Friday’s high school basketball scores (8:10 p.m.)

Girls
City League
East 49, Kapaun 44
Northwest 72, North 15
Never miss a local story.
Southeast 44, Heights 38
South 45, West 12
AV-CTL
Andale 55, Mulvane 24
Augusta 59, El Dorado 33
Buhler 48, Winfield 45
Campus 46, Arkansas City 36
Derby 47, Hutchinson 39
Goddard 39, Valley Center 22
Maize South 49, Andover 45
McPherson 62, Circle 37
Newton 58, Salina South 30
Rose Hill 63, Collegiate 47
Salina Central 47, Eisenhower 43
Wellington 56, Clearwater 18
Central Plains
Belle Plaine at Independent
Conway Springs 58, Medicine Lodge 36
Cheney 65, Douglass 26
Trinity Academy 61, Chaparral 36
Central Kansas
Pratt at Labette County
Halstead 45, Smoky Valley 40
Haven 42, Nickerson 26
Hesston 53. Lyons 34
Kingman 54, Hoisington 33
Hillsboro 35, Larned 28
Other area schools
Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 25
Eureka 64, Fredonia 38
Pretty Prairie 46, Caldwell 36
Sedan 52, Argonia 38
South Central 64, South Barber 36
Statewide
Abilene 46, Marysville 43
Baxter Springs 49, Riverton 30
Beloit 45, Russell 44
Blue Valley 44, BV West 35
Centre 42, Herington 27
Central Plains 78, Macksville 18
Chanute 57, Coffeyville 31
Cherryvale 48, Neodesha 38
Colby 56, Hugoton 46
Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 50
Sunningham 52, Kinsley 45
DeSoto 30, Eudora 26
Ellsworth 51, Republic County 29
Emporia 40, Hayden 37
Fort Scott 54, Pittsburg 44
Gardner-Edgerton 45, Lawrence 42
Golden Plains 42, Logan 37
Great Bend 46, Garden City 34
Hanover 42, Centralia 37
Hartford 62, Lebo 33
Hays 48, Liberal 41
Hill City 35, St. John’s/Tipton 21
Kiowa County 48, Spearville 29
Labette County 48, Pratt 15
Lakeside 62, Pike Valley 34
Manhattan 71, Highland Park 44
Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20
Olathe North 46, Free State 42
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Columbus 39
Quinter 42, Dighton 35
Thomas More Prep 52, Ellis 15
Victoria 49, Otis-Bison 39
Wabaunsee 52, St. Marys 50
Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 45
Boys
City League
Heights at Southeast
West at South
Northwest at North
Kapaun at East
AV-CTL
Derby at Hutchinson
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Goddard at Valley Center
Salina South at Newton
Arkansas City at Campus
Andover at Maize South
El Dorado at Augusta
Andale at Mulvane
McPherson at Circle
Collegiate at Rose Hill
Wellington at Clearwater
Winfield at Buhler
Central Plains
Belle Plaine at Independent
Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs
Douglass at Cheney
Trinity Academy at Chaparral
Central Kansas
Pratt at Labette County
Smoky Valley at Halstead
Haven at Nickerson
Hesston at Lyons
Kingman at Hoisington
Hillsboro at Larned
Comments