Israel Barnes helps Southeast take control in second half, beat East 74-64

A slow start by Southeast senior Israel Barnes turned into a 31-point, 10-rebound performance as Southeast rolled to a 74-64 victory at East on Friday night.
Despite being held scoreless for the first six minutes of the game, Barnes said he was confident that he'd find a way to get to the basket.
“I knew I was just going to persevere,” Barnes said. “I feel like God has blessed me to score whenever I want to — so I just kept pushing and doing what I had to do.”
Barnes finished 12 of 21 from the field. He also added a pair of assists and a pair of steals.
Southeast ran out to an early 7-0 lead behind pressure from a full-court press. It was the largest lead of the first half for either team.
Sophomores Michah Jacques and Shawn Warrior carried most of the scoring load early on for Southeast. Jacques finished with 18 points — 11 coming in the first half. Ten of Warrior’s 13 points came in the first half.
Southeast held the lead for much of the first half until a three-pointer from East senior Jaylen Randle gave the Blue Aces their first lead with 1:30 left.
Randle was the only player from East in double digits. He finished with 18 points.
Southeast went into the half with a 37-33 lead after scoring six unanswered points in the final minute.
East was quick to fire in the second half, scoring 12 points in the first two-and-a-half minutes to take a 45-39 lead.
That's when Barnes hit his stride.
The 6-foot-4 guard scored 11 points during Southeast’s 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter. The run put Southeast back on top, where they would stay for the remainder of the game.
“It was really big. Everybody played a part in it. Everybody was playing really hard,” Barnes said.
“That was really the stretch that we finally got on our run.”
Southeast led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter.
