2011-12 Basketball Preview: Newton Railers

Shelby Grosch, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Kendra Scott, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Jenson Kingsley, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Emily Hiebert, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Maddie Pendry, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Matt Lawrence, Newton
The Wichita Eagle
Daylin Thomas, West
The Wichita Eagle
Heights High School state championship rings
The Wichita Eagle
Ty Redington, Mulvane
The Wichita Eagle
Josh Becker, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
Trevon Evans, Eisenhower
The Wichita Eagle
Zach Bush, Eisenhower
The Wichita Eagle
Lucia Schoenecker, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Brittney Stever, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Bryna Vogel, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Colin Frickey, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Johnny Beeker, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Nate Sizemore, Clearwater
The Wichita Eagle
Lucas Jennings, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
Brett Flory, Derby coach
The Wichita Eagle
Kyler Steadman, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Schieber, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Tyler Chambers, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Lakynn Myers, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Emily Harris, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Kayla Justice, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Josh Keiter, Cheney
The Wichita Eagle
Gage Scheer, Cheney
The Wichita Eagle
Mike Martin, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Needhom, Cheney
The Wichita Eagle
Payton Scheer, Cheney
The Wichita Eagle
Camille Gee, Andover Central
The Wichita Eagle
John Cherne III Eds, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Josie Wright, Circle
Nick Cook, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Ashley Frankenberry, Circle
Courtney Kifer, Circle
Arnez Jones, West
The Wichita Eagle
Alexis Ellison, Circle
Alex Clausing, Augusta
The Wichita Eagle
Jordan Kelly, West
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Chandler, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Brandt Patterson, Augusta
The Wichita Eagle
Ashley Ivy, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Alex Keiswetter, South
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Cyphers, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Blake Pontius, Maize
The Wichita Eagle
JC Sturgeon, Maize
The Wichita Eagle
Ryan Hall, Maize
The Wichita Eagle
Michaela Liebst, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Shelby Smith, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Hannah Jimenez, Derby
The Wichita Eagle
Madison Bish, Mulvane
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Hatfield, Mulvane
The Wichita Eagle
Austin Duncan, Mulvane
The Wichita Eagle
Omar Martin, South
The Wichita Eagle
John Wetig, Valley Center coach
The Wichita Eagle
Garrett Reeves, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Braden Tormey, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Harmon McCullum, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Becca Carr, Augusta
The Wichita Eagle
Christina Downs, Augusta
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Williams, Augusta
The Wichita Eagle
Kelsey Dick, Andover
The Wichita Eagle
Audrey Meisch, Andover
The Wichita Eagle
Sierra Hays, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
Janelle Hoheisel, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
Alli Heimerman, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
James Bogner, Andale
The Wichita Eagle
Daniel Kihle, Andale
The Wichita Eagle
Derek Mobley, Andale
The Wichita Eagle
Jill Ast, Andale
The Wichita Eagle
Nate Jackson, East
The Wichita Eagle
Jalen Love, East
The Wichita Eagle
Ceyarira Washington, East
The Wichita Eagle
Tori Spann, East
The Wichita Eagle
Tabby Carter, West
The Wichita Eagle
Aujanae McCoy, West
The Wichita Eagle
Diallo Wesley, South
The Wichita Eagle
Nolan Smith, Mulvane
The Wichita Eagle
Ashton Briggs, Eisenhower
The Wichita Eagle
Paul Renyer, Garden Plain
The Wichita Eagle
Kyle Taylor, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Tanner Lanterman, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Jordan Kempe, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Alex Shoemaker, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Sarah Lewis, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Hannah Henry, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Blair Brown, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Brady Ziesch, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Alex Milby, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Wilson Alexander, Trinity Academy
The Wichita Eagle
Veronica Taylor, Wichita Collegiate
The Wichita Eagle
Kelsie Cole, Wichita Collegiate
The Wichita Eagle
Harrison Morris, Wichita Collegiate
The Wichita Eagle
Trace Clark, Wichita Collegiate
The Wichita Eagle
Scott Sullivan, Wichita Collegiate
The Wichita Eagle
Ricayah Simpkins, Northwest
The Wichita Eagle
Lisa Tomasu, Maize High School
The Wichita Eagle
Paige Lungwitz Maize High School
The Wichita Eagle
Jurnee Reid, Maize High School
The Wichita Eagle
McKenzie Hartzog, Maize High School
The Wichita Eagle
Robert Pearce, Andover
The Wichita Eagle
Elayna Coleman, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Megan Williams, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Madison Wedekind, Valley Center
The Wichita Eagle
Jessa Molina, South
The Wichita Eagle
Jayda Kitchen, South
The Wichita Eagle
Antwain Scales, South
The Wichita Eagle
Caleb Kirkpatrick, Circle High
The Wichita Eagle
Logan Breault, Circle High
The Wichita Eagle
Adam Ronnebaum, Circle High
The Wichita Eagle
Cassidy Harbert, Northwest High
The Wichita Eagle
Shayla Colman, Northwest High
The Wichita Eagle
Craig Nicholson, Northwest High
The Wichita Eagle
Spenser Gales, Northwest High
The Wichita Eagle
Kendrick Miller, Northwest High
The Wichita Eagle
Conner Frankamp, North
The Wichita Eagle
Ashley Foss, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Leslie Rausch, Goddard
The Wichita Eagle
Ali Blasi, Eisenhower High School coach
The Wichita Eagle
Kilah Hoenscheidt, Eisenhower High School
The Wichita Eagle
Megan Teufel, Eisenhower High School coach
The Wichita Eagle
Joe Blasi, Eisenhower High School coach
The Wichita Eagle
Cole Kretchmar, Andover Central
The Wichita Eagle
Jorden Kaufman, Andover Central
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Lock, Andover Central
The Wichita Eagle
D'Avonte Garland, Southeast
The Wichita Eagle
Kevin Gunter, Southeast
The Wichita Eagle
Alana Glover, Southeast
The Wichita Eagle
Makayla Loggins, Southeast
The Wichita Eagle
Dee Dee Williams, Southeast coach
The Wichita Eagle
Shelby Lewis, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
Mariah Suchan, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
McKenna Poynter, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
Eric Dinkel, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
Tyler Bauer, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
Austin Mormando, Maize South
The Wichita Eagle
Eddie Fahnestock, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Matt Kaufman, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Christian Packebush, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Amy Yeski, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Aaliyah Baldridge, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Jessica Baldridge, Independent
The Wichita Eagle
Travis House, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Trevor Crain, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Michael Riedl, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Hannah Helferich, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Andrea Valadez, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Whitney Luck, El Dorado High School
The Wichita Eagle
Jana Reichenberger, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Brandon Newell, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Jordan Bieberle, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Kristen Powell, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Kylie Schuckman, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Tanner Palmore, Bishop Carroll
The Wichita Eagle
Jacob Urban, North
The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Williams, North
The Wichita Eagle
Naomi Rosceles, North
The Wichita Eagle
Perry Ellis, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Katie Andersen, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Arisa Shaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Sydney Kuhn, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
The Wichita Eagle
Jamisha Bonner, Southeast
The Wichita Eagle
Jordan Sparks, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Alyson Krier, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Logan Vann, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Kaitlyn Keck, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Austin Vaden, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Jacob Pike, Campus
The Wichita Eagle
Terrence Moore, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Gavin Thurman, Heights
The Wichita Eagle
Luke Wilson, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Kyle Anderson, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Caleb Braddy, Rose Hill
The Wichita Eagle
Comments