McPherson: BV West sneaks by Wichita North

North blended into its surroundings in the opening game of the McPherson Invitational on Thursday, but comfort wasn’t what Redskins coach Gary Squires was looking for.

Playing in front of a handful of fans in a gymnasium where nearly every utterance was audible, North often played just as quietly.

The Redskins led late but were overmatched in enthusiasm in the final three minutes, which Blue Valley West controlled to win 48-42.

North’s Conner Frankamp scored 28 points, but missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game with about 20 seconds to go.

"Intensity wasn’t where I wanted it to be," Squires said. “ You’ve got to play all four quarters, and I just thought we didn’t finish very well.”

North scored the first eight points, all by Frankamp, and led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Redskins were never as good again as they were during the first eight minutes, but the plodding pace prevented BV West from making a significant run.

The Jaguars cut into their deficit by using their height advantage. Center Joey Lillis missed his first four shots and committed two fouls in the first quarter, leaving BV West without its best post scorer and opening the lane for Frankamp to drive.

Collin Wiles, who led BV West with 20 points, kept the Jaguars afloat in the first half. With Lillis back in the second half, they thrived. He scored eight points in the third quarter, helping BV West tie the score three times.

"I think we’re a lot better team when Joey Lillis is in the game," BV West coach Donnie Campbell said. "We had him in and it made things a little easier for us."

The Jaguars took their first lead, 41-40, with 1:37 to go on Lillis’ three-point play. North led 38-34 with five minutes to go and the Redskins opted to play methodically with a two-possession lead.

BV West responded by implementing a full-court press that caught North off guard. It produced multiple turnovers as the Jaguars scored seven points in 54 seconds.

The Redskins missed two free throws in the fourth quarter, of heightened importance since they took seven free throws overall.

With North trailing 45-42, Frankamp’s deep three pointer went in and out with 20 seconds to go. After a free throw by BV West, the Redskins weren’t within one possession again. Frankamp made 11 of 25 shots but had one basket in the fourth.

"I just figured we wanted the ball in his hands," Squires said. "We came down and he had a good look, but the ball went in and out. He had some good looks, they just didn’t go down for him."

Wichita North (6-4) 13 8 11 10 — 42 BV West (7-3) 5 12 15 16 — 48

SM East (6-3) 15 15 19 30 — 79 Derby (7-2) 12 16 6 16 — 50

Free State (3-7) 8 17 16 11 — 52 Buhler (7-1) 12 10 14 14 — 50

