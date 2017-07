Other area high school basketball capsules

AV-CTL

Note: Go to VarsityKansas.com to see past previews on other AV-CTL teams, or see the schedule on this page to see when other schools will be previewed.

Boys

Arkansas City

Coach: Anthony Brantley, third season.

Last season: 3-18, 0-10 AV-CTL II (6th).

Players to watch: Justin Spencer, 6-0, sr., G; David Boxman, 6-3, sr., F; Wes Brantley, 6-3, sr., F; Keegan Murphy, 5-11, sr., G; Dakota Stewart, 6-2, sr., F.

Buhler

Coach: Dennis Wahlgren, second season.

Last season: 19-5, 10-0 AV-CTL III (1st).

Players to watch: Trevor Torgerson, 5-10, sr., G; J.P. Lohrentz, 6-2, sr., G; Brandon Givens, 6-2, sr., G; Quinton Allen, 5-11, sr., G; Brandon Temel, 6-2, sr., F.

Hutchinson

Coach: Nathan Henry, third season.

Last season: 13-9, 8-4 AV-CTL I (3rd).

Players to watch: Trevor Turner, 5-10, jr., G; Lucas Munds, 6-1, sr., F; Ronald Boyd, 5-9, sr., G; Jerome Roehm, 6-5, sr., F; Eric Roberts, 6-0, sr., G.

McPherson

Coach: Kurt Kinnamon, 17th season.

Last season: 24-1, 10-0 AV-CTL II (1st).

Players to watch: Jordan Hart, 6-0, sr., G; Travell Robinson, 6-2, sr., F; Cody Cape, 6-2, sr., F; Chase Miller, 6-0, sr., G; Luke Reber, 5-10, sr., G.

Salina Central

Coach: Doug Finch, eighth season.

Last season: 17-5, 11-1 AV-CTL I (1st).

Players to watch: Kyle McQuaige, 5-11, sr., G; Treyton Hines, 6-4, so., G; Mark Vaugh, 6-3, jr., G; Grayson Jones, 6-4, sr., F; Jackson Rolfs, 6-2, sr., G.

Salina South

Coach: Matt Renk, fourth season.

Last season: 12-9, 6-6 AV-CTL I (4th).

Players to watch: Conner Ryan, 6-1, jr., G; Ethan Mitchell, 6-3, so., F; Justin Davis, 6-3, sr., F; Justin Stonebraker, 5-10, so., G; Kaleb Renk, 6-1, jr., G.

Wellington

Coach: Brian Buchanan, eighth season.

Last season: 11-11, 4-6 AV-CTL IV (4th).

Players to watch: Levi Gurley, 5-10, sr., G; Ryan Jenkins, 6-4, sr., F; Taylan Ybarra, 6-3, sr., F.

Winfield

Coach: Troy Lallemand, third season.

Last season: 7-15, 5-5 AV-CTL III (3rd).

Players to watch: Matt Kaiser, 5-10, sr., G; Landon Fox, 5-8, jr., G; Seth Bryan, 6-3, sr., F; Tucker Hoover, 6-4, jr., F; Sam Bertholf, 6-1, so., G.

Girls

Arkansas City

Coach: Roxi Bratcher, fourth season.

Last season: 2-19, 0-10 AV-CTL II (6th).

Players to watch: Mary Brantley, 6-2, sr., F; Caitlynn McVey, 5-7, sr., F; Rakiyah Taylor, 5-6, sr., G; Asia Buss, 5-4, sr., G; Kelcey O'Daniel, 5-6, sr., G.

Buhler

Coach: Brennan Torgerson, seventh season.

Last season: 11-11, 7-3 AV-CTL III (2nd).

Players to watch: Josie Williams, 5-11, jr., F; Taryn Torgerson, 6-0, so., F; Bridget Winter, 5-7, sr., G; Kim Patterson, 5-4, sr., G; Lindy Sasse, 5-6, sr., G.

Hutchinson

Coach: Tom Clark, fifth season.

Last season: 8-13, 4-8 AV-CTL I (5th).

Players to watch: Taylor Mayes, 6-0, sr., F; Bri Starks, 6-0, sr., F; Shelby Morford, 5-9, sr., G.

