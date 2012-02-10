Bob Lutz: The City League's best (Top 10)

I was interested yesterday when some former City League basketball players got on Facebook and debated my Top 50 list of CL players I’ve seen since the early-1960s. That, after all, is what this is all about – friendly debate.

As I’ve said from the beginning, some really good players are being left off this list. Being that it’s a list, itA baby-faced Antoine Carr developed into one of the greatest basketball players in City League history during his time at Heights from 1976-79.is imperfect. Your opinion is as valid as mine. Well, not quite, but you get the point.

Anyway, we’ve now arrived at my Top 10. You can easily guess most of the players who will be mentioned here today. I don’t think there are any huge surprises. In fact, it’s the order of the Top 10 that will, hopefully, interest you most. And picking that order has been a challenge.

Thanks to everyone for reading the blog this week. City League basketball is always a hot topic, one of my favorite topics. When my career is finished, I will look back on my years of covering high school sports – and in particular City League basketball – as some of my most enjoyable.

Now, here goes:

10) Randy Canfield, Southeast – Canfield was a giant of a man, or so those of us who were in junior high in Derby at the time thought. He dominated the City League in the late-1960s with his size, true, but Canfield also had fine skills. At 6-foot-9, he wasn’t a clunker, he could move. And he had great touch. If not for some injuries, he would have had a better career at Kansas. He couldn’t have had a much better career in the City League.

9) Taj Gray, East – In the mold of former East player Korleone Young, Gray was a dominant inside force for the Blue Aces during the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. His reputation preceded him at East and he lived up to every ounce of it. Gray was 6-8 and could run the floor with the guards. He had a perimeter game, but was most dangerous in transition and in the low post. Fantastic all-around player.

8) Adrian Griffin, East – If you’re been following the Top 50 list, you can see how many great players have gone to East. And Griffin is the best among them, if you ask me. I wondered how his game – based so much in the low post – would translate to college. But Griffin not only made it work at Seton Hall, he spent a lot of years in the NBA. The left-handed Griffin was a magician around the basket and a relentless rebounder. He’s been gone from the City League for 20 years. I’ve missed watching him play.

7) Conner Frankamp, North – Has any player sparked more debate in recent years than the 6-foot-1 Frankamp? But I’m not sure I understand what all the debate is about. Quite simply, he’s the greatest scorer in City League history and he still has a season to play. Remember, Ricky Ross’ single-game scoring record of 47 points stood for 32 years before Frankamp broke it last season with a 52-point performance against Northwest. This season, he’s scored 48 points twice and 47 points another two times. Amazing shooter and his game goes beyond just being able to score. A year from now, Frankamp won’t be No. 7.

6) Aubrey Sherrod, Heights – What a sweet left-handed stroke. When people talk about their disappointment at not having a three-point line earlier in high school basketball, they’re talking about Sherrod. It seems like most of the shots he took for the Falcons from 1978-81 were from three-point range. It also seems like he didn’t miss many.

5) Greg Dreiling, Kapaun Mount Carmel – Dreiling is still the biggest guy – 7-1 – to ever play in the City League. I think I’m right about that. I know there was a 7-footer at West by the name of David Bowlsby (I think I’m right on that name), but he wasn’t quite as tall as Dreiling. And he didn’t have nearly the skills of Dreiling, who until a couple of weeks ago was the leading scorer in City League history. Dreiling, a 1981 Kapaun graduate, had great hands. And he wasn’t clumsy, the way most kids who grow to such an astonishing height at such a young age can be. Dominant player.

4) Antoine Carr, Heights – I’m shocked that Carr made the All-City team only once, during his senior season in 1978-79. That shows not only the quality depth of players in the league at the time, but also perhaps the shortsightedness of the voters. At 6-9, Carr could run and jump and shoot and rebound. He had the boyish enthusiasm to accentuate his immense talents. A true City League legend.

3) Perry Ellis, Heights – There are those who will put Ellis at the top of their list. And with a solid argument. He is already the only three-time All-State player ever and will undoubtedly make it four soon. He has a chance to lead the Falcons to a fourth straight 6A state championship and Heights is on the verge of breaking Moundridge’s record 59-game winning streak; the Falcons can tie that mark with a win at Northwest tonight. Ellis has been square in the middle of things since the first game of his freshman season. He’s a class act and a fantastic player.

2) Darnell Valentine, Heights – It’s tough to rank Valentine, who could take over a game as a point guard, second in anything. Watching him intimidate his opponents was one of the most enjoyable parts of my job during my early years at The Eagle. Anybody who played against Valentine in those days knew they were in for one of the longest 32 minutes of basketball in their lives. He was so physical and so strong with thighs the size of tree trunks. And while nobody wanted to give Valentine much credit as a shooter, he was much better than average. I still get chills thinking of him locking down a poor, unsuspecting opponent.

1) Ricky Ross, South – I didn’t deserve such a good job at such a young age. But I was fortunate to have one that allowed me to see great high school players two or three times a week. And when my assignment was to cover a South game during the late-1970s, I knew Ross was going to put on a show. Go down the list of basketball attributes, and Ross gets an ‘A’ in all. He was a prolific scorer, but his mentality was the pass first, shoot second. He didn’t shy away from rebounding, despite a spindly frame on a 6-6 body. And Ross played defense because his coach, Bill Himebaugh, wouldn’t allow him not to.

I hope you have enjoyed this Top 50 list more for the memories than for the order of the players. I’ll be updating my blog later with more thoughts on putting this list together and I’ll include some of the outstanding players who were left off, but who just as easily could have been included.

Thanks again and have a wonderful weekend.