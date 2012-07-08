Frankamp leads U.S. to gold medal with 22 points

Wichita North senior guard and Kansas recruit Conner Frankamp scored 22 points to lead the United States to a 95-62 win over Australia in the gold medal game of the FIBA U17 World Championships on Sunday at Kaunas, Lithuania.

Frankamp, 6-foot-1, hit four three-pointers against the Australians and scored eight straight points to give the U.S. a 78-52 lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Jabari Parker, the nation’s top recruit, added 12 points after sitting out the semifinal victory over Spain. Tournament MVP Jahlil Okafor scored 17 points.

This was Frankamp’s second straight summer playing with the U.S. U17 team. He averaged just over 35 points last season as a junior for North and led the Redskins to the Class 6A state tournament. Frankamp, ranked as the nation’s No. 28 recruit according to Rivals.com, committed to the Jayhawks before last season.

NBA lottery picks Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Kentucky) and Bradley Beal (Florida) played on the gold-medal U17 winning team two years ago.