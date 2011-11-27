2011-12 basketball preview: Clearwater Indians

BOYS

Coach

Dustin Clevenger

5-16 in one season

Probable starters

G, Kent Wells, 5-10, Sr.

F, Colin Frickey, 6-2, Sr.

Top Reserves

C, Nate Sizemore, 6-7, Sr.

G, Johnnie Becker, 6-2, So.

BREAKDOWN

Clearwater lost six seniors and three starters off last year’s team, but Frickey could be ready for a breakout season after averaging 9.5 points as a sophomore starter.

“(Frickey) is strong and physical,” Clevenger said. “And he can step out on the floor and knock down shots.”

Sizemore could be the Indians’ most improved player and has shown flashes of athleticism and can be active on the glass. Also coming off the bench is Becker, who averaged five points as a freshman.

girls

Coach

Chuck Reitberger

78-93 in eight seasons

Probable starters

C, Kylie Molisee, 5-10, Sr.

F, Bryna Vogel, 5-10, So.

C, Britney Stever, 6-1, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Kristen Babb, 5-7, Jr.

G, Brooke Winter, 5-6, Jr.

G, Lauren Akin, 5-6, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Clearwater won’t be lacking in size — their entire front line goes 5-10, 5-10 and 6-1 — the only question is who will be able to feed the ball to all the talented post players.

Molisee is the top returner at seven points and four rebounds and Vogel averaged six points and five rebounds. Stever was a key contributor on the defensive end last season with three blocks per game.

“Vogel is probably the most athletic girl I’ve had in a long time,” Reitberger said. “She needs to develop a better outside shot but we’re looking fro some real positive things from her. She started almost every game as a freshman.”

— Tony Adame

The Schedule

December

2—Haven; 6—at Chaparral; 9—Rose Hill; 10—at Cheney tournament; 13—at Circle; 16—Collegiate.

January

3—Andale; 6—Maize South; 13—at Wellington; 18-21—at Chaparral tournament (B); 23-28—at Mulvane tournament (G); 31—Rose Hill.

February

3—at Mulvane; 10—Circle; 14—at Collegiate; 17—at Maize South; 21—at Andale; 23—Wellington.