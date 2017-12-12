More Videos

Last-second shot wins game for Maize 0:33

Last-second shot wins game for Maize

Pause
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

  • Heights vs. Northwest highlights

    Heights defeated Northwest 71-51 on Tuesday night.

Heights defeated Northwest 71-51 on Tuesday night. Grant Cohen / correspondent
Heights defeated Northwest 71-51 on Tuesday night. Grant Cohen / correspondent

Varsity Basketball

Heights boys basketball beats Northwest, improves to 4-0

By Grant Cohen

Eagle correspondent

December 12, 2017 10:59 PM

Heights boys basketball has a long tradition of emphasizing team. That emphasis continues this season – unselfish play allowed three players to score in double figures in a 71-51 win over Northwest on Tuesday night as Heights improved to 4-0.

Heights boys basketball coach Joe Auer set up a team lock-in during the preseason, to help build team chemistry. The lock-in included activities such as listening to Heights alumni speak about basketball and life, along with games to help connect a group that had lost the core group of last season’s Class 5A tournament team.

“We have a way of doing things and one of the things we believe in is you win together,” Auer said. “Everything we do is connected. It’s a team game. Everything we do is about the group. They do a lot of team things. None of our kids care who scores the ball. They just want to win. Four games in, I couldn’t be happier with that. This group has a chance, if they will play together, to have a very special season.”

Northwest fed off three early three-pointers by Jalen Smith to stay within striking distance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Grizzlies struggled from the field in the second, scoring only six points. Heights was able to feed off 11 first half turnovers by Northwest, going into the locker room with a comfortable 22-point lead.

“Early in the game, Jalen is our leader and we feed off of him all the time,” Northwest coach Bryan Chadwick said. “What we have to do is make sure we do is that we keep playing with Jalen. Tonight we kind of let it go … you have to help him out and go rebound it. If we rebounded, it would have been a little better game for us.”

The Falcons forced a total of 15 Northwest turnovers, with Deante Edwards leading the defensive charge with four steals while adding 13 points and eight rebounds.

“We’re pretty committed to our zone package,” Auer said. “We didn’t really have to make any adjustments tonight. I thought the kids were very locked in and they guarded their neighborhood, the saying we have in our matchup. Guard the neighborhood and trust your neighbors. That’s the key for us defensively. You trust your teammates doing their job and they do that. They did a great job.”

The Falcons’ ball movement allowed them to find wide open three-pointers, connecting on nine of them. Izaiah Hale led that charge with five three-pointers and 18 points, while Devin Davis added 16 points and dished out six assists.

Heights’ senior point guard Curtis Profit helped create the open looks, co-leading with Davis with six assists. Auer said that Heights’ seniors only care about winning and have “high-level goals” contributing to their leadership.

“Coach (Auer) is always talking about how the four seniors this year are really running the team” Davis said. “We always have to be leaders in the classroom, at practice and in the game.”

Heights

18

24

16

13

71

Northwest

14

6

14

17

51

Heights: Hale 18, Davis 16, Edwards 13, Dempsey 8, Okon 6, Profit 2, Kiguru 2, Kirkendoll 2, Pillich 2, Bobbit 2

Northwest: Smith 28, Dixon 11, Hall 3, Trotter 3, Cupps 2, Phillips 2, Duncan 2,

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Last-second shot wins game for Maize 0:33

Last-second shot wins game for Maize

Pause
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

  • Last-second shot wins game for Maize

    Maize’s Chase Schreiner’s last-second shot gives the Eagles the win over Derby 61-59 on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Video courtesy of Dan Loving)

Last-second shot wins game for Maize

View More Video