Wichita Heights' Perry Ellis selected as McDonald’s All-American

Heights senior Perry Ellis was named a McDonald’s All-American on Thursday and will be one of 24 seniors playing in the annual all-star basketball game March 28 at Chicago’s United Center.

Ellis, who averages 26.1 points and 9.7 rebounds, set the City League scoring record this season, breaking the record set by Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Greg Dreiling in 1981. Ellis is a three-time All-State selection, a three-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time Class 6A champion.

Heights will try to tie Moundridge for the state’s longest boys winning streak with a win at Northwest tonight.

Other Kansans named All-Americans were Leavenworth’s Wayne Simien (2001), Wichita’s Korleone Young (1998, while at Virginia’s Hargrave Academy), Lawrence’s Danny Manning (1984), Dreiling (1981), Heights’ Aubrey Sherrod (1981), Heights’ Antoine Carr (1979), South’s Ricky Ross (1979) and Heights’ Darnell Valentine (1977).