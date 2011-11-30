2011-12 basketball preview: Wichita East Blue Aces

BOYS

Coach

Ron Allen

265-120 in 17 seasons

Probable starters

G, Jalen Love, 6-2, Sr.

F, Nate Jackson, 6-5, Sr.

F, Larry Dennis, 6-7, Jr.

G, Kimron Burris, 6-2, Sr.

F, DeAnte Brandon, 6-6, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Deshawn Terrell, 5-8, Jr.

F, Luke Nespor, 6-6, Jr.

F, JJ Normore, 6-4, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

East will cause problems for teams because of their versatility, especially Jackson and Dennis. They not only have height and can be counted on to get points inside, but both can shoot from outside.

East (16-6) has depth throughout its lineup. Normore, Nespor and Brandon, who has recovered from a football injury, will be key inside players.

On the perimeter, it starts with Love, a four-year varsity player. There's also Burris and Terrell, along with Jackson, who will likely play more on the wing.

East hasn't been to the Class 6A tournament since finishing third in 2007-08 and the Aces are eager to end that drought.

GIRLS

Coach

James Cole

17-46 in three seasons

Probable starters

G, Relina Johnson, 5-7, Jr.

G, Tori Spann, 5-6, Jr.

G, Ceyaira Washington, 5-7, Sr.

G, Kimirra Lee, 5-6, So.

F, LayLay Reed, 5-8, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Domonique Clemons, 5-9, Jr.

G, Eileen Vlamis, 5-8, Jr.

G, Stephanie Givens, 5-9, So.

F, Raven Baldwin, 5-10, Jr.

F, Jade Carranza, 5-10, So.

BREAKDOWN

East (9-12) has improved its record each season under Cole, who believes the Aces could contend for a top-three finish in the City League. Johnson, a three-year varsity player, has the ability to score from the perimeter ordrive inside. She's also a tough defender who can block shots.

Spann and Washington distribute the ball well and are aggressive defensively. East must cut down on turnovers, though.

The Aces don't have much height, but Cole isn't averse to using five guards or counting on Reed, Clemons and Vlamis for rebounding.

Consistency is a key for the Aces to have their first winning season since 2006-07.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—Dodge City; 6—at South; 9—Southeast; 13—North; 16—at Carroll.

January

3—at West; 7—Kapaun (at Koch Arena); 10—at Northwest; 13—at Heights; 17—South (G); 19-21—at Dodge City tournament (B); 24—South (B); 26-28—at El Dorado tournament (G); 31—Carroll.

February

3—at North; 7—at Southeast; 10—at Kapaun; 14—West; 17—Northwest; 21—Heights.