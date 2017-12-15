Friday’s high school basketball scores (8 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
South 34, Carroll 28
East 62, West 26
Southeast 44, Kapaun 31
Heights 69, North 16
AV-CTL
Andale 66, Clearwater 25
Andover Central 58, Arkansas City 48
Augusta 36, Buhler 33
Circle 57, El Dorado 28
Derby 51, Campus 8
Dodge City 47, Eisenhower 36
Hutchinson 50, Great Bend 41
Goddard 54, Maize South 52 (OT)
Maize 45, Newton 42 (OT)
McPherson 72, Winfield 10
Mulvane at Collegiate
Salina Central 48, Salina South 44
Valley Center 51, Andover 49
Wellington at Rose Hill
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney vs. Sterling at McPherson
Garden Plain 45, Remington 25
Independent 50, Marion 35
CENTRAL KANSAS
Central Plains 79, Larned 13
Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 28
Haven 63, Lyons 43
Hillsboro 50, SE-Saline 42
Kingman 44, Hesston 29
AREA TEAMS
Caldwell 43, Central Christian 40
Eureka 62, Flinthills 32
Goessel 58, Wakefield 18
Pratt Skyline 34, Fowler 21
STATEWIDE
Abilene 53, Concordia 47
Carl Junction (Mo.) 57, Galena 24
Ellsworth 47, Beloit 37
Eudora 45, Atchison 36
Fort Scott 59, Columbus 51
Gardner-Edgerton 45, SM South 34
Girard 57, Liberal (Mo.) 47
Greensburg 56, Bucklin 30
Hays 44, Colby 19
Hill City 58, Phillipsburg 29
Humboldt 51, Neodesha 40
Iola 37, Prairie View 35
Independence 67, Coffeyville 23
Jackson Heights 56, Oskaloosa 45
Labette County 52, Chanute 36
La Crosse 51, Otis-Bison 47
Lakeside 37, Chase 18
Lawrence 63, Free State 47
Liberal 47, Perryton (Texas) 22
Manhattan 74, Junction City 30
Marysville 49, Chapman 46
Minneola 56, Pawnee Heights 18
Nemaha Central 67, Royal Valley 45
Olathe South 50, Olathe West 28
Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 29
Pittsburg Colgan 46, Fredonia 39
Pleasant Ridge 56, McLouth 26
St. Paul 52, Riverton 18
Spring Hill 51, Paola 46
Stockton 79, Plainville 65
Topeka 45, Emporia 37
Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka Seaman 43
Topeka Highland Park 56, Topeka West 25
Wabaunsee 56, Rock Creek 23
Washburn Rural 56, Shawnee Heights 33
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll at South
East at West
Kapaun at Southeast
North at Heights
AV-CTL
Andover at Valley Center
Andover Central at Arkansas City
Buhler at Augusta
Campus at Derby
Circle at El Dorado
Clearwater at Andale
Eisenhower at Dodge City
Hutchinson at Great Bend
Maize South at Goddard
Mulvane at Collegiate
Newton at Maize
Salina South at Salina Central
Wellington at Rose Hill
Winfield at McPherson
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney vs. Sterling at McPherson
Garden Plain vs. Berean Academy at McPherson
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Smoky Valley
Hillsboro at SE-Saline
Kingman at Hesston
