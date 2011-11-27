2011-12 basketball preview: Trinity Academy Knights

BOYS

Coach

Steve Miller

32-13 in two seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, D.J. Green, 5-10, Jr.

G, Ryan Miller, 5-11, Jr.

TOP RESERVES

F, Wilson Alexander, 6-2, Sr.

G, Mark Brewer, 5-11, Sr.

G, Zach Cryer, 5-11, Sr.

G, Carson Miller, 6-0, Sr.

F, Alex Milby, 6-1, Sr.

F, Alex Kessinger, 6-2, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

The foundation of the team this season was expected to be Scott Kempin, Reagin Billings and Brady Ziesch, all seniors. But injuries have forced Kempin and Ziesch to not go out, while Billings is focusing on his soccer career.

Miller has to replace every starter from last season. That means the six seniors will see an increase in minutes this season, as none have much varsity experience. "If I had to pick five starters right now, I'd be throwing darts," Miller says.

Trinity has won 16 games in Miller's first two seasons. While continuing that streak might be ambitious, Miller is confident this team can find a new way to win. "We don't have any superstars or any go-to guys, but I think the number one thing I love about these guys is they all strive to do their best."

GIRLS

Coach

Brett Gunderson

10-11 in one season

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Abby Reusser, 5-1, Sr.

G, Hannah Henry, 5-5, Sr.

F, Sarah Lewis, 5-5, Sr.

F, Blair Bohm, 5-7, Sr.

F, Alyssa Hollinger, 5-8, Sr.

TOP RESERVES

F, Kayla Guetersloh, 5-4, Sr.

F, Rain Waller, 5-8, Sr.

F, Kelli Henderson, 5-9, Jr.

G, Ashley Burns, 5-4, Jr.

F, Alex Shimp, 5-4, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

The players quickly bought into Gunderson's system in his first season last year. Now with six seniors back, he expects Trinity to continue to elevate.

What the Knights don't have is height. "We're going to have to out-work every team we play," Gunderson says. Managing the rebounding battle will determine many games for Trinity.

Lewis and Bohm return as the team's top scorers, but Gunderson wants most of Trinity's points to come from its half-court man-to-man defense. Henry, a transfer from Andover Central, should provide valuable depth.

—Taylor Eldridge

THE SCHEDULE

December

2—at Conway Springs; 6—Hesston; 13—at Bluestem; 16—Douglass.

January

3—Belle Plaine; 6—at Independent; 10—at Medicine Lodge; 13—Bluestem; 17—Berean (G); 19-21—at El Dorado tournament (B); 20—Remington (G); 23-28—at Berean tournament (G); 24—at Berean (B); 27—Remington (B); 31—at Garden Plain.

February

3—Independent; 7—at Douglass; 10—Chaparral; 14—at Cheney; 17—at Belle Plaine; 21—Conway Springs.