Varsity Basketball

November 28, 2011 12:00 AM

2011-12 basketball preview: Andale Indians

BOYS

Coach

Jeff Buchanan

62-49 in five seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Derek Mobley, 5-11, Sr.

G, Daniel Kihle, 6-0, Sr.

G, Cole Meierhoff, 6-0, Sr.

F, James Bogner, 6-3, Sr.

F, Andrew Bergkamp, 6-6, Sr.

TOP RESERVES

G, Ben Seiler, 6-4, Jr.

F, Gerad Deaver, 6-6, Jr.

F, Chase Pote, 6-3, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Buchanan has turned Andale into a consistent winner through its dedication to defense. "We definitely want to follow those footsteps," Buchanan says. "It's something that's helped us a lot in the past."

Six seniors back is comforting to Buchanan, who expects another push for a state tournament bid. Bergkamp, at 6-6, gives Andale a mismatch for most opposing defenses.

The offense might not always be pretty, but Andale expects to win games with its defense. That hasn't changed, and the Indians should once again a hard-nosed squad.

GIRLS

Coach

Mark Kerschen

296-163 in 20 seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Julie Lies, 5-6, Sr.

F, Jill Ast, 5-5, Sr.

F, Rachel Eck, 5-7, Jr.

F, Bailey VenJohn, 5-9, Sr.

TOP RESERVES

G, Emily Rowland, 5-3, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Kerschen is up front about his team's offense. "We're not going to outscore anybody," Kerschen says, "we've got to believe in getting stops and keeping the score in the 35-point range. I think we have enough in us to get 35."

The team's defensive stopper, Emily Hein, is out for the season. That was a blow, but Kerschen still thinks Andale's defense will live up to its stingy reputation.

There's not much height to work with, so Andale will have to find different ways to rebound. Ast, last season's leading scorer, provides stability and a go-to player for the Indians.

—Taylor Eldridge

THE SCHEDULE

December

6—at Buhler; 9—at Augusta; 13—Wellington; 16—Circle.

January

3—at Clearwater; 6—Collegiate; 10—at Maize South; 13—El Dorado; 16-21—at Halstead tournament (B); 20—at Mulvane (G); 26-28—at McPherson tournament (G); 27—at Mulvane (B); 31—Winfield.

February

2—Buhler; 7—at Rose Hill; 10—at Wellington; 14—at Circle; 17—at Collegiate; 21—Clearwater; 23—Maize South.