McPherson

Coach: Chris Strathman, seventh season.

Last season: 22-3, 10-0 AV-CTL II (1st).

Players to watch: Tanner Hein, 5-3, sr., G; Ashton Bruner, 5-10, sr., F; Katelyn Loecker, 6-0, jr., F; Hailey Ruder, 5-7, jr., G; Abby Pedersen, 5-8, so., G.

Salina Central

Coach: Geoff Andrews, third season.

Last season: 11-10, 6-6 AV-CTL I (4th).

Players to watch: Shaelyn Martin, 6-1, so., F; Emily Wood, 5-5, so., G; Maddy Shetlar, 5-8, sr., G; Mackenzie Morris, 5-5, so., G; Hailey Mayfield, 5-9, so., F.

Salina South

Coach: Jason Hooper, fifth season.

Last season: 19-3, 10-2 AV-CTL I (2nd).

Players to watch: Megan Holloway, 5-9, jr., G; Janai Mitchell, 6-0, jr., F; Cassidy Cook, 5-11, jr., F; Brooke Lanoue, 5-7, sr., G; Evelyn Fagan, 5-7, sr., G.

Wellington

Coach: Kevin Hackerott, fourth season.

Last season: 14-8, 5-5 AV-CTL IV (4th).

Players to watch: Erianna Adams, 5-4, sr., G; Dani Anderson, 5-10, sr., F; Ashlyn Whaley, 5-4, sr., G; Kailey Jenkins, 5-7, jr., G; Savannah Cornejo, 5-7, jr., G.

Winfield

Coach: Heath Elliott, second season.

Last season: 2-19, 2-8 AV-CTL II (5th).

Players to watch: Ayla Butler, 5-8, sr., F; Madison Hovey, 5-7, sr., F; Sydnie Lowther, 5-6, sr., G; McKenzie Thiel, 5-4, so., G; Alicia Feck, 5-6, jr., F.

Central Plains

Note: Go to VarsityKansas.com to see past previews on other CPL teams, or see the schedule on this page to see when other schools will be previewed.

Boys

Belle Plaine

Coach: Brett Mohr, ninth season. Last season: 7-14. Players to watch: Gabe Stewart, 5-9, sr., G; Dakota Richardson, 5-10, sr., G; Tyler Jantz, 6-0, sr., G/F; Storm Scott, 6-0, sr., G/F

Bluestem

Coach: Gavin Wuthrich, first season. Last season: NA. Players to watch: Cody Lewis, 6-2, sr., F; Matt Womacks, 5-11, sr., G; Cade Minnick, 6-1, sr., F; Dylan Chilcott, 5-11, sr., G.

Chaparral

Coach: Josh Inslee, fourth season. Last season: 1-20. Players to watch: Scotty McCartney, 6-4, sr., C; Jansen Parsons, 5-10, jr., G; Justin Struble, 5-11, jr. G; Trevor Copenhaven, 6-1, jr., G.

Conway Springs

Coach: James O'Brien, eighth season. Last season: 15-8. Players to watch: Jordan Ast, 5-9, sr., G; Joseph Gerber, 6-3, sr., G/F; Matt Seiwert, 6-2, sr., F; Travis Echelberry, 6-7, jr., C.

Douglass

Coach: Ty Unrau, second season. Last season: 16-6. Players to watch: Ronnie Sobanek, 5-10, sr., G; Payton Fraley, 5-10, sr., G; Koal Gibson, 5-10, sr. G; Kyle Troxler, 6-3, sr., F.

Medicine Lodge

Coach: Paul Totty, first season. Last season: 12-8. Players to watch: Bryan Hellman, 6-5, sr., G; Matt Hargett, 6-5, sr., F; Kelvin Shinliver, 6-0, sr., G; Jake Beecher, 5-7, sr., G.

Girls

Belle Plaine

Coach: Brant Brittingham, seventh season. Last season: 9-12. Players to watch: Annmarie Maersky, 5-7 sr., F; Morgan Crenshaw, 5-5, sr., G; Ciarra Myers, 5-7, jr., F; Jamie Wilkerson, 5-2, sr., G.

