Varsity Basketball

Weather forces Thursday postponement of some AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge games

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 12:04 PM

The status of the first two games of the AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge have been postponed after inclement conditions swept through the Wichita-area Thursday morning, J Means, City League athletic director, told The Eagle.

The Salina South girls were slated to open the challenge against North at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. A postponement time and date has not been set for that game, Means said.

The Salina South boys were scheduled to follow against Kapaun at 5 p.m. That game will now be played at 7 p.m. Monday at Kapaun, Means said.

The second half of Thursday’s scheduled games will “definitely” be played, Means said. Those games feature the Hutchinson girls against Southeast at 6:45 p.m. and the Andover boys facing Northwest at 8:30 p.m.

Both of those games will be played as scheduled at Koch Arena.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

