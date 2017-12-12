Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores (10:20 p.m.)

December 12, 2017 07:51 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 30, East 24

Heights 66, Northwest 63 (OT)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kapaun at North

Southeast 70, West 30

AV-CTL

Andale 49, Wellington 46

Augusta 66, Winfield 42

Circle 45, Buhler 17

Collegiate 43, Clearwater 27

Derby 65, Salina Central 37

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 28

Hutchinson 37, Salina South 20

Maize 47, Campus 35

Andover Central 50, Maize South 37

McPherson 53, Abilene 36

Newton 52, Valley Center 41

Rose Hill 57, Mulvane 23

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine 37, Chaparral 33

Garden Plain 48, Conway Springs 32

Independent 40, Douglass 31

Cheney 81, Medicine Lodge 15

CENTRAL KANSAS

Larned 49, Lyons 42

Kingman 46, Pratt 34

Halstead 64, Sedgwick 37

Hesston 54, Smoky Valley 25

Sterling at Nickerson

OTHER AREA TEAMS

Berean Academy 61, Caldwell 42

Burrton 50, Peabody-Burns 24

Central Christian 46, Little River 42

Cunningham 50, Argonia 42

Ell-Saline 45, Ellinwood 33

Eureka 52, Neodesha 33

Flinthills 58, Altoona-Midway 12

Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 43

Lebo 36, Madison 32

Pretty Prairie 52, WIchita Homeschool 39

South Barber 51, South Haven 28

STATEWIDE

Beloit 56, Southeast-Saline 44

Bennington 36, Lakeside 30

Blue Valley 66, SM North 61 (2OT)

Carl Junction (Mo.) 72, Frontenac 27

Central Plains 56, St. John 26

Chetopa 61, Tyro Christian 7

Clay Center 51, Riley County 49

Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 42

Columbus 56, Coffeyville 45

Council Grove 48, Chase County 30

Dodge City 44, Hugoton 43

Eudora 46, Louisburg 37 (ot)

Fort Scott 65, Chanute 51

Frankfort 71, Linn 32

Galena 41, Jasper (Mo.) 37

Hartford 55, Burlingame 25

Hays 70, Junction City 38

Hill City 59, Decatur 31

Holton 50, Riverside 17

Independence 56, Pittsburg 45

Jefferson West 50, Atchison 24

Labette County 68, Parsons 47

Lawrence 64, Wyandotte 23

Leoti 39, Syracuse 24

Marysville 48, Concordia 44

Nemaha Central 47, Sabetha 35

Northern Heights 57, Herrington 23

Norton 46, Goodland 28

Olpe 78, Waverly 32

Piper 56,. Hayden 26

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Carthage (Mo.) 36

Plainville 53, Natoma 18

Pleasanton 47, Crest 26

St. Paul 51, Uniontown 7

Smith Center 41, Pike Valley 17

South Central 52, Kiowa County 30

SE Cherokee 46, Yates Center 42

Spearville 61, Fowler 13

Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 20

Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 38

Topeka West 48, Ottawa 32

Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill 28

Valley Heights 66, Republic County 44

West Franklin 38, Lyndon 35

Wellsville 80, Osawatomie 29

Wilcox-Hildreth (Neb.) 48, Northern Valley 37

Wilson 54, Palco 25

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

East 57, Carroll 46

Heights 71, Northwest 51

North 75, Kapaun 48

Southeast 69, West 49

AV-CTL

Andale 50, Wellington 36

Arkansas City 57, Goddard 23

Augusta 69, Winfield 56

Buhler 66, Circle 54

Collegiate 68, Clearwater 54

Derby 73, Salina Central 65

Salina South 59, Hutchinson 53

Maize 52, Campus 47

Maize South 68, Andover Central 57

McPherson 73, Abilene 31

Rose Hill 69, Mulvane 54

Valley Center 56, Newton 55 (OT)

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine 78, Chaparral 55

Cheney 45, Medicine Lodge 32

Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 56

Independent 45, Douglass 40

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 60, Sedgwick 50

Kingman 40, Pratt 38

Larned 56, Lyons 46

Smoky Valley at Hesston

Sterling at Nickerson

OTHER AREA TEAMS

Berean Academy 49, Caldwell 36

Bluestem 53, Fredonia 47

Burrton 62, Peabody Burns34

Flinthills 46, Altoona-Midway 29

Pratt Skyline 52, Kinsley 33

STATEWIDE

Bennington 60, Lakeside 54

Bonner Springs 66, Basehor-Linwood 59

Burlingame 64, Hartford 37

Carl Junction (Mo.) 47, Frontenac 36

Central Plains 53, St. John 34

Coffeyville 54, Columbus 34

Council Grove 58, Chase County 48

Decatur 56, Hill City 27

Ellis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Eudora 59, Louisburg 49

Fort Scott 64, Chanute 41

Galena 64, Jasper (Mo.) 33

Greeley County 57, Triplains-Brewster 48

Hoxie 84, Sharon Springs 56

Jackson Heights 50, Pleasant Ridge 43

Jefferson West 61, Atchison County 27

Junction City 75, Hays 71

KC Piper 74, Topeka Hayden 61

KC Turner 68, Lansing 66

La Crosse 52, Dighton 45

Labette County 75, Parsons 22

Marysville 62, Concordia 43

Maur Hill 62, Valley Falls 33

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 40

Ness City 63, Hodgeman County 51

Pittsburg 56, Independence 42

Pleasanton 63, Crest 38

Riverton 65, Oswego 15

Rock Creek 71, St. Marys 42

St. Paul 65, Uniontown 59

Smith Center 59, Pike Valley 56

South Central 66, Kiowa County 60

Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 38

Sylvan 44, Lucas 23

Syracuse 57, Leoti 51

Topeka West 48, Ottawa 46

Tonganoxie 54, Bishop Ward 51

Tyro Christian 60, Chetopa 46

Veritas Christian 63, KC East 47

Yates Center 65, SE Cherokee 47

  Comments  