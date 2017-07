2011-12 Area League basketball schedules, predictions

Check out the composite basketball schedules for the Wichita City League, the AV-CTL and Central Plains League. Predicted order of finish for each league by The Eagle's Joanna Chadwick.

Boys

City League

1. Heights

2. East

3. Northwest

4. Southeast

5. North

6. Kapaun

7. Carroll

8. West

9. South

AV-CTL

Division I

1. Salina Central

2. Derby

3. Hutchinson

4. Maize

5. Salina South

6. Newton

7. Campus

Division II

1. McPherson

2. Andover Central

3. Goddard Eisenhower

4. Andover

5. Goddard

6. Arkansas City

7. Valley Center

Division III

1. Buhler

2. Rose Hill

3. Augusta

4. Mulvane

5. Winfield

6. El Dorado

Division IV

1. Collegiate

2. Andale

3. Clearwater

4. Maize South

5. Wellington

6. Circle

Central Plains League

1. Conway Springs

2. Cheney

3. Garden Plain

4. Trinity Academy

5. Douglass

6. Medicine Lodge

7. Independent

8. Belle Plaine

9. Chaparral

10. Bluestem

Girls

City League

1. Heights

2. Carroll

3. Kapaun

4. Northwest

5. East

6. Southeast

7. North

8. South

9. West

AV-CTL

Division I

1. Maize

2. Salina Central

3. Newton

4. Hutchinson

5. Salina South

6. Campus

7. Derby

Division II

1. McPherson

2. Andover

3. Andover Central

4. Valley Center

5. Goddard Eisenhower

6. Goddard

7. Arkansas City

Division III

1. Buhler

2. Rose Hill

3. Mulvane

4. Winfield

5. El Dorado

6. Augusta

Division IV

1. Andale

2. Wellington

3. Collegiate

4. Circle

5. Clearwater

6. Maize South

Central Plains League

1. Garden Plain

2. Cheney

3. Belle Plaine

4. Trinity Academy

5. Bluestem

6. Chaparral

7. Bluestem

8. Medicine Lodge

9. Douglass

10. Independent

City League

December

Friday—Kapaun at West, Heights at North, Carroll at South, Northwest at Southeast, Dodge City at East. 6— East at South, Northwest at North, Carroll at Southeast, Heights at Kapaun. 9— Arkansas City at South, North at Carroll, West at Heights, Kapaun at Northwest, Southeast at East. 10— Kapaun at Andover Central, West at Andover. 13— South at Southeast, Northwest at West, Carroll at Kapaun, North at East. 16— West at North, East at Carroll, South at Northwest. 17— Heights vs. Raytown (Mo.) South at Kansas City, Mo.

January

3—Carroll at Heights, Southeast at North, Kapaun at South, East at West. 6 (all at Koch Arena)— Carroll vs. West (G), 3 p.m.; Carroll vs. West (B), 4:45; South vs. North (G), 6:30; South vs. North (B), 8:15. 7 (all at Koch Arena)— Kapaun vs. East (G), noon; Kapaun vs. East (B), 1:15 p.m.; Derby vs. Southeast (G), 3 p.m.; Derby vs. Southeast (B), 4:45; Northwest vs. Heights (G), 6:30; Northwest vs. Heights (B), 8:15. 10— East at Northwest, West at Southeast, Heights at South, North at Kapaun. 13— Northwest at Carroll, Southeast at Kapaun, South at West, East at Heights. 14— North at Dodge City, Goddard at Carroll. 17— South at East (G), Kapaun at Heights (G), North at Northwest (G), Southeast at Carroll (G). 19-21— Midseason boys tournaments: West, South at Colby; Carroll at Catoosa, Okla.; Heights, East at Dodge City; North at McPherson; Southeast at Valley Center; Northwest at Highland Park; Kapaun at El Dorado. 24— South at East (B), Kapaun at Heights (B), North at Northwest (B), Southeast at Carroll (B). 23-28— Midseason girls tournaments: Southeast at Mulvane; North, South at Pratt; East, West at El Dorado; Heights at Topeka West; Northwest at Emporia; Kapaun at Newton; Carroll at Lawrence Free State. 31— North at West, Carroll at East, Northwest at South, Southeast at Heights.