Bluestem

Coach: Branigun Gomez, second season. Last season: 8-13. Players to watch: Brandee Oliver, 5-3, jr., G; Casady Marlnee, 5-9, so., G; Hannah Davis, 5-4, jr., G; Candis Remsberg, 5-10, jr., F.

Chaparral

Coach: Justin Hill, sixth season. Last season: 4-17. Players to watch: Sierra Smith, 5-7, sr., G; Haley McKee, 5-10, jr., F; Amelia Ballard, 5-8, jr., F.

Conway Springs

Coach: Ryan Rusco, sixth season. Last season: 11-11. Players to watch: Abby Koester, 5-4, sr., Chelsea Ebenkamp, 5-3, jr., Alyssa Smith, 5-6, jr., Brittney May, 5-7, jr.

Douglass

Coach: Shelby Green, third season. Last season: 5-16. Players to watch: Sarah Wright, 5-7, jr., G; Zoey Green, 5-10, jr., F; Kaylee Stout, 5-7, jr., F; Savannah Wright, 5-6, sr., G.

Medicine Lodge

Coach: Lowell Dohrmann, 31st season. Last season: 14-8. Players to watch: Ali Rogers, 5-8, sr., G; Addie Roe, 5-7, jr., G; Cassidy Stimpert, 5-10, sr., F.

Other area teams

Boys

Argonia

Coach: Bob Almanza, sixth season. Last season: 2-19. Players to watch: : Ben Peetoom, 6-2, sr.; Matt Fitch, 5-10, sr.; Shawn Lovelace, 6-2, sr.; Lance Conklin, 6-0, jr.

Attica

Coach: David McFerren, ninth season. Last season: 1-19. Players to watch: : Austin Tompkinson, 5-10, sr., G; Austin Newberry, 5-6, so., G; Jack Devinney, 5-8, so., G; Vince Ramirez, 5-10, jr., F; Jordan Pinkston, 6-0, jr., C.

Burrton

Coach: Ralph Butler, 32nd season. Last season: 5-16. Players to watch: : Trae Lane, 5-3, jr., G, Taylor King, 6-0, sr., F; Miguel Rivera, 5-9, Sr, F.

Caldwell

Coach: Daniel Jantz, second season. Last season: 13-7. Players to watch: : Darin Ward, 5-8, fr., G; Alec Webster, 6-0, jr., G-F; Devan York, 6-2, so., C.

Canton-Galva

Coach: Jake Sims, second season. Last season: 6-15. Players to watch: : Nick Vogts, 5-8, sr., G; Justin Hiller, 5-8, sr., G; Tyler Miller, 6-0, sr., F; Curtis Evans, 5-11, sr., F.

Cedar Vale-Dexter

Coach: Kenton Tennal, first season. Last season: 8-12. Players to watch: Brett Chumplin, 6-4, sr., G; Devon Ames, 6-1, jr., G; John Donaldson, 6-1, sr., F; Brock Puddon, 6-1, sr., G.

Central-Burden

Coach: Shane Walter, fourth season. Last season: 7-13. Players to watch: Austin Mettling, 6-2, jr., G-F; Bo Savage, 6-1, sr., G-F; Joe Hopper, 5-5, jr., G.

Centre

Coach: Gregg Wyatt, third season. Last season: 14-9. Players to watch: Trevor Hageberg, 6-3, sr., F; Kordell Harding, 6-1, sr., F; Shane Methvin, 5-9, sr., G; Justin Deines, 5-9, jr., G

Cunningham

Coach: Steve Miller, N-A. Last season: 12-10. Players to watch: Nick Huhman, 5-9, jr., G; Garrett Beat, 6-1, sr., F; Jordan Schaller, 6-2, jr., F; Hunter Hope, 5-8, sr., G.

Eureka

Coach: Mike Pitko, third season. Last season: 3-17 . Players to watch: Hunter Moore, 6-3, sr., G; DaQota Williams, 6-4, sr., C; Tyler Kuhn, 5-10, sr., G; Billy Holcomb, 6-1, sr., C.

