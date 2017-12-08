Fernando Salazar File photo
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s basketball scores, Saturday’s schedule

Eagle staff

December 08, 2017 08:37 PM

Boys

City League

Northwest at Carroll

West at Heights

South at North

Southeast at East

AV-CTL

McPherson at Miege

Pratt at Andale

Goddard at Andover Central

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Augusta at Abilene

Eisenhower at Andover

Derby at Maize

Arkansas City at Maize South

Buhler at Salina South

Campus at Newton

Clearwater at Winfield

Garden Plain at Rose Hill

Valley Center at Kingman

El Dorado at Chapman

Central Plains

Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney

Central Kansas

Halstead 62, Minneapolis 31

Hillsboro vs. Inman at Moundridge

Hesston at Rose Hill tourney

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Kingman at Kingman tourney

Nickerson at Lincoln tourney

OTHER AREA GAMES

Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Oxford 51 (2OT)

Norwich 44, Argonia 19

Otis-Bison 50, Flinthills 39

Sacred Heart 59, Rossville 35

STATEWIDE

Ell-Saline 61, Ellsworth 53

Hooker (Okla.) 52, Ulysses 50

Ottawa 45, Tonganoxie 28

Pawnee Heights 55, Western Plains 36

Stanton County 59, Granada 39

Tribune 49, McClave 47

Girls

City League

Carroll 53, Northwest 49, OT

West at Heights

South 66, North 3

East 52, Southeast 49

AV-CTL

Abilene 48, Augusta 43

Andale 54, Pratt 36

Andover 56, Eisenhower 52

Andover Central 49, Goddard 39

Chapman 63, El Dorado 29

Circle 39, Independent 28

Derby 49, Maize 24

Garden Plain at Rose Hill

Hutchinson 41, Salina Central 35

Kingman 41, Valley Center 35

Maize South 52, Arkansas City 37

Miege 59, McPherson 51

Newton 54, Campus 20

Winfield 46, Clearwater 25

Salina South 57, Buhler 39

Scott City 59, Collegiate 45

Central Plains

Holcomb 46, Trinity Academy 34

Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney

Central Kansas

Minneapolis vs. Halstead

Hillsboro vs. Inman at Moundridge

Hesston at Rose Hill tourney

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Kingman at Kingman tourney

Nickerson at Lincoln tourney

Area teams

Argonia 43, Norwich 33

Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Oxford 34

Concordia 47, Smoky Valley 45

Marion 41, Wichita Homeschool 26

Rossville 43, Sacred Heart 41

South Haven 67, Fairfield 57

Statewide

Borger (Texas) 47, Rolla 17

Cherryvale 61, Altoona-Midway 8

Council Grove 41, Rock Creek 34

Emporia 40, Independence 38

Garden City 51, Dumas (Texas) 29

Golden Plains 48, Logan 22

Guymon (Okla.) 64, Lakin 47

Holly (Colo.) 46, Elkhart 42

Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 18

Jefferson West 47, Wamego 35

Kiowa 41, Kinsley 35

Lansing 46, Topeka Seaman 34

Leoti 43, Triplains-Brewster 32

Liberal 58, Hereford (Okla.) 37

Liberty (Missouri) 61, Blue Valley 44

Mangum (Okla.) 75, Lakin 54

Olathe South 63, Lawrence 56

Palco 41, Natoma 26

Pittsburg Colgan 37, McDonald County (Mo.) 26

Quinter 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 30

South Central 62, Cherokee 27

Spearville 33, Larned 26

Stanton County 92, Granada (Colo.) 16

Syracuse 55, Walsh (Colo.) 18

Tribune 37, McClave (Colo.) 28

SATURDAY’S GAMES

City League

Northwest at Kapaun, 3:30, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Southeast, 3:30, 5 p.m.

South at East, 3:30, 5 p.m.

North at West, 3:30, 5 p.m.

AV-CTL

Valley Center at Kingman tourney, TBA

Chaparral vs. Wellington at Cheney, 2 p.m., 3:45

El Dorado vs. Rossville at Chapman, 2 p.m., 3:45

Mulvane at Circle, 5:30, 7 p.m.

Chanute at Rose Hill

Central Plains

Medicine Lodge at Skyline tourney, TBA

Garden Plain at Rose Hill tourney, TBA

Chaparral vs. Wellington at Cheney, 2 p.m., 5:30

Hutch Trinity at Cheney, 5:30, 7:15

Central Kansas

Haven at Kingman tourney

Kingman at Kingman tourney

Nickerson at Lincoln tourney

Garden Plain vs. Hesston at Rose Hill