February

3—Southeast at South, West at Northwest, Kapaun at Carroll, East at North. 4— Maize at Northwest. 7— East at Southeast, Heights at West, Northwest at Kapaun, Carroll at North. 10— Heights at Northwest, North at South, East at Kapaun, West at Carroll. 14— Heights at Carroll, North at Southeast, South at Kapaun, West at East. 17— Northwest at East, Southeast at West, South at Heights, Kapaun at North. 18— Heights at Southeast. 21— Carroll at Northwest, Kapaun at Southeast, West at South, Heights at East. 23— West at Kapaun, North at Heights, South at Carroll, Southeast at Northwest.

AV-CTL

December

1-3—Newton at Hays tournament. 2— Maize at Emporia (B), Andover Central at Salina Central, Andover at Goddard Eisenhower, Mulvane at Wellington, Maize South at Winfield, Campus at Goddard, Haven at Clearwater, McPherson at Salina South, Augusta at Hesston. 5-11— Rose Hill at Cheney tournament, El Dorado at Chapman/Abilene tournament, Circle at Circle tournament. 5— Cheney at Collegiate, Chaparral at Rose Hill. 6— Maize at Derby, Collegiate at Valley Center, Eisenhower at McPherson, Winfield at Arkansas City, Newton at Salina South, Salina Central at Maize South, Hutchinson at Campus, Clearwater at Chaparral, Andale at Buhler, Goddard at Dodge City. 6-10— Mulvane, Wellington at Kingman tournament. 9— Campus at Maize, Eisenhower at Andover Central, Valley Center at Cheney, Derby at Hutchinson, Arkansas City at South, Salina Central at Salina South, Rose Hill at Clearwater, Andale at Augusta, Salina South at Buhler, Winfield at Hesston, Goddard at McPherson. 10— Kapaun at Andover Central, Collegiate, Clearwater, Valley Center at Cheney tournament final, Eisenhower at Dodge City, West at Andover. 13— Maize at Salina South, Arkansas City at Andover Central, Maize South at Collegiate, Derby at Eisenhower, Goddard at Valley Center, Newton at Campus, Rose Hill at Mulvane, El Dorado at Buhler, Clearwater at Circle, Salina Central at Hutchinson, Wellington at Andale, Andover at McPherson, Augusta at Winfield. 16— Hutchinson at Maize, McPherson at Andover Central, Collegiate at Clearwater, Valley Center at Andover, Derby at Campus, Eisenhower at Newton, Arkansas City at Goddard, Mulvane at El Dorado, Wellington at Maize South, Rose Hill at Winfield, Salina South at Salina Central, Circle at Andale, Buhler at Augusta. 20— Arkansas City at Pittsburg, Buhler at Smoky Valley.

