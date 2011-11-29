2011-12 basketball preview: Valley Center Hornets

BOYS

Coach

John Wetig

First season

PROBABLE STARTERS

C Kirby McCallum 6-2 Sr.

G Brandon Tormey 5-8 Jr.

TOP RESERVES

G Garrett Reeves 5-11 Jr.

G Dustin Hadley 6-0 Sr.

G Zach Brown 5-11 So.

F Hunter Rogers 6-6 So.

BREAKDOWN

Wetig takes over a nearly total rebuilding effort, with significant turnover from a team that won four games. No starters return, and even the number of seniors is thin.

McCallum, at 6-foot-2, is the starting center, which best indicates the Hornets' lack of size. They hope to offset that by playing fast and shooting well from the perimeter. The lack of experience allows first-year coach Wetig a chance to experiment, and he could give younger players a chance to prove themselves.

Two important sophomores are Brown and Rogers. Brown has ball-handling and shooting ability and Wetig believes he can blossom as the season and his career progress. Rogers is a work in progress, but his height is impossible to ignore.

GIRLS

Coach

Daniel Smith

10-32 in two seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

F Madison Wedekind 5-6 Jr.

F Morgan Wedekind 5-6 Jr.

G Kelsey Luna 5-6 Sr.

F Megan Williams 5-11 Jr.

F Taylor Johnson 5-9 Jr.

TOP RESERVES

F Elayna Coleman 5-11 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Valley Center could be primed for a breakout season. The Hornets' youth has been difficult to overcome during the past two seasons, but now that 2009-10's freshmen are juniors, a significant jump from their 5-16 record is possible.

The Wedekind twins give Valley Center balance, as they are both factors scoring and rebounding. No Hornets player averaged more than seven points last year, but they're usually more effective when keeping games defense-oriented.

Valley Center may need to establish a reliable scorer to make the turnaround happen. Four players averaged at least four points, but none were consistent enough to help the Hornets to a significant winning streak. They're at their best when shooting well from the perimeter and allowing guards to create their own shots.

—Jeffrey Lutz

THE SCHEDULE

December

6-10_Cheney tournament 13_Goddard 16_at Andover

January

3_Arkansas City 6_at McPherson 10_Andover Central 13_Salina South 17_Campus (girls) 19-21_Valley Center tournament (boys) 26-28_El Dorado tournament (girls) 27_Campus (boys) 31_at Goddard Eisenhower

February

3_Andover 10_at Goddard 14_Goddard Eisenhower 17_at Arkansas City 21_McPherson 23_at Andover Central