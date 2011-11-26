Varsity Basketball

2011-12 Basketball Preview: Newton Railers

BOYS

BOYS

Coach

Don Cameron

2-18 in one season

Probable starters

G, Jensen Kingsley, 6-3, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Matt Lawrence, 6-0, Sr.

F, Shelby Grosch, 6-1, Sr.

G, Jacob Wright, 5-8, Jr.

G, Grant Walker, 6-0, Jr.

G, Austin Krogmeier, 6-0, Jr.

C, Cory Martens, 6-3, So.

BREAKDOWN

Kingsley is a 6-foot-3 point guard who can cause matchup problems and averaged six points, three assists and two rebounds as a starter last season.

Grosch is only 6-1, but plays tough inside for his size and 6-3 sophomore Cory Martens will have to provide immediate help in the post if the Railers are to up last year’s win total.

girls

Coach

Randy Jordan

115-43 in eight seasons

Probable starters

G, Emily Hiebert, 5-11, Jr.

G, Maddie Pendry, 5-6, Sr.

F, Kendra Scott, 5-10, Sr.

Top Reserves

F-C, Abby Lehman, 6-2, Jr.

G, Kelsey Langley, 5-8, Jr.

G, Alyssa Tolle, 5-7, Sr.

G, Jocelyn Cochran, 5-8, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Jordan didn’t hesitate to compare this year’s team to his Class 5A title team in 2006 .æ.æ. to an extent.

“Truthfully, this is the most athletic, skilled team we’ve had since 2006,” Jordan said. “But we’re just not as deep. That year we could go eight or nine deep and not lose anything.”

Hiebert, a second-team All-AV-CTL I pick last year, leads the way for this group and Lehman has the skills to be a dominant post player. Hannah Carlgren, a 5-10 sophomore, could also contribute.

— Tony Adame

The Schedule

December

1-3—Hays tournament; 6—at Salina South; 9—Salina Central; 13—at Campus; 16—Goddard Eisenhower.

January

3—Derby; 6—Hutchinson; 10—Maize; 17—at McPherson (G). 19-21—El Dorado tournament (B); 24—at McPherson (B); 26-28—Newton tournament (G).

February

3—at Hutchinson; 7—Derby; 10—Salina South; 17—at Salina Central; 21—Campus; 24—at Maize.