January

3—Salina Central at Maize, Andover at Andover Central, Collegiate at Wellington, Arkansas City at Valley Center, Newton at Derby, Campus at Eisenhower, Circle at Maize South, Buhler at Rose Hill, Augusta at El Dorado, Andale at Clearwater, Salina South at Hutchinson, McPherson at Great Bend. 6— Eisenhower at Maize, Goddard at Andover Central, Collegiate at Andale, Valley Center at McPherson, Derby at Salina Central, Arkansas City at Andover, Hutchinson at Newton, Mulvane at Augusta, Maize South at Clearwater, Rose Hill at El Dorado, Campus at Salina South, Wellington at Circle, Winfield at Buhler. 7— Derby vs. Southeast (at Koch Arena). 9— Maize South at Arkansas City. 10— Maize at Newton, Circle at Collegiate, Andover Central at Valley Center, Salina South at Derby, Hutchinson at Eisenhower, McPherson at Arkansas City, Buhler at Mulvane, Andale at Maize South, Augusta at Rose Hill, Campus at Salina Central, El Dorado at Winfield, Andover at Goddard. 13— Maize at Andover Central, Salina South at Valley Center, Eisenhower at Campus, Mulvane at Winfield, Maize South at Rose Hill, El Dorado at Andale, Clearwater at Wellington, Augusta at Circle, Hutchinson at McPherson. 14— Andover at Garden City, Goddard at Bishop Carroll. 16-21— Midseason boys and girls tournaments: Maize, Buhler, Derby, McPherson at McPherson (B); Goddard at Chanute (B); Collegiate, Circle, Newton, Campus at El Dorado (B); Valley Center at Valley Center (B); Mulvane at Chaparral (B); Rose Hill at Halstead (B); Salina Central, Salina South, Andover at Salina tournament (B/G); Wellington, Clearwater, Arkansas City at Chaparral (B); Winfield at Hillsboro (B/G); Andale at Halstead (B); Maize South at Sterling (B); Hutchinson at Dodge City (B); Augusta at Baldwin (B). 17— Andover Central at Derby (G), Arkansas City at Eisenhower (G), Newton at McPherson (G), Campus at Valley Center (B), Circle at Rose Hill (G), Wellington at El Dorado (G), Goddard at Hutchinson (G), Collegiate at Augusta (G). 20— Olathe Northwest at Maize (G), Eisenhower at Goddard (G), Andale at Mulvane (G), Maize South at Buhler (G). 24— Andover Central at Derby (B), Collegiate at Augusta (B), Arkansas City at Eisenhower (B), Circle at Rose Hill (B), Andover at Salina South (G), Wellington at El Dorado (B), Newton at McPherson (B), Labette County at Winfield (B/G), Goddard at Hutchinson (B). 23-28— Midseason girls tournaments: Maize, Hutchinson at Emporia; Derby at Topeka West; Collegiate, Circle, Valley Center at El Dorado; Newton, Andover Central, Rose Hill at Newton; Arkansas City, Wellington, Clearwater, Maize South, Campus at Mulvane; Goddard, Andale, Buhler at McPherson. 27— Campus at Valley Center (B), Eisenhower at Goddard (B), Andale at Mulvane (B), Salina Central at Andover (G and B), Maize South at Buhler (B). 31— Maize at Andover, Campus at Andover Central, El Dorado at Collegiate, Valley Center at Eisenhower, Derby at McPherson, Hutchinson at Arkansas City, Mulvane at Circle, Augusta at Maize South, Rose Hill at Clearwater, Salina Central at Goddard, Winfield at Andale, Salina South at Hays.

February

2—Buhler at Andale. 3— Andover Central at Goddard, Collegiate at Buhler, Andover at Valley Center, Salina Central at Derby, Eisenhower at Arkansas City, Newton at Hutchinson, Clearwater at Mulvane, Maize South at El Dorado, Salina South at Campus, Garden City at Winfield, Garden City at Winfield. 4— Maize at Northwest, Garden City at Derby. 7— Maize at Salina Central, Andover Central at Arkansas City, Derby at Newton, Eisenhower at Andover, Andale at Rose Hill, Circle at Winfield, Buhler at Wellington, McPherson at Goddard, Hutchinson at Salina South. 10— Derby at Maize, Andover Central at Eisenhower, Collegiate at Maize South, Valley Center at Goddard, Salina South at Newton, Mulvane at Rose Hill, Campus at Hutchinson, Maize South at El Dorado, Buhler at El Dorado, Circle at Clearwater, Andale at Wellington, McPherson at Andover, Winfield at Augusta. 11— Collegiate at Dodge City, Manhattan at Salina Central. 14— Maize at Hutchinson, Andover Central at McPherson, Clearwater at Collegiate, Eisenhower at Valley Center, Campus at Derby, Goddard at Arkansas City, El Dorado at Mulvane, Maize South at Wellington, Winfield at Rose Hill, Salina Central at Salina South, Andale at Circle, Augusta at Buhler. 17— Maize at Campus, Andover Central at Andover, Andale at Collegiate, Valley Center at Arkansas City, Hutchinson at Derby, McPherson at Eisenhower, Newton at Salina Central, Augusta at Mulvane, Clearwater at Maize South, El Dorado at Rose Hill, Circle at Wellington, Buhler at Winfield. 21— Salina South at Maize, Wellington at Collegiate, McPherson at Valley Center, Goddard at Eisenhower, Andover at Arkansas City, Campus at Newton, Winfield at Mulvane, Maize South at Circle, Rose Hill at Buhler, El Dorado at Augusta, Clearwater at Andale, Hutchinson at Salina Central. 23— Valley Center at Andover Central, Collegiate at Circle, Mulvane at Buhler, Maize South at Andale, Rose Hill at Augusta, Salina Central at Campus, Winfield at El Dorado, Wellington at Clearwater. 24— Newton at Maize, Derby at Salina South, Eisenhower at Hutchinson, Arkansas City at McPherson, Goddard at Andover.

