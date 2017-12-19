Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (8:30 p.m.)

Girls
AV-CTL
Andale 43, Winfield 33
Augusta at Circle
Derby 48, Salina South 25
Eisenhower 62, Maize South 56 (Mon.)
Maize 56, Goddard 27
McPherson 48, Andover 45
Mulvane at Halstead
Newton 45, Buhler 33
Salina Central 65, Campus 43
Central Plains
Conway Springs 42, Cheney 34
Garden Plain 47, Douglass 25
Central Kansas
Haven 49, Smoky Valley 28
Lyons at Hoisington
Marion 36, Hillsboro 35
Other Area Games
Central Christian 40, Fairfield 38
Cunningham 42, Macksville 32
Hartford 42, Madison 28
Statewide
Abilene 45, Chapman 42
Central Plains 80, Sacred Heart 21
Clifton-Clyde 43, Linn 37
Council Grove 55, Northern Heights 40
Ellis 70, Ness City 25
Frankfort 48, Wabaunsee 43
Frontenac 60, Coffeyville 37
Guymon (Okla.) 39, Dodge City 37
Holcomb 49, Cimarron 43
Holton 40, Atchison County 22
Humboldt 69, Marmaton Valley 21
Jefferson West 57, Sabetha 36
Labette County 55, Fort Scott 46
Neodesha 44, Riverton 25
Pittsburg 72, Chanute 70 (2OT)
Republic County 35, Minneapolis 25
Russell 48, Ellsworth 38
Scott City 44, Colby 37
Stockton 54, Golden Plain 43
Thunder Ridge 57, Osborne 28
Wilson 55, Natoma 25
Boys
AV-CTL
Andover at McPherson
Augusta at Circle
Campus at Salina Central
Derby at Salina South
Eisenhower 73, Maize South 70 (Mon.)
Goddard at Maize
Mulvane at Halstead
Newton at Buhler
Winfield at Andale
Central Plains
Cheney at Conway Springs
Garden Plain at Douglass
Central Kansas
Haven at Smoky Valley
Lyons at Hoisington
Marion at Hillsboro
Comments