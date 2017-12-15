Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (8 p.m.)

December 15, 2017 07:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

South 34, Carroll 28

East 62, West 26

Southeast 44, Kapaun 31

Heights 69, North 16

AV-CTL

Andale 66, Clearwater 25

Andover Central 58, Arkansas City 48

Augusta 36, Buhler 33

Circle 57, El Dorado 28

Derby 51, Campus 8

Dodge City 47, Eisenhower 36

Hutchinson 50, Great Bend 41

Goddard 54, Maize South 52 (OT)

Maize 45, Newton 42 (OT)

McPherson 72, Winfield 10

Mulvane at Collegiate

Salina Central 48, Salina South 44

Valley Center 51, Andover 49

Wellington at Rose Hill

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney vs. Sterling at McPherson

Garden Plain 45, Remington 25

Independent 50, Marion 35

CENTRAL KANSAS

Central Plains 79, Larned 13

Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 28

Haven 63, Lyons 43

Hillsboro 50, SE-Saline 42

Kingman 44, Hesston 29

AREA TEAMS

Caldwell 43, Central Christian 40

Eureka 62, Flinthills 32

Goessel 58, Wakefield 18

Pratt Skyline 34, Fowler 21

STATEWIDE

Abilene 53, Concordia 47

Carl Junction (Mo.) 57, Galena 24

Ellsworth 47, Beloit 37

Eudora 45, Atchison 36

Fort Scott 59, Columbus 51

Gardner-Edgerton 45, SM South 34

Girard 57, Liberal (Mo.) 47

Greensburg 56, Bucklin 30

Hays 44, Colby 19

Hill City 58, Phillipsburg 29

Humboldt 51, Neodesha 40

Iola 37, Prairie View 35

Independence 67, Coffeyville 23

Jackson Heights 56, Oskaloosa 45

Labette County 52, Chanute 36

La Crosse 51, Otis-Bison 47

Lakeside 37, Chase 18

Lawrence 63, Free State 47

Liberal 47, Perryton (Texas) 22

Manhattan 74, Junction City 30

Marysville 49, Chapman 46

Minneola 56, Pawnee Heights 18

Nemaha Central 67, Royal Valley 45

Olathe South 50, Olathe West 28

Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 29

Pittsburg Colgan 46, Fredonia 39

Pleasant Ridge 56, McLouth 26

St. Paul 52, Riverton 18

Spring Hill 51, Paola 46

Stockton 79, Plainville 65

Topeka 45, Emporia 37

Topeka Hayden 51, Topeka Seaman 43

Topeka Highland Park 56, Topeka West 25

Wabaunsee 56, Rock Creek 23

Washburn Rural 56, Shawnee Heights 33

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll at South

East at West

Kapaun at Southeast

North at Heights

AV-CTL

Andover at Valley Center

Andover Central at Arkansas City

Buhler at Augusta

Campus at Derby

Circle at El Dorado

Clearwater at Andale

Eisenhower at Dodge City

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Maize South at Goddard

Mulvane at Collegiate

Newton at Maize

Salina South at Salina Central

Wellington at Rose Hill

Winfield at McPherson

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney vs. Sterling at McPherson

Garden Plain vs. Berean Academy at McPherson

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Smoky Valley

Hillsboro at SE-Saline

Kingman at Hesston

