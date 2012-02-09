Varsity Basketball

February 09, 2012 5:00 AM

Wichita Heights' Perry Ellis selected as McDonald’s All-American

By Joanna Chadwick - The Wichita Eagle

Heights senior Perry Ellis was named a McDonald’s All-American on Thursday and will be one of 24 seniors playing in the annual all-star basketball game March 28 at Chicago’s United Center.

Ellis, who averages 26.1 points and 9.7 rebounds, set the City League scoring record this season, breaking the record set by Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Greg Dreiling in 1981. Ellis is a three-time All-State selection, a three-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time Class 6A champion.

Heights will try to tie Moundridge for the state’s longest boys winning streak with a win at Northwest tonight.

Other Kansans named All-Americans were Leavenworth’s Wayne Simien (2001), Wichita’s Korleone Young (1998, while at Virginia’s Hargrave Academy), Lawrence’s Danny Manning (1984), Dreiling (1981), Heights’ Aubrey Sherrod (1981), Heights’ Antoine Carr (1979), South’s Ricky Ross (1979) and Heights’ Darnell Valentine (1977).

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video