Fairfield

Coach: Todd Cossman, first season. Last season: 4-17. Players to watch: Ryan Waters, 6-0, sr., F; Ryan Ewy, 5-8, so., G; Eric Schoenecker, 5-7, so., G; Brendan Baker, 5-9, sr., G.

Flinthills

Coach: Don Wedel, fith season. Last season: 13-10. Players to watch: Kyle Vogt, 6-3, sr., F; Shae Selhost, 6-4, sr., F; Bobby Phillips, 6-1, jr., F; Dakota Bevan, 5-11, sr., G; Barrett Simon, 5-6, jr., G.

Goessel

Coach: Curtis Guhr, first season. Last season: 11-11. Players to watch: Braden Unruh, 6-0, sr., G; Davis Cook, 6-4, jr., F; Trey Schmidt, 5-11, jr., G.

Halstead

Coach: Tony Hoops, first season. Last season: 12-10. Players to watch: Andrew Pjesky, 6-1, sr., G-F; Blake Bohling, 5-10, jr., G; Ryan Bibb, 5-10, sr., G; Devon Bibb, 5-10, sr., G.

Haven

Coach: Lonnie Paramore, fourth season. Last season: 13-8. Players to watch: : Caden Ford, 5-8, sr., G; Dylan Miller, 5-8, sr., F; Patrick Blrvins, 6-0, sr., F.

Hesston

Coach: Greg Raleigh, first season. Last season: 17-5. Players to watch: : Trevor Pauls, 5-10, sr., G; Evan Roth, 6-1, sr., F; John Birch,6-1, jr., F-C; Ryan Lorimor,6-1, jr., F.

Hillsboro

Coach: Darrel Knoll, sixth season. Last season: 12-9. Players to watch: : Grant Sheway, 6-3, sr., F; Aaron Klassen, 6-1, sr., F.; Josh Wiebe, 6-0, sr., G; Josh Richert, 6-3, jr., F.

Hutchinson Trinity

Coach: Joe Hammersmith, 18th season. Last season: NA. Players to watch: Dustin Ohl, 6-2, sr., C; Chad Pauly, 6-2, jr. C; Tom Mailloux, 5-10, jr. G-F; Caleb Brening, 5-9, sr., G

Inman

Coach: Brett Froese, second season. Last season: 16-6. Players to watch: Josh Miller, 5-9, jr., G; Tyler Cottum, 5-11, so., G, Alex Ropp, 6-4, jr., C, Lance Schroeder, sr., C.

Kingman

Coach: Steve Bangert, third season. Last season: 3-18. Players to watch: Mikabe Erdman, 6-3, sr., G; Lyle Adelhardt, 5-11, sr., G; Blaine Boswell, 6-2, sr., C; Mike Meng, 6-0, sr., F.

Madison

Coach: Lance Tally, first season. Last season: 13-9. Players to watch: Collin Kile, 6-1, sr., G-F; Bubba Smith, 6-1, sr., F; Sean West, 5-8, sr., G. Willie Derryberry, 6-0, jr., F.

Marion

Coach: Jeff McMillin, fourth season. Last season: 8-13. Players to watch: Jordan Hett, 6-0, jr., G; Jacob Harper, 6-2, jr., G; Scott Jones, 6-3, sr., C; Mikael Antoszyk, 5-6, sr., G.

Moundridge

Coach: Vance Unrau, 25th season. Last season: 17-6. Players to watch: Trey Unrau, 5-11, sr., G; Daniel Ratzlaff, 5-9, jr., G; Alex Otte, 5-11, sr., G-F; Cooper Wedel, 6-0, sr., G.

Nickerson

Coach: Ryan Duft, ninth season. Last season: 9-11. Players to watch: Quinton Crandall, 6-0, sr., G; Austin Phillips, 6-1, sr., F; Taylor Nisly, 5-11, sr., G; Ryan O'Toole, 6-1, jr., F.

Norwich

Coach: Grant Kater, first season. Last season: 11-11. Players to watch: Jake VanGiezen, 6-0, sr., G; Harrison Magruder, 6-3, sr., C; Jason Balzer, 6-4, sr., F; William Vulgamore, 5-8, sr., G.

