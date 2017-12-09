Varsity Basketball

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

December 09, 2017 05:50 PM

Boys

City League

Northwest at Kapaun

Carroll at Southeast

South at East

North at West

AV-CTL

Valley Center at Kingman tourney

Chaparral vs. Wellington

El Dorado vs. Rossville

Mulvane at Circle

Chanute at Rose Hill

Central Plains

Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney

Garden Plain at Rose Hill tourney

Wellington 64, Chaparral 59

Hutch Trinity at Cheney

Central Kansas

Haven at Kingman tourney

Kingman at Kingman tourney

Larned 63, Hoisington 47

Nickerson 66, Plainville 48

Garden Plain vs. Hesston

Other Area Games

Ell-Saline 52, Lincoln 10

Statewide

BV Southwest 56, Mill Valley 53

Elkhart 64, Granada (Colo.) 34

Holly (Colo.) 62, Stanton Couty 49

LaCrosse 58, Oakley 37

Osborne 57, St John’s-Tipton 51

Parsons 65, Independence 39

Sacred Heart 58, Chapman 42

Trego 49, Victoria 24

Yuma (Colo.) 56, Colby 55

Girls

City League

Northwest 44, Kapaun 28

Carroll 46, Southeast 38

South 59, East 24

West 48, North 40

AV-CTL

Valley Center at Kingman tourney

Chaparral vs. Wellington

El Dorado vs. Rossville

Garden City 63, Holcomb 59

Mulvane at Circle

Chanute at Rose Hill

Central Plains

Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney

Garden Plain 36, Hesston 35

Wellington 45, Chaparral 28

Hutch Trinity at Cheney

Central Kansas

Haven at Kingman tourney

Kingman 41, Conway Springs 38

Nickerson 58, Plainville 27

Garden Plain vs. Hesston at Rose Hill

Other Area Games

Argonia 54, Central-Burden 46

Attica 49, Oxford 18

Marion 41, Eureka 27

Lincoln 51, Ell-Saline 48

Statewide

Goodland 49, Sharon Springs 28

Norton 50, McCook, Neb. 42

Parsons 46, Independence 37

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Osborne 37

Southwestern Heights 44, Lakin 33

Trego 52, LaCrosse 37

Victoria 42, Ness City 31

  Comments  

