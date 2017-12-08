Varsity Basketball

Andover Central boys erupt early, roll past Goddard

By Charles Chaney

Eagle correspondent

December 08, 2017 09:28 PM

ANDOVER

Andover Central’s Easton Leedom launched the first three on the first shot of the game: Nothing but net.

That’s how it went for the Goddard Lions on a chilly Friday night as Andover Central rolled to a 61-28 victory.

“They definitely got us sped up from the beginning,” Goddard coach Kyle Taylor said. “They played at a whole other level.”

Goddard turned it over 20 times, which led to easy points for Andover Central.

Cole Gordon scored for Goddard with 6:30 to go in the opening frame. After that, Goddard would not score again until the 1:48 mark of the quarter. By then, Andover Central had built a 20-2 lead and put the game out of reach.

“They [did a great job,” Taylor said. “We have to a better job of making them put it on the floor.”

Andover Central went 10 of 21 from three-point range and shot 55 percent for the game.

Andover Central led 38-13 at halftime.

Goddard tried to stop the bleeding in the second half with Ian McSwain scoring for the Lions to start the second half. The Lions trimmed the lead to 53-24 in the second half before the reserves of Andover Central pulled away again.

Leedom led all scores with 25 points. He made seven three-pointers, six in the first half. Braden Belt added 12 points and Xavier Bell scored 10.

McSwain led Goddard with 14.

