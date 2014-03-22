VarsityKansas.com’s 2013-14 All-State boys basketball teams

All-State and All-Class teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of basketball coaches across the state.

Every coach in Kansas is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams.

The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick. She tabulates nominations from the ballots and gets additional input from coaches and other media members.

Top 15

First team School Ht. Yr. Pts Clay Custer BV Northwest 6-0 Sr. 17.0 Trevon Evans Eisenhower 6-0 Sr. 21.0 Kyler Kinnamon McPherson 5-10 Jr. 15.5 Joe Schneider Lansing 6-2 Sr. 16.2 Dean Wade St. John 6-8 Jr. 21.9 Second team Mitchell Ballock Eudora 6-4 Fr. 21.0 Jawan Emery BV North 6-5 Sr. 16.2 Zach Jackson Wichita East 6-3 Jr. 12.0 Jahmal McMurray Highland Park 6-0 Sr. 19.5 Trey O’Neil Scott City 6-2 Jr. 20.8 Third team Shaffee Carr Highland Park 6-5 Sr. 20.0 EJ Garnes Wichita Southeast 5-10 Sr. 12.0 Ben Richardson BV Northwest 6-3 Sr. 11.4 Brady Skeens SM Northwest 6-6 Sr. 19.8 Brady Werth Hays 6-7 Jr. 15.0

CLAY CUSTER

TREVON EVANS

KYLER KINNAMON

JOE SCHNEIDER

DEAN WADE

ED FRITZ

There was very little doubt that Fritz was destined to be a coach. His father, Harry, coached in college and was the director of the NAIA. Just like his seven brothers and sisters, Fritz went to college to play sports. He played basketball at Nebraska-Kearney. His brother, Willie, is the football coach at Georgia Southern. His wife, Ann, is a state championship-winning girls basketball coach at Blue Valley North.

Fritz, 57, has coached for 34 years and has a career record of 544-244. He spent 17 years at Center High in Kansas City, Mo., and finished his 12th season at Blue Valley Northwest, where he is 201-75.

BV Northwest played in the Class 6A title game each of the past five seasons, winning in 2013 and 2014. The Huskies, who lost to Wichita Heights in their first three championship games, have beaten teams by an average of 23.3 points in the past six games, including a 27-point win in the 6A title game on March 15.

“He always has us prepared for everything. He watches film nonstop, watches the tendencies of every player on the other team. We had a scouting report on everybody so we’d know exactly what they’ll do and how to guard them and what will work on offense. We’d go into games knowing what will happen before it happens.”