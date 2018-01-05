Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (8:10 p.m.)

January 05, 2018 07:52 PM

UPDATED 59 MINUTES AGO

Girls

City League

East 49, Kapaun 44

Northwest 72, North 15

Southeast 44, Heights 38

South 45, West 12

AV-CTL

Andale 55, Mulvane 24

Augusta 59, El Dorado 33

Buhler 48, Winfield 45

Campus 46, Arkansas City 36

Derby 47, Hutchinson 39

Goddard 39, Valley Center 22

Maize South 49, Andover 45

McPherson 62, Circle 37

Newton 58, Salina South 30

Rose Hill 63, Collegiate 47

Salina Central 47, Eisenhower 43

Wellington 56, Clearwater 18

Central Plains

Belle Plaine at Independent

Conway Springs 58, Medicine Lodge 36

Cheney 65, Douglass 26

Trinity Academy 61, Chaparral 36

Central Kansas

Pratt at Labette County

Halstead 45, Smoky Valley 40

Haven 42, Nickerson 26

Hesston 53. Lyons 34

Kingman 54, Hoisington 33

Hillsboro 35, Larned 28

Other area schools

Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 25

Eureka 64, Fredonia 38

Pretty Prairie 46, Caldwell 36

Sedan 52, Argonia 38

South Central 64, South Barber 36

Statewide

Abilene 46, Marysville 43

Baxter Springs 49, Riverton 30

Beloit 45, Russell 44

Blue Valley 44, BV West 35

Centre 42, Herington 27

Central Plains 78, Macksville 18

Chanute 57, Coffeyville 31

Cherryvale 48, Neodesha 38

Colby 56, Hugoton 46

Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 50

Sunningham 52, Kinsley 45

DeSoto 30, Eudora 26

Ellsworth 51, Republic County 29

Emporia 40, Hayden 37

Fort Scott 54, Pittsburg 44

Gardner-Edgerton 45, Lawrence 42

Golden Plains 42, Logan 37

Great Bend 46, Garden City 34

Hanover 42, Centralia 37

Hartford 62, Lebo 33

Hays 48, Liberal 41

Hill City 35, St. John’s/Tipton 21

Kiowa County 48, Spearville 29

Labette County 48, Pratt 15

Lakeside 62, Pike Valley 34

Manhattan 71, Highland Park 44

Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20

Olathe North 46, Free State 42

Pittsburg Colgan 56, Columbus 39

Quinter 42, Dighton 35

Thomas More Prep 52, Ellis 15

Victoria 49, Otis-Bison 39

Wabaunsee 52, St. Marys 50

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 45

Boys

City League

Heights at Southeast

West at South

Northwest at North

Kapaun at East

AV-CTL

Derby at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Valley Center

Salina South at Newton

Arkansas City at Campus

Andover at Maize South

El Dorado at Augusta

Andale at Mulvane

McPherson at Circle

Collegiate at Rose Hill

Wellington at Clearwater

Winfield at Buhler

Central Plains

Belle Plaine at Independent

Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs

Douglass at Cheney

Trinity Academy at Chaparral

Central Kansas

Pratt at Labette County

Smoky Valley at Halstead

Haven at Nickerson

Hesston at Lyons

Kingman at Hoisington

Hillsboro at Larned

  • Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

    In a game between number 2 and 3 in the City League and the league's top two scorers, Barnes scored 37 points and helped Southeast move closer to the top.

