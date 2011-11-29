2011-12 basketball preview: Campus Colts

BOYS

Coach

Josh Axline

23-61 in four seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

F Jacob Pike 6-4 Sr.

G Jordan Sparks 5-9 Jr.

F Austin Vaden 6-1 Jr.

TOP RESERVES

F Colton Flax 6-2 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

The Colts struggled through a 5-16 season despite a deep senior class that is now gone. Those seniors took more than three-fourths of Campus' scoring and more than half of the Colts' rebounding, so many of the returning players will see expanded roles.

In Axline's tenure the Colts have had height advantages on few teams. That will likely be the case again in 2011-12, but with the presence of Pike, Campus has a more prototypical post player than it has in the recent past. Pike will probably be counted on to stabilize Campus on defense and on the boards.

Without superior size, Campus could look to control the pace by playing an uptempo style. Sparks is the top returning guard and could be relied upon to help the Colts' halfco! urt offense by manning the perimeter and to lead the fast break.

GIRLS

Josh Curtiss

20-43 in three seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G Logan Vann 5-7 Sr.

F Kaitlyn Keck 5-10 Sr.

G Ashley Krier 5-6 Sr.

G Bailey Clark 5-6 Jr.

TOP RESERVES

C Hayley Howe 5-9 Sr.

G Alyson Krier 5-6 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Without many proven scorers, Curtiss may have to wait for one to develop as the season progresses. In the meantime, he'll have the Colts (6-15) squarely focused on defense. With a plan to keep opponents off-balance, Campus will change defense frequently but be based around man-to-man.

Sixty-five percent of the Colts' scoring is gone, and it's likely that several players will have to chip in to replace that production. If a significant portion comes from one player, it could be Vann, the top returner. She averaged 5.5 points.

Campus' chances to win will improve if they keep to low-scoring games. They're looking for drawn-out possessions tha! t can lull opponents and also give the Colts a defensive advantage. Th e senior-led Colts won't outsize many opponents, so many of those long possessions could end with shots from the perimeter.

Schedule

December_ 2 at Goddard 6 Hutchinson 9 at Maize 13 Newton 16 Derby

January_3 at Goddard Eistenhower 6 at Salina South 10 at Salina Central 13 Goddard Eisenhower 16-21 El Dorado tournament (boys) 17 at Valley Center (girls) 23-28 Mulvane tournament (girls) 27 at Valley Center (boys) 31 at Andover Central

February_3 Salina South 10 at Hutchinson 14 at Derby 17 Maize 21 at Newton 23 Salina Central