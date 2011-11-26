2011-12 Basketball preview: Maize South Mavericks

BOYS

Coach

Kip Schultz

4-37 in two seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Wes Phillips, 6-0, Jr.

G, Micah Kiser, 6-0, Jr.

G, Austin Mormando, 6-1, Sr.

F, Eric Dinkel, 6-5, Sr.

F, Brett Barney, 6-7, So.

TOP RESERVES

G, Tyler Bauer, 6-1, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

After winning two games in the program’s first two seasons, Schultz expects to up that total this season with improved post play. The Mavericks have the luxury of two players 6-foot-5-plus in Dinkel and Barney.

The guard play should be much improved, as Schultz thinks the team’s athleticism is at an all-time high. But most of the offense will be ran through the two posts.

But for wins to start coming, the Mavericks must improve their defense. “If we can defend and rebound, then we’re hoping we can sneak out a few more wins this year,” says Schultz.

GIRLS

Coach

Mike Dominick

7-35 in two seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Madison McKay, 5-4, Sr.

G, Shelby Lewis, 5-4, Sr.

G, McKenna Poynter, 5-5, Jr.

F, Jessica Dominick, 5-7, Sr.

F, Mariah Suchan, 5-11, So.

TOP RESERVES

G, McKenzie Cordell, 5-5, Sr.

G, Grace Aitken, 5-6, So.

F, Abbie Holman, 5-9, So.

BREAKDOWN

The magic number is 40 points this season for Dominick. “Last year we averaged 33 points and if we score 40 on average, then we would have been .500,” Dominick says. “We have to find seven points somewhere.”

Four seniors give Mavericks some options to work with, as Lewis is the team’s top returning scorer. Poynter and Dominick also add capable scoring options, as offense should come easier this season.

The Mavericks still expect their defense to remain a strength, but scoring and rebounding reside as Dominick’s top two concerns entering the season.

— Taylor Eldridge

THE SCHEDULE

December

2—at Winfield; 6—Salina Central; 13—at Collegiate; 16—Wellington.

January

3—Circle; 6—at Clearwater; 9—at Arkansas City; 10—Andale; 13—Rose Hill; 16-21—at Sterling tournament (B); 20—at Buhler (G); 24-28—at Mulvane tournament (G); 27—at Buhler (B); 31—Augusta.

February

3—at El Dorado; 10—Collegiate; 14—at Wellington; 17—Clearwater; 21—at Circle; 23—at Andale.