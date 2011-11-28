2011-12 basketball preview: Andover Trojans

BOYS

Coach

Ryan Harshaw

9-12 in one season

PROBABLE STARTERS

F Robert Peare 6-6 Sr.

TOP RESERVES

F Tyler Kvasnicka 6-3 Jr.

G Brady Carter 5-10 Jr.

F Dallas Brune r6-6 Jr.

G Austin Beahm 6-2 So.

BREAKDOWN

Harshaw took over the program in less-than-ideal conditions right before last season. Now with a full off-season of his system in place, things are looking up. "We're able to do some things at this point of the year that we weren't able to last season," Harshaw says.

Peare is the only certainty returning to the team. That means the team must trust in Harshaw's philosophy, which he describes as "disciplined, smart and detailed."

Andover will have to win as a team, as Harshaw expects to have to grind out victories through tough defense and fundamentals.

GIRLS

Coach

Max Hamblin

76-55 in seven seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G Sydney Tilson 5-7 Jr.

G Jaylyn Agnew 5-1 0Fr.

G Audrey Meisch 5-11 Sr.

F Kelsey Dick 6-0 Sr.

F Katy Larsen 6-1 Sr.

TOP RESERVES

F Hannah Larsen 6-0 Sr.

G Camille Hantla 5-8 Sr.

G Jolyn Hallmark 5-6 Jr.

G Dion Hallmark 5-6 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Not many teams will be able to handle the Trojans down low with their combo of Dick and Larsen, both at least 6-foot tall. Pair that with Meisch's complete skill-set and Andover is a dangerous offensive squad.

The question mark will be the guard play for Andover, which will have to replace both of its main ballhandlers. Hamblin will likely lean on Tilson, who is inexperienced. "We've got some scrappy guards, but how they handle things is going to be key for us," Hamblin says.

After a 16-win season last year, Hamblin hopes to repeat that success. "I think (Meisch) is one of the better girls in the area," Hamblin said. "We have a go-to player in her and a lot of strong role players. We've got a pretty solid team."

—Taylor Eldridge

THE SCHEDULE

December

2—at Goddard Eisenhower; 10— West; 13— at McPherson; 16— Valley Center.

January

3—at Andover Central; 6— Arkansas City; 10— at Goddard; 14— at Garden City; 16-21— at Salina South tournament; 24— at Salina South; 27— Salina Central; 31— Maize.

February

3—at Valley Center; 7— Goddard Eisenhower; 10—McPherson; 17— Andover Central; 21— at Arkansas City; 24— Goddard.