Central Plains League

December

2—Independent at Douglass, Trinity at Conway Springs, Medicine Lodge at Cheney, Bluestem at Belle Plaine, Chaparral at Garden Plain. 5-10— Independent, Douglass at Circle tournament; Bluestem at Oxford; Chaparral at Cheney tournament; Conway Springs, Medicine Lodge at Kingman tournament; Belle Plaine at Marion tournament; Garden Plain at Moundridge tournament. 6— Hesston at Trinity. 13— Independent at Belle Plaine, Douglass at Garden Plain, Trinity at Bluestem, Conway Springs at Medicine Lodge, Cheney at Chaparral. 16— Bluestem at Independent, Douglass at Trinity, Conway Springs at Cheney, Garden Plain at Medicine Lodge, Chaparral at Belle Plaine.

January

3—Independent at Medicine Lodge, Bluestem at Douglass, Belle Plaine at Trinity, Garden Plain at Cheney, Chaparral at Conway Springs. 6— Trinity at Independent, Douglass at Belle Plaine, Conway Springs at Garden Plain, Medicine Lodge at Chaparral, Cheney at Bluestem. 10— Independent at Cheney, Douglass at Chaparral, Trinity at Medicine Lodge, Belle Plaine at Conway Springs, Garden Plain at Bluestem. 13— Garden Plain at Independent, Conway Springs at Douglass, Bluestem at Trinity, Medicine Lodge at Belle Plaine, Chaparral at Cheney. 16-21— Midseason tournaments: Independent, Bluestem at Sterling (B); Belle Plaine, Conway Springs at Chaparral; Medicine Lodge at St. John (B); Trinity at El Dorado (B); Garden Plain, Douglass at Halstead (B). 17— Trinity at Berean Academy (G), Chaparral at Conway Springs (G). 20— Remington at Trinity (G). 24— Chaparral at Conway Springs (B), Trinity at Berean (B). 24-28— Midseason tournaments: Independent, Belle Plaine at Sedgwick (G); Bluestem, Douglass, Trinity at Berean Academy (G); Chaparral, Medicine Lodge at Pratt (G); Conway Springs, Cheney at Haven (G); Garden Plain at Mulvane (G). 27— Remington at Trinity (B). 31— Douglass at Independent, Trinity at Garden Plain, Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs, Belle Plaine at Chaparral, Bluestem at Cheney.

February

3—Independent at Trinity, Belle Plaine at Douglass, Garden Plain at Conway Springs, Cheney at Medicine Lodge, Bluestem at Chaparral. 7— Chaparral at Independent, Trinity at Douglass, Conway Springs at Bluestem, Medicine Lodge at Garden Plain, Cheney at Belle Plaine. 10— Independent at Conway Springs, Douglass at Cheney, Chaparral at Trinity, Medicine Lodge at Bluestem, Belle Plaine at Garden Plain. 14— Medicine Lodge at Independent, Garden Plain at Douglass, Trinity at Cheney, Conway Springs at Chaparral, Belle Plaine at Bluestem. 17— Independent at Bluestem, Douglass at Medicine Lodge, Trinity at Belle Plaine, Cheney at Conway Springs, Garden Plain at Chaparral. 21— Belle Plaine at Independent, Douglass at Bluestem, Conway Springs at Trinity, Chaparral at Medicine Lodge, Cheney at Garden Plain.