Former Wichita State coach Jody Adams-Birch joins Derby staff as assistant

Former Wichita State women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch, who agreed to split ways with the program in January, has found her next coaching gig: as an assistant high school coach.
Adams-Birch will be the varsity assistant on Jodie Karsak’s staff on the Derby girls basketball team this upcoming season. One of Adams-Birch’s former players at WSU, Jessica Diamond, will also join Derby’s staff as the junior varsity coach.
“What really drew my interest was who was going to be my leader,” Adams-Birch said. “I was so impressed watching (Karsak’s) players throughout the summer and how they work and how they go about things and their commitment and just their pure love and respect for basketball.”
Karsak was thrilled to add a coach with Adams-Birch’s experience to her staff. The two were familiar with one another from Adams-Birch’s days as WSU coach recruiting Derby players.
“I feel like I almost just won the lottery,” Karsak said. “Jody is one of the best teachers of the game I’ve ever been around. She helped us out earlier this summer with our camp and she was just phenomenal with the kids and they already have a great rapport with her. She made basketball exciting for them.”
After coaching women’s basketball at the Division I level for over a decade, Adams-Birch said there will be some adjustment to being an assistant at the high school level. But she thinks her past experience will benefit her in the new role.
“I’m here to help Jodie any way I can,” Adams-Birch said. “It’s very different being a head coach, but I will think like one and hopefully that will help her. Basketball is basketball, no matter what level you coach and teach it at. If I can help the players have a great experience, then that will be more meaningful to me more than anything. I hope to be able to assist them to help them reach their dreams.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
