2011-12 Basketball preview: Circle Thunderbirds

BOYS

Coach

Burt Helmer

50-19 in three seasons

Probable starters

G, Caleb Kirkpatrick, 6-1, Sr.

F, Adam Ronnebaum, 6-3, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Logan Breault, 5-11, Sr.

F, Gage Walker, 6-0, Sr.

F, Evan Unruh, 6-1, Sr.

F, Stewart Dennison, 6-5, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Helmer’s biggest concern is developing depth with only Kirkpatrick, Ronnebaum and Unruh returning with varsity experience. Helmer was encouraged by his JV’s last year and thinks it will transfer to the varsity level.

Kirkpatrick and Ronnebaum, who has decent forward size at 6-foot-3, started in stretches last season. Dennison will need to help provide additional post presence.

girls

Coach

Brian Henry

75-36 in six seasons

Probable starters

G, Courtney Kifer, 5-7, Sr.

G, Alexis Ellison, 5-5, Sr.

G, Taylor Adlesperger, 5-5, Sr.

G, Ashley Frankenbery, 5-5, Sr.

F, Josie Wright, 5-9, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Jacy Gibbs , 5-5, Jr.

G, Alexis Weibe, 5-5, Jr.

F, Leslie Geist, 6-0, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Circle only returns three letterwinners from last season’s senior-heavy team, but Henry believes this group’s experience playing together will be a plus. The Thunderbirds’ projected top eight players have played together on the JV the last two seasons.

None of Circle’s projected starters averaged over two points per game last season although Kifer, a senior guard, averaged three rebounds.

The guard-oriented offense will need someone to rebound, and 6-foot junior forward Leslie Geist seems like the likeliest candidate because of her height.

— Tony Adame

The Schedule

December

5-11—Circle tournament; 13—Clearwater; 16—at Andale.

January

3—at Maize South; 6—Wellington; 10—at Collegiate; 13—Augusta; 17—at Rose Hill (G); 19-21—at El Dorado tournament (B); 23-28—at El Dorado tournament (G); 24—at Rose Hill (B); 31—Mulvane.

February

7—at Winfield; 10—at Clearwater; 14—Andale; 17—at Wellington; 21—Maize South; 23—Collegiate.