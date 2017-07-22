McPherson’s Taylor Robertson verbally commits to OU basketball

The reigning Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in girls basketball has decided where she wants to play in college.
McPherson sharpshooter Taylor Robertson, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, announced on Twitter this weekend she has verbally committed to Oklahoma.
“I really liked the coaches a lot and I really liked that OU has a rich history on its women’s team,” Robertson said. “When I went on my visit, it just felt right. I just wanted to go somewhere where I could be happy and still play basketball.”
Robertson had a record-setting junior season, as she broke McPherson’s program record in scoring average (24.3), total points (582), field-goal percentage (61.9 percent), and free-throw percentage (91.5). Despite facing constant double-teams and face-guarding, Robertson finished with an effective field goal percentage of 75.1 thanks to 57-percent shooting beyond the arc. Robertson also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals.
While she is a primary ball handler at McPherson, Robertson said OU coaches envision her playing off the ball, coming off screens and delivering three-point daggers.
“I’m still trying to work on a little bit of everything because I think I can always get better,” Robertson said. “But I’m probably going to be working on my shooting range and being quicker on defense and being able to better anticipate.”
Robertson has had a successful summer with her AAU team, Kansas United, which is where OU women’s coach Sherri Coale first discovered her. Robertson impressed OU at a tournament in Texas, as the communication between the two picked up and eventually led to Robertson taking an official visit.
She would commit soon after.
“It’s nice to have it out of the way, so I can start focusing on my high school season and school and prepare myself for the next level,” Robertson said.