Oxford

Coach: Kyle Green, sixth season. Last season: 8-14. Players to watch: Gage Burkes, 6-4, jr., F-G; Alex White, 5-11, sr., G; Brad Brown, 5-10, sr., G; Alex Jones, 5-11, jr., G; Garret Kennedy, 6-4, jr., F.

Peabody-Burns

Coach: Brian Simmonds, fifth season. Last season: 5-16. Players to watch: : Matt Hiebert, 6-2, sr., F; Austin Savage, 5-8, jr., G; Brody Kyle, 6-2, sr., F.

Pratt Skyline

Coach: Justin Miltner, fifth season. Last season: 5-12. Players to watch: : Mitchell Gates, 5-8, sr.; Easton Burgardt, 6-4, sr., Brennan Stotts, 5-8, sr.

Remington

Coach: Rod Browning, sixth season. Last season: 14-8. Players to watch: Caleb Cherryholmes, 5-11, sr., G; Caleb Tanner, 6-1, jr., F; Kyle Regier, 6-0, jr., G-F. Tim Wedel, 6-2, sr., F.

Sedgwick

Coach: Darren Crumrine, 18th season. Last season: 9-12. Players to watch: : Elliott Money, 5-8, sr., G; Daniel Vogt, 6-1, sr., G; Trent Stucky, 5-10, sr., F; Logan Thompson, 6-2, sr., F; Levi Vogt, 6-3, sr., F.

Smoky Valley

Coach: Doug Schneider, first season. Last season: 19-5. Players to watch: : Greyson Pihl, 5-11, sr., G; Nick Deterding, 5-11, sr., G; Quinn Dippel, 5-6, sr., G.

South Haven

Coach: Darren McDorman, tenth season. Last season : 23-3. Players to watch: Blake Wilkey, 6-2, sr., F; Austin Showman, 6-1, jr., G; Andrew Lowe, 6-3, jr., C; Hunter Ray, 6-0, jr., F-C.

Sunrise Christian

Coach: Kyle Lindsted, 12th season. Last season: 24-4. Players to watch: : Buddy Hield, 6-4, sr.; Lawrence Fejokwu, 6-9, sr., F; Vequan Clark, 6-0, sr., G; Franklin Uzonwanne, 6-7, sr., F.

Udall

Coach: John Mayes, third season. Last season: 16-6. Players to watch: : Michael Propst, 6-4, jr., G-F; Colton White, 5-10, sr., G; Logan Beard, 5-9, sr., G; Dylan Messer, 5-11, sr., F.

Word of Life

Coach: Ryan Hujing, fourth season. Last season: 23-9. Players to watch: Jamal Jones, 5-10, sr., G; Titus Guness, 6-0, sr., G; Mindaugas Kacinas, 6-8, sr., F; Milos Bozoric, 6-8, sr., F.

Girls

Argonia

Coach: Dixie Brewster, sixth season. Last season: 25-0. Players to watch: : Rachel Simon , 5-7, sr., F; Jaci Peetoom, 5-7, sr., G; Olivia Brantley, so., G; Haylea Hessman , 5-10, so., F.

Attica

Coach: Bret Ricke, fourth season. Last season: 1-16. Players to watch: : Brittany Ricke, 5-6, sr., F; Kelsey Fly, 5-7, sr., F; Jessie Murphy, 5-5, sr., G.

Burrton

Coach: Tyler Hoopes, third season. Last season: 9-11. Players to watch: : Mariah Fresen, sr., G-F; Elizabeth Simoneau, sr., G; Miranda Day, sr., F.

Caldwell

Coach: Cory Ward, 13th season. Last season: 11-10. Players to watch: : Taberie Halling, 5-6, sr., G; Kambree York, 5-6, so., G. Kami Nimitz, 5-11, sr., F.

Canton-Galva

Coach: Barry Fritz, sixth season. Last season: 4-15. Players to watch: : Scarlet Gagnebin, 5-4, sr., G; Helena Clausing, 5-7, jr., F; Darci Enns, 5-9, sr., F.

Central-Burden

Coach: Greg Mettling, 11th season. Last season: 6-15. Players to watch: Shalynn Shepherd, 5-10, sr., F; Shelby Bannister, 5-6, so., G.

