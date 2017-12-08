Friday’s basketball scores, Saturday’s schedule

Boys
City League
Northwest at Carroll
West at Heights
South at North
Southeast at East
AV-CTL
McPherson at Miege
Pratt at Andale
Goddard at Andover Central
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Augusta at Abilene
Eisenhower at Andover
Derby at Maize
Arkansas City at Maize South
Buhler at Salina South
Campus at Newton
Clearwater at Winfield
Garden Plain at Rose Hill
Valley Center at Kingman
El Dorado at Chapman
Central Plains
Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney
Central Kansas
Halstead 62, Minneapolis 31
Hillsboro vs. Inman at Moundridge
Hesston at Rose Hill tourney
Concordia at Smoky Valley
Kingman at Kingman tourney
Nickerson at Lincoln tourney
OTHER AREA GAMES
Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Oxford 51 (2OT)
Norwich 44, Argonia 19
Otis-Bison 50, Flinthills 39
Sacred Heart 59, Rossville 35
STATEWIDE
Ell-Saline 61, Ellsworth 53
Hooker (Okla.) 52, Ulysses 50
Ottawa 45, Tonganoxie 28
Pawnee Heights 55, Western Plains 36
Stanton County 59, Granada 39
Tribune 49, McClave 47
Girls
City League
Carroll 53, Northwest 49, OT
West at Heights
South 66, North 3
East 52, Southeast 49
AV-CTL
Abilene 48, Augusta 43
Andale 54, Pratt 36
Andover 56, Eisenhower 52
Andover Central 49, Goddard 39
Chapman 63, El Dorado 29
Circle 39, Independent 28
Derby 49, Maize 24
Garden Plain at Rose Hill
Hutchinson 41, Salina Central 35
Kingman 41, Valley Center 35
Maize South 52, Arkansas City 37
Miege 59, McPherson 51
Newton 54, Campus 20
Winfield 46, Clearwater 25
Salina South 57, Buhler 39
Scott City 59, Collegiate 45
Central Plains
Circle 39, Independent 28
Holcomb 46, Trinity Academy 34
Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney
Central Kansas
Minneapolis vs. Halstead
Hillsboro vs. Inman at Moundridge
Hesston at Rose Hill tourney
Concordia at Smoky Valley
Kingman at Kingman tourney
Nickerson at Lincoln tourney
Area teams
Argonia 43, Norwich 33
Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Oxford 34
Concordia 47, Smoky Valley 45
Marion 41, Wichita Homeschool 26
Rossville 43, Sacred Heart 41
South Haven 67, Fairfield 57
Statewide
Borger (Texas) 47, Rolla 17
Cherryvale 61, Altoona-Midway 8
Council Grove 41, Rock Creek 34
Emporia 40, Independence 38
Garden City 51, Dumas (Texas) 29
Golden Plains 48, Logan 22
Guymon (Okla.) 64, Lakin 47
Holly (Colo.) 46, Elkhart 42
Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 18
Jefferson West 47, Wamego 35
Kiowa 41, Kinsley 35
Lansing 46, Topeka Seaman 34
Leoti 43, Triplains-Brewster 32
Liberal 58, Hereford (Okla.) 37
Liberty (Missouri) 61, Blue Valley 44
Mangum (Okla.) 75, Lakin 54
Olathe South 63, Lawrence 56
Palco 41, Natoma 26
Pittsburg Colgan 37, McDonald County (Mo.) 26
Quinter 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 30
South Central 62, Cherokee 27
Spearville 33, Larned 26
Stanton County 92, Granada (Colo.) 16
Syracuse 55, Walsh (Colo.) 18
Tribune 37, McClave (Colo.) 28
SATURDAY’S GAMES
City League
Northwest at Kapaun, 3:30, 5 p.m.
Carroll at Southeast, 3:30, 5 p.m.
South at East, 3:30, 5 p.m.
North at West, 3:30, 5 p.m.
AV-CTL
Valley Center at Kingman tourney, TBA
Chaparral vs. Wellington at Cheney, 2 p.m., 3:45
El Dorado vs. Rossville at Chapman, 2 p.m., 3:45
Mulvane at Circle, 5:30, 7 p.m.
Chanute at Rose Hill
Central Plains
Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney, TBA
Garden Plain at Rose Hill tourney, TBA
Chaparral vs. Wellington at Cheney, 2 p.m., 5:30
Hutch Trinity at Cheney, 5:30, 7:15
Central Kansas
Haven at Kingman tourney
Kingman at Kingman tourney
Nickerson at Lincoln tourney
Garden Plain vs. Hesston at Rose Hill
