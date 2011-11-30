2011-12 basketball preview: Goddard Lions

Boys

Coach

Kyle Taylor

First season

PROBABLE STARTERS

F Jordan Rempe 6-3 Sr.

F Colin Nevi l6-3 Jr.

G Alex Shoemaker 6-0 Sr.

G Tanner Lanterman 5-10 Sr.

G Brit Hanson 6-1 Sr.

TOP RESERVES

F Dillon Parker 6-2 Sr.

F James Lawson 6-2 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Shoemaker is the lone returning starter, but he's not the only player with experience.

Taylor begins his first season as coach at Goddard and will benefit from a veteran group.

"We've got six seniors who played together here of awhile and that should be an advantage for us."

Taylor said Goddard needs to control the pace of games. "We'll get out and run a little bit, press a little bit. We'll speed it up when it's to our advantage."

Though he's new to Goddard, Taylor isn't new to the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League. He was an assistant at Andover Central.

GIRLS

Coach

Lee Keller

304-127 in 18 seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G Ashley Foss 5-7 Sr.

F Leslie Rausch 5-9 Sr.

F Tiffany Scoggins 5-11 Sr.

G Morgan Bohanon 5-7 So.

G Emily Rausch 5-8 So.

BREAKDOWN

The combined effect of graduation and the opening of Eisenhower leaves the Lions light on experience. Foss, who plays point guard, and Rausch are the only players with varsity experience. There are four seniors and no juniors on the roster.

Keller says the coaching approach has been modified to help new players adapt. "Back to the very, very basics. Real simple stuff. Really, we're starting from scratch," he said.

But Keller says there's potential in the younger players.

"There's about three or four good athletes, they just don't have a lot of basketball experience," he said. "We have to help teach them to be successful."

-- Tom Seals

THE SCHEDULE

December

2—Campus; 6— at Dodge City; 9— at McPherson; 13— at Valley Center; 16— Arkansas City.

January

6—at Andover Central; 10— Andover; 14— at Carroll; 17— Hutchinson (G); 19-21— at Chanute tournament (B); 20— Eisenhower (G); 24— at Hutchinson (B); 26-28— McPherson tournament (G); 27— Eisenhower (B); 31— Salina Central.

February

3—Andover Central; 7— McPherson; 10— Valley Center; 14— at Arkansas City; 21— at Eisenhower; 24— at Andover.