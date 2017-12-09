Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Boys
City League
Northwest at Kapaun
Carroll at Southeast
Never miss a local story.
South at East
North at West
AV-CTL
Valley Center at Kingman tourney
Chaparral vs. Wellington
El Dorado vs. Rossville
Mulvane at Circle
Chanute at Rose Hill
Central Plains
Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney
Garden Plain at Rose Hill tourney
Wellington 64, Chaparral 59
Hutch Trinity at Cheney
Central Kansas
Haven at Kingman tourney
Kingman at Kingman tourney
Larned 63, Hoisington 47
Nickerson 66, Plainville 48
Garden Plain vs. Hesston
Other Area Games
Ell-Saline 52, Lincoln 10
Statewide
BV Southwest 56, Mill Valley 53
Elkhart 64, Granada (Colo.) 34
Holly (Colo.) 62, Stanton Couty 49
LaCrosse 58, Oakley 37
Osborne 57, St John’s-Tipton 51
Parsons 65, Independence 39
Sacred Heart 58, Chapman 42
Trego 49, Victoria 24
Yuma (Colo.) 56, Colby 55
Girls
City League
Northwest 44, Kapaun 28
Carroll 46, Southeast 38
South 59, East 24
West 48, North 40
AV-CTL
Valley Center at Kingman tourney
Chaparral vs. Wellington
El Dorado vs. Rossville
Garden City 63, Holcomb 59
Mulvane at Circle
Chanute at Rose Hill
Central Plains
Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney
Garden Plain 36, Hesston 35
Wellington 45, Chaparral 28
Hutch Trinity at Cheney
Central Kansas
Haven at Kingman tourney
Kingman 41, Conway Springs 38
Nickerson 58, Plainville 27
Garden Plain vs. Hesston at Rose Hill
Other Area Games
Argonia 54, Central-Burden 46
Attica 49, Oxford 18
Marion 41, Eureka 27
Lincoln 51, Ell-Saline 48
Statewide
Goodland 49, Sharon Springs 28
Norton 50, McCook, Neb. 42
Parsons 46, Independence 37
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Osborne 37
Southwestern Heights 44, Lakin 33
Trego 52, LaCrosse 37
Victoria 42, Ness City 31
Comments