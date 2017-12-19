Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (8:30 p.m.)

December 19, 2017 07:38 PM

Girls

AV-CTL

Andale 43, Winfield 33

Augusta at Circle

Derby 48, Salina South 25

Eisenhower 62, Maize South 56 (Mon.)

Maize 56, Goddard 27

McPherson 48, Andover 45

Mulvane at Halstead

Newton 45, Buhler 33

Salina Central 65, Campus 43

Central Plains

Conway Springs 42, Cheney 34

Garden Plain 47, Douglass 25

Central Kansas

Haven 49, Smoky Valley 28

Lyons at Hoisington

Marion 36, Hillsboro 35

Other Area Games

Central Christian 40, Fairfield 38

Cunningham 42, Macksville 32

Hartford 42, Madison 28

Statewide

Abilene 45, Chapman 42

Central Plains 80, Sacred Heart 21

Clifton-Clyde 43, Linn 37

Council Grove 55, Northern Heights 40

Ellis 70, Ness City 25

Frankfort 48, Wabaunsee 43

Frontenac 60, Coffeyville 37

Guymon (Okla.) 39, Dodge City 37

Holcomb 49, Cimarron 43

Holton 40, Atchison County 22

Humboldt 69, Marmaton Valley 21

Jefferson West 57, Sabetha 36

Labette County 55, Fort Scott 46

Neodesha 44, Riverton 25

Pittsburg 72, Chanute 70 (2OT)

Republic County 35, Minneapolis 25

Russell 48, Ellsworth 38

Scott City 44, Colby 37

Stockton 54, Golden Plain 43

Thunder Ridge 57, Osborne 28

Wilson 55, Natoma 25

Boys

AV-CTL

Andover at McPherson

Augusta at Circle

Campus at Salina Central

Derby at Salina South

Eisenhower 73, Maize South 70 (Mon.)

Goddard at Maize

Mulvane at Halstead

Newton at Buhler

Winfield at Andale

Central Plains

Cheney at Conway Springs

Garden Plain at Douglass

Central Kansas

Haven at Smoky Valley

Lyons at Hoisington

Marion at Hillsboro