Centre

Coach: Alan Stahlecker, third season. Last season: 10-11. Players to watch: Anna Weber, 5-9, jr., G-F; Bryanna Svoboda, 5-7, so., G; Cacey Simons, 5-9, so., F; Theo Kassebaum, 5-4, sr., G.

Cunningham

Coach: Eric Meyers, third season. Last season: 8-13. Players to watch: Lissy Albers, 5-6, sr., G-F; Bayleigh Meyers, 5-4, sr., G-F; Brooke Kerschen, 5-5, jr., F; Kelsey Ricke, jr., G

Eureka

Coach: Stacey Hart, first season. Last season: 17-5. Players to watch: Randee Corns, 5-7, sr., G; Haley Pitko, 5-8, sr., G; Bailee Barrett, 5-9, sr., F; Ashlen Schwartz, 5-2, jr., G.

Fairfield

Coach: Chris Hewitt, third season. Last season: 4-16. Players to watch: Brandy Burns, 5-6, jr., G; Kristen Roberts, 5-8, jr., G; Brittany Carter, 5-10, jr., F; Caitlyn Owens, 5-9, jr., F;

Flinthills

Coach: Erik Sorum, first season. Last season: 3-18. Players to watch: Kellie Naill, 5-7, sr., G; Jamie Bell, 5-6, jr., G; Tara Kemp, 5-3, jr., F.

Goessel

Coach: Ryan Hoopes, sixth season. Last season: 6-14. Players to watch: Aimee Flaming, 5-3, sr., G; D'Ambra Kruger, 5-9, sr., G; Jessica Harvey, 5-5, jr., G; Johanna Hoffman, 5-6, jr., G; Alex Hiebert, 5-11, jr., C.

Halstead

Coach: Jay Myers, 14th season. Last season: 1-20. Players to watch: Simone Donaldson, 5-7, sr., F; Alyssa Talbot, 5-5, jr., G; Morgan Matlack, 5-5, jr., G.

Haven

Coach: Dwight Roper, 16th season. Last season: 20-4. Players to watch: : Ashley Rodgers, 5-10, jr., F ; Hailey Davis, 5-8, jr., G; Paige Chamberlain, 5-11, sr., F; Elizabeth Preisser, 5-10, sr., F; Tayler Boese, 5-7, sr., G.

Hesston

Coach: Matt Richardson, seventh season. Last season: 16-7. Players to watch: : Samantha Short, 5-9, sr., F; Laci McCartney, 5-6, sr., G; Ashley Weaver, 5-7, sr., F; Ali Jost, 5-6, so., G.

Hillsboro

Coach: Nathan Hiebert, fifth season. Last season: 21-5. Players to watch: : Stephanie Sanders, 5-6, jr., G; Courtney Weber, 5-8, jr., F; Christina Morris, 5-7, jr., F.

Hutchinson Central Christian

Coach: Erin Patrick, sixth season. Last season: 24-2. Players to watch: : Jamie Patrick, 5-11, sr., G; Micaela Fansz, 5-6, sr., G; Ciara Anderson, 5-7, sr., F; Sarah Hagen, 5-6, jr., G.

Hutchinson Trinity

Coach: Michael Vieyra, first season. Last season: 13-9. Players to watch: Kennedi Smith, 5-7, sr., G; Rachel Vieyra, 5-9, sr., F; Ashley Zrubek, 5-6; sr., F.

Inman

Coach: Jeff Friesen, 11th season. Last season: 9-13. Players to watch: Whitney Werth, 5-4, sr., G; Jordan Achilles, 5-8, sr., C; Kaitlynn Goalden, 5-7, so., G.

Kingman

Coach: Justin Batt, third season. Last season: 4-17. Players to watch: Dani Molitor, 5-7, sr., G; Sammi Ybarra, 5-3, sr., G; Juli McGinnis, 5-7, sr., G; Sara Rohlman, 5-6, jr., G.

Madison

Coach: Crystal Ecton, second season. Last season: 14-9. Players to watch: Cassidy Barnard, 5-10, so., F; Morgan Thomsen, 5-8, sr., G; Michola Shaklee, 5-5, sr., G; Nicole Farthing, 5-9, sr., F.

