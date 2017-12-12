Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 30, East 24
Heights 66, Northwest 63 (OT)
Kapaun at North
Southeast 70, West 30
AV-CTL
Andale 49, Wellington 46
Augusta 66, Winfield 42
Circle 45, Buhler 17
Collegiate 43, Clearwater 27
Derby 65, Salina Central 37
Goddard 44, Arkansas City 28
Hutchinson 37, Salina South 20
Maize 47, Campus 35
Andover Central 50, Maize South 37
McPherson 53, Abilene 36
Newton 52, Valley Center 41
Rose Hill 57, Mulvane 23
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine 37, Chaparral 33
Garden Plain 48, Conway Springs 32
Independent 40, Douglass 31
Cheney 81, Medicine Lodge 15
CENTRAL KANSAS
Larned 49, Lyons 42
Kingman 46, Pratt 34
Halstead 64, Sedgwick 37
Hesston 54, Smoky Valley 25
Sterling at Nickerson
OTHER AREA TEAMS
Berean Academy 61, Caldwell 42
Burrton 50, Peabody-Burns 24
Central Christian 46, Little River 42
Cunningham 50, Argonia 42
Ell-Saline 45, Ellinwood 33
Eureka 52, Neodesha 33
Flinthills 58, Altoona-Midway 12
Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 43
Lebo 36, Madison 32
Pretty Prairie 52, WIchita Homeschool 39
South Barber 51, South Haven 28
STATEWIDE
Beloit 56, Southeast-Saline 44
Bennington 36, Lakeside 30
Blue Valley 66, SM North 61 (2OT)
Carl Junction (Mo.) 72, Frontenac 27
Central Plains 56, St. John 26
Chetopa 61, Tyro Christian 7
Clay Center 51, Riley County 49
Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 42
Columbus 56, Coffeyville 45
Council Grove 48, Chase County 30
Dodge City 44, Hugoton 43
Eudora 46, Louisburg 37 (ot)
Fort Scott 65, Chanute 51
Frankfort 71, Linn 32
Galena 41, Jasper (Mo.) 37
Hartford 55, Burlingame 25
Hays 70, Junction City 38
Hill City 59, Decatur 31
Holton 50, Riverside 17
Independence 56, Pittsburg 45
Jefferson West 50, Atchison 24
Labette County 68, Parsons 47
Lawrence 64, Wyandotte 23
Leoti 39, Syracuse 24
Marysville 48, Concordia 44
Nemaha Central 47, Sabetha 35
Northern Heights 57, Herrington 23
Norton 46, Goodland 28
Olpe 78, Waverly 32
Piper 56,. Hayden 26
Pittsburg Colgan 42, Carthage (Mo.) 36
Plainville 53, Natoma 18
Pleasanton 47, Crest 26
St. Paul 51, Uniontown 7
Smith Center 41, Pike Valley 17
South Central 52, Kiowa County 30
SE Cherokee 46, Yates Center 42
Spearville 61, Fowler 13
Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 20
Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 38
Topeka West 48, Ottawa 32
Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill 28
Valley Heights 66, Republic County 44
West Franklin 38, Lyndon 35
Wellsville 80, Osawatomie 29
Wilcox-Hildreth (Neb.) 48, Northern Valley 37
Wilson 54, Palco 25
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
East 57, Carroll 46
Heights 71, Northwest 51
North 75, Kapaun 48
Southeast 69, West 49
AV-CTL
Andale 50, Wellington 36
Arkansas City 57, Goddard 23
Augusta 69, Winfield 56
Buhler 66, Circle 54
Collegiate 68, Clearwater 54
Derby 73, Salina Central 65
Salina South 59, Hutchinson 53
Maize 52, Campus 47
Maize South 68, Andover Central 57
McPherson 73, Abilene 31
Rose Hill 69, Mulvane 54
Valley Center 56, Newton 55 (OT)
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine 78, Chaparral 55
Cheney 45, Medicine Lodge 32
Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 56
Independent 45, Douglass 40
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 60, Sedgwick 50
Kingman 40, Pratt 38
Larned 56, Lyons 46
Smoky Valley at Hesston
Sterling at Nickerson
OTHER AREA TEAMS
Berean Academy 49, Caldwell 36
Bluestem 53, Fredonia 47
Burrton 62, Peabody Burns34
Flinthills 46, Altoona-Midway 29
Pratt Skyline 52, Kinsley 33
STATEWIDE
Bennington 60, Lakeside 54
Bonner Springs 66, Basehor-Linwood 59
Burlingame 64, Hartford 37
Carl Junction (Mo.) 47, Frontenac 36
Central Plains 53, St. John 34
Coffeyville 54, Columbus 34
Council Grove 58, Chase County 48
Decatur 56, Hill City 27
Ellis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Eudora 59, Louisburg 49
Fort Scott 64, Chanute 41
Galena 64, Jasper (Mo.) 33
Greeley County 57, Triplains-Brewster 48
Hoxie 84, Sharon Springs 56
Jackson Heights 50, Pleasant Ridge 43
Jefferson West 61, Atchison County 27
Junction City 75, Hays 71
KC Piper 74, Topeka Hayden 61
KC Turner 68, Lansing 66
La Crosse 52, Dighton 45
Labette County 75, Parsons 22
Marysville 62, Concordia 43
Maur Hill 62, Valley Falls 33
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 40
Ness City 63, Hodgeman County 51
Pittsburg 56, Independence 42
Pleasanton 63, Crest 38
Riverton 65, Oswego 15
Rock Creek 71, St. Marys 42
St. Paul 65, Uniontown 59
Smith Center 59, Pike Valley 56
South Central 66, Kiowa County 60
Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 38
Sylvan 44, Lucas 23
Syracuse 57, Leoti 51
Topeka West 48, Ottawa 46
Tonganoxie 54, Bishop Ward 51
Tyro Christian 60, Chetopa 46
Veritas Christian 63, KC East 47
Yates Center 65, SE Cherokee 47
Comments