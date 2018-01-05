Eisenhower boys stay unbeaten with 2-point win over Salina Central

More Videos 1:34 Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North Pause 1:33 Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:54 Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:06 Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Eisenhower edges Salina Central Eisenhower battled Salina Central in a tight game, but came up with the upper hand on defense to win 48-46. Eisenhower battled Salina Central in a tight game, but came up with the upper hand on defense to win 48-46. gcohen32@gmail.com

Eisenhower battled Salina Central in a tight game, but came up with the upper hand on defense to win 48-46. gcohen32@gmail.com