Marion

Coach: Randy Savage, fifth season. Last season: 7-14. Players to watch: Whitney Gordon, 6-2, sr., F; Erin Meierhoff, 5-5, jr., G; Katey Ehrlich, 5-6, so., G; Megan Richmond, 5-6, so., G; Kaelyn Thierolf, 5-6, so., G; Kelli Hess, 5-5, so., G.

Moundridge

Coach: Kenroy Wilson, fifth season. Last season: 21-5. Players to watch: Renae Stucky, 5-2, sr., G; MacKenzie Suderman, 5-9, so., G; Brooke Holloway, 5-8, so., F; Tiffany Fisher, 5-9, sr., F;

Nickerson

Coach: Lynn Vick, fourth season. Last season: 9-12. Players to watch: Ashley Almquist, 5-7, sr., F-G; Paige Stewart, 5-6, so., G; Oakley Meadows, 5-11, so., F; Marissa Stewart, 5-11, so., F; Marybeth Bryant, 5-7, jr., G; Ashley Schweizer, 5-8, jr., G.

Norwich

Coach: Mike Klaver, 26th season. Last season: 17-5. Players to watch: Payton Goebel, 5-6, sr., F; Rachel Henson, 5-3, sr., G; Mackenzie Klaver, 5-9, jr., F; Hayley Poljanzek, 5-7, jr., F; Michelle VanGiezen, 5-3, sr., G; Bailey Poe, 5-8, so. , F.

Oxford

Coach: Kadee Wheeler, first season. Last season: 23-4. Players to watch: Emily Potucek, 5-5, sr., G; Shelbie Hutchins, 5-9, sr., F; Danielle Payne, 5-3, fr., G.

Peabody-Burns

Coach: Darren Schroeder, sixth season. Last season: 2-19. Players to watch: : Sarah Hofkamp, 5-10, sr., F; Rayna Barnes, 5-10, jr., F; McKenzie Ensminger, 5-1, jr., G.

Pratt Skyline

Coach: Jimmy Lee, third season. Last season: 4-9. Players to watch: : Harley Weaver, 5-6, sr., F; Kaitlyn Swonger, 5-8, sr., F; Anna Petrowski, 5-4, sr., G.

Remington

Coach: Ben Wertenberger, ninth season. Last season: 20-3. Players to watch: Quin Tillotson, 6-0, sr., F; Hannah Brown, 5-6, sr., G; Jessi Green, sr., F; Mandy McNeil, 5-6, sr., G.

Sedgwick

Coach: Aaron Stucky, second season. Last season: 12-10. Players to watch: : Erica Skiles, 5-3, jr.; Makayla Stucky, 5-6, jr.; Kalyn Deckard, 5-3, jr.,; Annabelle Little, 5-11, jr.,; Jamie Lovett, 5-7, jr.,

Smoky Valley

Coach: John Darrow, fourth season. Last season: 7-14. Players to watch: : Callie Weibert, 5-7, sr., F; Krystin Vidrine,5-5, sr., G; Braxton Bolden, 5-6, sr., F.

South Haven

Coach: Tim Gibson, first season. Last season: 8-13. Players to watch: Launa White, 5-8, jr., C; Ashton Barlow, 5-5, jr., G; Whitney Turek, 5-7, jr., F; Cheyenne Browning, 5-4, sr., G-F.

Sunrise Christian

Coach: Terry Michael, seventh season. Last season: 10-16. Players to watch: : Jariel Adair,5-8, sr., G; Elise Cockrell, 5-7, sr., G; Kaylee Weiser, 5-6, jr., G; Janell Kidd, 5-4, jr., G.

Udall

Coach: John Mayers, first season. Last season: 11-10. Players to watch: : Victoria Benvin, 5-6, G; Abby Hoffman, 5-6, G; Darby Aldrich, 5-8, G-F; Lacy Rurger, 5-11, C.

Word of Life

Coach: Terrance Micheaux, third season. Last season: 22-6. Players to watch: Debinique Knowles, 5-10, sr., G. Alexis Belle, 5-11, sr., C; Angela Onyema, 6-1, sr., C; Taya Novo, 5-10, sr., G-F.