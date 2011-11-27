2011-12 basketball preview: Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

BOYS

Coach

Chris Collins

29-37 in three seasons

Probable starters

G, Craig Nicholson, 5-11, Sr.

C, Spenser Gales, 6-8, Sr.

F, Kendrick Miller, 6-3, Sr.

G, Dauntae Carter, 5-11, Sr.

G, Tyree Tuggle, 6-6, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Andrew Moncada, 6-5, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

This is the season Northwest has been eyeing with this group of seniors. After winning three games their freshmen season, they won 11 as sophomores and were 15-8 with a Class 6A tournament berth last season.

Gales is a four-year starter, while Nicholson played significant minutes as a freshman and started the past two. June Johnson, a two-year starter, isn't playing.

Collins is looking for the Grizzlies to not only up their production but their efficiency. Gales, Miller and Moncada will be counted on inside, while Northwest has Nicholson for scoring and ballhandling outside. Tuggle is a matchup problem on the perimeter with his height, and Carter can use his quickness to beat defenses.

GIRLS

Coach

Jim Mernagh

33-12 in two seasons

Probable starters

G, Cassidy Harbert, 5-6, Jr.

F, Shayla Cotman, 5-9, Jr.

G, Ricayah Simpkins, 5-7, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Rhiannon Taylor, 5-5, Jr.

G, Sausha McPherson, 5-8, Sr.

F, Tre Tre Nolen, 5-8, Sr.

F, Roshaia Wilson, 5-9, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Northwest graduated all but one starter and the majority of its depth from its team that was 18-5 and advanced to the Class 6A tournament. The Grizzlies have some experience, though, in Harbert, a returning starter, and Cotman and Simpkins.

Harbert will run the point again. She distributes the ball well and can score from the perimeter or driving inside. Simpkins is another quick guard, who will likely be finishing fastbreaks.

Northwest doesn't have much height, but Cotman is long, lean and jumps well. Mernagh might rely heavily on a four-guard lineup, though, unless other inside players develop.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—at Southeast; 6—at North; 9—Kapaun; 13—at West; 16—South.

January

7—Heights (at Koch Arena); 10—East; 13—at Carroll; 17—North (G); 19-21—at Highland Park tournament (B); 24—North (B); 26-28—at Emporia tournament (G); 31—at South.

February

3—West; 4—Maize; 7—at Kapaun; 10—Heights; 17—at East; 21—Carroll; 23—Southeast.