53, Chase 25

Lawrence 72, SM North 64

Macksville 54, Ellinwood 26

Manhattan 69, Topeka West 43

Marmaton Valley 65, Pleasanton 54

McLouth 60, Valley Falls 35

Ness City 60, WaKeeney 32

Olathe East 79, Gardner-Edgerton 70

Parsons 84, Chanute 60

Pike Valley 52, Tescott 27

Pittsburg 66, Girard 51

Pittsburg Colgan 70, Neosho (Mo.) 62

Pratt 49, Larned 42

Rawlins County 56, Greeley County 32

Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 29

Sabetha 68, Royal Valley 44

Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47

St. Francis 49, Dighton 47

St. John’s-Tipton 47, Lincoln 23

Southern Cloud 58, Natoma 31

South Gray 80, Ashland 38

Spring HIll 44, Baldwin 33

Thomas More Prep 75, Smith Center 42

Topeka Seaman 63, Topeka Hayden 58, OT

Ulysses 54, Goodland 53

Washburn Rural 52, Shawnee Heights 26

Wellsville 72, Iola 57

Wilson 51, Thunder Ridge 44

Yates Center 71, Jayhawk-Linn 61

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge

    Despite late heroics, Carroll hit two late free throws and held on for a 56-53 win over the Bulldogs.

Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge

Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge 1:05

Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge
Kapaun girls cruise past Andover 1:00

Kapaun girls cruise past Andover
Arkansas City runs past West 0:49

Arkansas City runs past West

View More Video